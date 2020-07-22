Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is an independent exploration and production company that focuses primarily on developing various resource basins in the continental United States. The company is especially active in the Marcellus shale in Northeast Pennsylvania. Thus, the company is focused primarily on natural gas, which could give it an advantage over oil-focused companies. Cabot Oil & Gas has earned a reputation for being one the stronger independent companies for good reason. We will naturally illustrate that over the course of this article. As has been the case with other companies in the energy space, Cabot has seen its stock price get punished this year but this could also present an opportunity for investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

As mentioned in the introduction, Cabot Oil & Gas is primarily active in the Marcellus shale in Northeast Pennsylvania. This is not an area that we typically see natural gas operators operate in. It is more common to see shale gas producers operate in West Virginia or Southwest Pennsylvania in the counties surrounding Pittsburgh. That does not mean that active is active in an unattractive part of the basin, however. The company owns or controls approximately 130,000 net acres in the basin, most of which is in Susquehanna County:

Source: WorldAtlas.com

This area is quite rich in natural gas just like the rest of the Marcellus shale region. As of year-end 2019, Cabot Oil & Gas had total proved reserves of 12.9 trillion feet of natural gas equivalents, which is enough for the company to continue to operate at its current level for more than two decades. This is something that we should find appealing about the company. This is because the production of oil and gas is by its very nature an extractive process. These companies obtain their product by literally pulling it out of reservoirs in the ground. These reservoirs only contain a finite quantity of resources so an energy company must continually find new sources of crude oil and natural gas or it will eventually run out of product to sell. Due to its substantial reserves, Cabot Oil and Gas does not have the same urgency to find new resources as other companies do so it can conserve capital during periods when cash flows are tight due to low energy prices as they are now.

One of the biggest things that has impacted the energy markets this year was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This caused governments around the world to shut down their economies and issue stay-at-home orders for most of their population in an attempt to slow down the spread of the disease. These actions reduced the demand for energy and naturally caused the price of these resources to fall. While both oil and natural gas prices fell significantly, oil was much more affected than natural gas was. As Cabot Oil & Gas focuses mostly on natural gas, that is the resource that we are most concerned with here. As we can see, natural gas at Henry Hub was selling for $2.19 per thousand cubic feet at the start of the year but today sells for $1.71 per thousand cubic feet, which is a 21.46% decline:

Source: Business Insider

As I have pointed out in many previous articles, many companies have been responding to the low-price environment by reducing their spending on drilling, production, exploration, and other activities. Cabot Oil & Gas has not had to do this however, which is a testament to the company's financial strength. The company did slightly reduce its production estimates along with its first quarter results, however. Cabot Oil & Gas expects to spend approximately $575 million in 2020, most of which will be spent on drilling new producing wells:

Source: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

This drilling activity should allow the company to produce an average of 2.350 to 2.375 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents per day over the course of the year. This is roughly in-line with what the company had in the same period of last year. It is important to keep in mind the timing of the company's drilling program. The company plans to drill 60-70 new wells with most of them being placed into service between May and August. This will cause its production to spike in the third quarter and then begin to taper off. This is not necessarily a bad thing because the third quarter and early fourth quarter sees utilities increasing the amount of natural gas that they have in storage in preparation for the winter heating season. Thus, Cabot Oil & Gas will have its highest production level timed with the period of highest demand.

Why Invest In Natural Gas

As I have discussed in various previous articles, the fundamentals for natural gas are quite positive over the long-term. One of the reasons for this is climate change. Due to fears of this event, nations all around the world have been working to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. As natural gas burns cleaner than both oil and coal, converting their consumption of these resources to natural gas is one way to accomplish this. According to the Energy Information Administration, the consumption of natural gas will increase at a 1.1% compound annual growth rate over the next thirty years. The comparable rate for crude oil is only 0.6% over the period. Thus, we can conclude that American natural gas producers like Cabot Oil & Gas are well-positioned to see growth going forward. This is because the United States is one of the only regions in the world that is capable of scaling up its production to meet this demand growth.

As already mentioned, the price of natural gas fell in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact though, natural gas prices have been low in the United States for quite some time due to a high level of production and insufficient demand. There are some signs that this may be starting to change. As I mentioned in a previous article, the nation's energy companies cut their capital spending by $17 billion in response to the first round of lockdowns. This naturally led to a steep decline in the number of rigs operating in all of the major basins in the continental United States:

Source: Baker Hughes, Cabot Oil & Gas

This has naturally led to a decline in the nation's natural gas production:

Source: Genscape, Cabot Oil & Gas

The law of supply and demand would imply that this decline in production would increase the price of natural gas all else being equal. Of course, all else is not equal and the demand for natural gas also went down as a result of the economic shutdown. The decrease in demand was not as great as the decrease in supply and thus futures prices have been climbing:

Source: J.P. Morgan, Cabot Oil & Gas

This should prove to be a positive for Cabot Oil & Gas going forward since the higher price for natural gas should result in higher revenues, cash flow, and profit.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a company like Cabot Oil & Gas, one method that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's forward growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio under 1.0 could be an indicator that the stock is undervalued relative to its forward growth and vice versa.

According to Yahoo! Finance, Cabot Oil & Gas will grow its earnings at a negative rate this year but should return to growth next year:

Source: Yahoo! Finance

This makes it impossible to use the price-to-earnings growth ratio as a method to value the stock. We can use peer analysis instead. This will show us whether the company is overpriced compared to similar companies. Here is how Cabot's forward price-to-earnings ratio compares to its peers:

Company Forward P/E Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas 33.02 Range Resources (RRC) N/A Antero Resources (AR) N/A EQT Corporation (EQT) N/A EOG Resources (EOG) 213.39

(a value of N/A means that the company is expected to lose money in 2020 - all data sourced from Zacks)

As we can quickly see, Cabot Oil & Gas is one of the only natural gas-focused independents that is actually expected to turn a profit this year. This is a testament to the quality of the company's management and should be attractive to investors since it shows that it may have been beaten down unfairly.

Financial Considerations

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has one of the strongest balance sheets out of any of the independents. We can see this here:

Company Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas 0.56 Range Resources 1.29 Antero Resources 0.56 EQT Corporation 0.52 EOG Resources 0.24

This is something that should be appealing to investors. This is because it represents a lower level of risk because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity is. This is because debt has to be repaid so if a company has a high level of debt and some event causes its cash flow to decline then it could push the firm into bankruptcy. This is not nearly as big of a concern if it is financed primarily by equity. As we can see above, Cabot Oil & Gas compares very well to its peers in terms of leverage so the company does not appear to be taking outsized risks here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cabot Oil & Gas is one of the best positioned independents in the current environment. The company's focus on natural gas and the wealth of its acreage should allow it to take advantage of the impending growth in natural gas demand globally and its strong balance sheet should ensure that it survives to see that day. The company's stock has been beaten down severely just like everybody else in the name so it should present some opportunities. Overall, this company is certainly worth considering.

