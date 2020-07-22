We recommended SBRA at $9 in March, currently, it is up nearly 50% to $13.74, at one point nearly doubling.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) reported a decline in its various segments including skilled nursing. The REIT also reported that government aid cushioned the impact of the pandemic. The stock has shown a remarkable recovery from its March lows.

Sabra Healthcare REIT showed its resilience as the stock bounced back from the lows it hit on account of the Coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. Sabra was one of the most badly affected REITs in the sector as its facilities fought with the outbreak. However, the REIT is also amongst the forerunners when it comes to showing a recovery from the bottom. While the pandemic outbreak tested the strength of this healthcare REIT firm, it also provided a robust opportunity to build a long-term position in the stock. It is time to see whether the thesis we had provided in our recommendation still holds strong.

Covid-19 – The Aftermath

Sabra had its first brush with the Coronavirus when it reported the outbreak at its Washington state facility. The news immediately sent the stock into a tailspin. However, it was not the only company in the healthcare REIT sector to be hit by the pandemic. Several big shot healthcare REITs including Welltower (NYSE:WELL) showed a similar storyline as they battled to contain the impact of the virus. Sabra took a proactive approach to deal with the issue and ensured that its stock was able to regain its strength.

According to the data provided by the company, the rate of Senior Housing – Managed occupancy through the last week of April declined 160 basis points from the February average. There was also a 130-basis point decline in Senior Housing – Leased occupancy during the same time period. As the REIT is active in the Skilled Nursing and Traditional Care segment, the negative impact of the Coronavirus was evident here as well. The segment reported a 460 basis point decline. The downward trend was mainly on account of the halt in the execution of elective surgeries due to the pandemic outbreak.

However, Sabra was able to contain the negative effects by taking swift steps such as controlling the spread by stopping live tours as well as limiting the intakes. While the latter step was partially responsible for the temporary decline in occupancy rates, it ensured long-term solvency by containing the spread of the pandemic. However, the company still saw an increase in its operating expenses due to the elevated outlay for the implementation of extra safety procedures and protocols such as the purchase of PPE and testing facilities.

Source: Company Website

Another point that goes in Sabra’s favor is its exposure to the skilled nursing segment. 62% of the REIT portfolio is attributable to the Skilled Nursing and Transitional Care segment. This diversification allowed the REIT to have reasonable stability in its cash flows, thanks to the government support extended to it. While the company showed a decline in the segment, some of the loss was mitigated through grants and payroll tax relief provided by the CARES Act. Further, significant Medicare payment advances were also granted along with the boost in Medicaid programs. Sabra reported that as per the information provided by its operators, nearly $320 million worth of assistance was extended as of April 30, 2020. This figure includes $150 million in Accelerated and Advance Medicare Payments and $60 million in Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund.

Acquisitions And Disposals

Sabra has a strong capital churning program where it constantly evaluates its portfolio and acquires lucrative properties on a regular basis. However, the pandemic is expected to have at least a short-term negative impact on the REIT’s strategy. As counteractive measures undertaken by the company added to its cost of capital, Sabra is looking to keep its acquisition activities to the minimum in the near future.

Recently, the company reported its divestment of the Enlivant portfolio. Sabra was holding these properties through a joint venture with TPG, a prominent private equity firm. The sale included eight senior housing communities spread across Washington state and Oregon. Sabra CEO Rick Matros said, “They’re facilities that Enlivant simply didn’t see the value in continuing to invest in from an operating perspective, and Sabra — as well as TPG — agreed.” The company did not disclose the buyer’s identity or the purchase price.

So, while the pandemic forced the company to reevaluate its acquisition targets for the near future, the REIT is still churning its portfolio to weed out non-accretive properties.

The Balance Sheet

Despite the beating taken by the REIT due to the change in macro factors, Sabra is still holding on to its strong fundamentals. The company’s Balance Sheet is robust and thus helps the organization in absorbing the shocks. Sabra's balance sheet has been rated to be investment grade by various rating agencies. Its interest coverage ratio stands at 5.28x vis a vis the industry average of 4.93x whereas with Debt as a % of Asset Value metric at 36%, in comparison to peer average of 43%, the company's balance sheet is in a strong position.

The debt structure of the REIT is also conducive for long-term growth as the repayment schedule is well staggered to ensure that the company does not have to face a liquidity crunch. With its major repayment commitments coming due in the 2023 onwards time period, Sabra has a strong base to deal with the current issues. The company is also attractively valued with its FFO multiple at 8.0x in comparison to its peers with mainly double-digit multiples.

Investment Thesis

The stock touched its YTD low in March when the Coronavirus outbreak started. Since then, the stock has made a smart recovery. However, it is still trading below its Pre-Covid level of $20+ apiece, giving long-term investors a good entry point. Given the fundamentals of the company and the resilience shown by it so far, it is safe to assume that the stock will maintain its upward trajectory.

Apart from its stock performance, it is also time to look at the dividend payment position of the company. Its most recent dividend payment stood at $0.30 per share. Despite the negative impact of the macroeconomic factors, the company carried out its tradition of paying a stock dividend, though it had to trim the dividend marginally. Currently, Sabra offers a highly attractive dividend yield of 8.73%.

With its attractive dividend yield ratio, Sabra presents an interesting investment opportunity. As stated above, the stock recovered from its lows and is holding steady. Despite the recent gains, the stock is still way below its all-time highs, and thus offers plentiful runway for growth. It is important to keep macro factors in mind while investing in the stock market. The Coronavirus threat is not gone yet and is likely to stay around for quite some time. While the company has held up strongly so far, it is advisable to factor in likely future disruption.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I am/we are long SBRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.