This deal allows eBay to leave the business in the hands of another experienced operator and gives it a large ownership stake over that enterprise.

On July 21st, news broke that eBay (EBAY) had elected to sell off a segment of its company that it calls Classifieds. The reality is a little more complex than that, with the transaction generating cash for the online marketplace while simultaneously grabbing for the company an almost half ownership of Adevinta ASA (OTCPK:ADEVF), an international classifieds specialist. In all, this move appears like a reasonable one for eBay, though the market clearly seems to think that Adevinta is walking away a winner while eBay is getting the short end of the stick. In truth, eBay seems to be doing just fine in this deal as well, and investors should applaud management's creative thinking and financial engineering.

A look at the transaction

The deal between eBay and Adevinta has been called a sale by eBay of its Classifieds segments. In reality, the picture is more complicated than that. In exchange for contributing its Classifieds business to Adevinta, eBay is slated to receive total consideration of $9.2 billion. This is split between $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares of Adevinta valued at about $6.65 billion on the day the transaction was announced. Shares of Adevinta ended up surging in response to the development, closing up 33.1% compared to where they closed at on July 20th. This move higher pushed the equity side of the transaction up to $8.85 billion, pushing the entire deal up to $11.35 billion. Either way, upon completion of the transaction, investors in eBay will end up with a 44% ownership stake in the business and a 33.3% voting stake in it. It's also worth noting that Schibsted, presently Adevinta's largest shareholder, agreed, after completion of the deal, to acquire the Danish Classifieds operations that are currently owned by eBay. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

eBay's Classifieds business is the smallest of its three segments, but it's incredibly vital to the company's success. The segment accounted for just 9.8% of the firm's revenue in 2019, with sales of $1.06 billion. This is up 18.3% compared to the $897 million the segment generated a year earlier. Over the same three-year window, the segment's operating profit soared 33.8% from $314 million to $420 million. This works out to about 12.5% of the firm's overall operating income before factoring in corporate costs. The operating margin of Classifieds is a healthy 39.6%. This compares to the 32.6% margin for the firm's Marketplace segment and it's well-above the 12.4% segment reported by the company's StubHub business.

Adevinta is no pushover either. Using current exchange rates and bearing in mind that there are fundamental differences between IFRS and GAAP reporting, revenue for Adevinta totaled $853 million last year. This is up from $743 million a year earlier. EBITDA for the segment over this two-year period rose from $180 million to $238 million, while operating cash flow grew from $85 million to $155 million. With its 1.5 billion in average monthly visits and 4,700 employees, Adevinta is a sizable player in this market. The company has 35 digital products and websites, with operations across 15 countries. eBay has some overlap, with 12 brands in 13 countries, but combined the firm will touch 20 countries with the Classifieds business.

Because this transaction is all-stock in nature, it increases the probability of synergies being realized from some internal restructuring. Getting rid of duplicative operations and increasing supplier power might help to lower costs. In all, management expects synergies to form over the first three years following the deal's completion. If all goes according to plan, annual run-rate synergies of between $150 million and $185 million will eventually be realized. I don't like assuming that these will actually come to fruition, but they could end up creating real value if management is accurate.

eBay is ending up just fine

There are different ways to look at this transaction to see if it makes sense. I like to use the simplest. While some investors might look at the $9.2 billion in consideration and compare that to the $420 million operating cash flow associated with Classifieds to get a multiple of 21.9, I prefer a more integrated method. After all, this isn't an outright sale. eBay is getting cash, but it's also getting stock that now includes the very company it is giving up. First, let's look at this without synergies.

Without synergies included, eBay is contributing a company with $420 million in operating cash flow to a firm with operating cash flow of $155 million. This works out to $575 million. 44% of the economic interest in this combined entity belongs to eBay. That's $253 million. If we take that out from the $420 million contributed by eBay, we get $167 million. The $253 million evens out with the $420 million from the contributed Classifieds business and, in a way, eBay is receiving $2.5 billion in exchange for the $167 million in cash flow it's giving up moving forward. That works out to a multiple of about 15 that eBay should receive.

The other way to do this is by factoring in synergies. At the mid-point, these should be $167.5 million. Added to the $575 million, this gives us $742.5 million. 44% of that works out to $326.7 million, with the difference from what eBay contributed and what it's receiving from its ownership in Adevinta being $93.3 million. This implies a trading multiple of closer to 26.8 that the company is receiving. If the non-synergy piece of the deal was decent, this is appealing.

It is important to say that this analysis isn't perfect. No analysis is. With more information, like the EBITDA generated by eBay's Classified segment, we could do the same kind of assessment utilizing an EV/EBITDA approach. This would be interesting since Adevinta's capital structure must change to accommodate the cash payment. Even so, it seems improbable that the details would change enough to warrant a revision to this analysis.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it looks a lot like eBay has made a pretty reasonable decision here. Investors appear to think that Adevinta is walking away with the best end of the transaction, but I would argue that their end to it isn't much better than eBay's. Surely, there appears to be no loser from this move and investors on both sides should be happy with this maneuver.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.