Pinterest is not looking expensive and may even be a bargain opportunity -- wait for Q2 results.

Investment Thesis

Pinterest (PINS) reports results next Friday, and the commentary from its peer Snap (SNAP) leads me to believe that Pinterest may not see a sustained spike in DAUs. However, ad pricing could be returning to growth, and if it does, Pinterest is very well positioned to benefit.

Pinterest's stock is no longer very expensively priced and has even fallen behind and trades with a lower multiple than Snap, despite having similar dynamics and risks. Pinterest could be a stock worth watching.

What Should Investors Think About Going Into Q2 Results

Source: author's calculations

There was a time where Pinterest was considered the darling of Wall Street. Presently, Pinterest is seen in a different light, one where investors are making contrarian bets that Pinterest still has more steam ahead.

Investors are hoping that when Pinterest reports its Q2 2020 results next Friday before the market opens, with its earnings call at the odd time of 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET) if I may add, that Pinterest will report a large spike in DAUs.

However, if the commentary from Snap yesterday is anything to go by, this may not be the case:

At the onset of widespread shelter-in-place orders, as people sought to stay connected and entertained from home, we observed an increase in daily active users that informed our initial estimate. This initial lift dissipated faster than we anticipated as shelter-in-place conditions persisted.

Accordingly, if the results are to largely mimic those of Snap, Pinterest will not have seen a sustained benefit of increase in users. However, it may not all be so bad.

Ad Pricing Could Be Robust

Source: Q1 2020 Results

Over the past 90 days, I had felt that the ad market was seeing meaningful weakness and that Pinterest's United States APRU could be significantly affected.

As you can see above, Pinterest's ARPU for the United States was up 18% in Q1, and I was largely expecting that Q2 2020 ARPUs would be negative compared with Q2 2019.

However, the overall tone of Snap's earnings call leads me to suspect that the ad industry may be getting back into shape in fits and starts, but at least trending in the correct direction.

This could be temporary, this could be down to the Facebook's (FB) boycott by many advertisers or a combination of the two. However, for many of Pinterest's shareholders, it won't matter. Right now, any good news is likely to be welcome.

Valuation -- No Way Exuberantly Priced

Source: author's calculations

I follow many companies, and when I look elsewhere in the market, there are not many companies growing their revenues at north of 20% while being priced at just 12x trailing sales.

In fact, note below Pinterest's estimates for 2021:

Source: SA Premium Tools

Even though I have been an outspoken bear of Pinterest, I have little issue with changing my mind when the facts change.

But what would be the bullish thesis here? Is it enough of a bullish thesis that other stocks are exuberantly priced, thus in comparison Pinterest is cheap? It could be.

Ultimately, it's difficult to predict where the market will go. And market timing is a faulty strategy. What I am willing to proclaim is that Snap presently trades for approximately 16x trailing sales and that Snap is by no stretch a superior investment worthy of carrying a higher multiple than Pinterest.

The Bottom Line

In the event that next week's Pinterest's Q2 2020 results report that its ARPUs have indeed stabilized and possibly returning to growth, this stock could be worthwhile paying attention to.

Pinterest presently is not flying high on many investors' radar, despite being a household name. Furthermore, investors remain cautious and expectations are not high. Stay tuned for Q2 2020 results.

Strong Investment Potential: Investing is about growing our savings and avoiding risky investments. Being highly selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Investing Made Very EASY I do the hard work of finding a select group of stocks that grow your savings. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.