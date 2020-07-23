Background: I am an orthopedic surgeon in a busy practice. I have used Flexion's (NASDAQ:FLXN) knee arthritis product Zilretta clinically, and I have met with the sales representative from Flexion on three occasions. I have performed approximately 20 Zilretta injections. I do not think the proponents of the stock understand how clinically burdensome it is to use the product, the difficulty of getting pre-approval from insurance companies to be able to use it, and potential out of pocket costs to the patient. I have seen no difference in duration of relief with Zilretta versus a regular cortisone injection. Zilretta costs approximately 29 times as much as a regular cortisone injection ($570 for Zilretta versus approximately $20 for a cortisone injection). Additionally, there is a phase 3 study enrolling now for a competing slow acting cortisone that could show better clinical results. In my opinion, Zilretta will NEVER become a first line treatment for injections for knee arthritis, the company is burning cash, the sales estimates for 2021 are way too aggressive, and Flexion Therapeutics is therefore a strong sell.

Description of the Company

Flexion Therapeutics is biopharmaceutical company with one FDA approved product which is marketed as Zilretta. Zilretta is a proprietary injection in which triamcinolone acetonide (a common cortisone injection you would receive in a Doctor's office) is delivered into a joint in a microsphere form. This allows the triamcinolone or "cortisone" to dissolve slower inside a joint. Currently, Zilretta is only approved for injection into osteoarthritic knee joints. The product has been FDA approved since August of 2017.

Visit the company webpage for additional information about Zilretta and the Technology.

Zilretta Studies

I would like to review the major studies for Zilretta and make a few points about how a clinician/surgeon trained to interpret the studies.

Zilretta was involved in a Phase 3 study published in Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery in 2018. Zilretta was randomized against a traditional cortisone injection of triamcinolone acetonide and saline which was the placebo. The primary endpoint was called ADP or average daily pain score. Zilretta showed statistically significant improvement against saline, which we would expect. IT DID NOT SHOW STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE AGAINST TRADITIONAL CORTISONE WITH REGARDS TO AVERAGE DAILY PAIN. Average Daily Pain score served as what we call the primary endpoint. That is, it is what the study was designed around and how the number of patients were chosen. Zilretta did show some improvement against traditional cortisone using what are called secondary endpoints. Basically, these are measures the study was not designed or powered for that are analyzed after the fact. In the aforementioned study, a pain scale called KOOS and WOMAC showed modest improvement of Zilretta over a traditional cortisone. I don't believe this can be overstated - in this study, Zilretta was not statistically better than traditional cortisone for its primary endpoint which was average daily pain (ADP). Physicians are not going to readily change their behaviors for a secondary endpoint. That was not what the study was designed around or to show. Please review this comment about secondary endpoints below from a medical review website

"secondary endpoints do not have the same statistical authority as the primary endpoint, and it is more likely that positive changes in secondary endpoints are due to chance. It has been stated that secondary endpoint results should only be used to help interpret the primary result of the trial or to provide information, or prompts, for future research (4)" - Source

Correspondence with Company Sales Representative

I have met with the sales representative for Zilretta on three occasions.

My first question to him was "so does this work better than a regular cortisone injection?"

He told me "I can't tell you that. There are some secondary endpoints in our studies that show it may work better with regards to KOOS and WOMAC." I was trying to bait him because I had read the studies, and his response was exactly the right response. Please keep in mind that Flexion is trying to sell a product that costs approximately 29 times what a traditional cortisone injection costs with "I can't tell you for sure it's better". There is a rebate program that Flexion offers. I recently ordered 10 Zilretta injections and was given a rebate of $10 per injection. I don't believe rebates at this scale are going to be of much value to the sales force. For my order, my practice had to spend $5,700 to purchase the injections. Many practices are not on strong financial footing in the current COVID-19 crisis. They are not looking to spend thousands of dollars of cash for a product that may sit on the shelf or expire without using it. Our top priority in my group has been keeping our clinical staff employed and conserving as much cash as we can in the current environment. If I asked our practice manager if I could order 100 Zilretta injections to get an even larger rebate, I am sure I would have been told ~"no that is $57,000 we need to conserve right now."

Clinical Use of Zilretta is Very Burdensome for Providers

I have a very busy orthopedic practice and perform on average 7-10 knee cortisone injections a day. When I begin a clinic, my staff has 5 cortisone injections drawn up in a syringe ready to go for me in a cup. When a patient desires a cortisone injection, I come out of the room, grab the injection, and go back in the exam room and do the injection. It takes me 15 seconds to get the injection from the nurses station.

When I use Zilretta, it is much more burdensome. I first need to make sure the patient does not need pre-approval for insurance to cover the injection. The injections are $570 each, and we have to keep them locked up. They also have to be refrigerated until they are going to used. Once they are thawed, they have to be used within 6 weeks. If the medication is thawed and not used within 6 weeks, it has to be thrown away. In contrast, regular cortisone is stable at room temperature and has an expiration date of approximately one year. If I thaw a Zilretta and it goes unused, it needs to be discarded, and I just threw $570 into the trash can. I have one thawed Zilretta injection that is 5 weeks old sitting on my shelf that I am trying to use this week before it expires. The preparation of Zilretta is also much more time-consuming for my assistant. To prepare the Zilretta injection, my medical assistant has to perform a mixing process that involves drawing the product up with sterile saline and mixing and then transferring the medicine to a different syringe. The total process for me to return to the room and perform the injection is around 10 minutes in my practice. I need to be as efficient as I possibly can in the current medical environment. Zilretta is much more burdensome to use compared to a regular cortisone injection for the provider.

Insurance and Payment Issues

Insurance pre-approval is a time-consuming process. I have to pay an employee to call a phone number and wait to talk to someone to be "pre-approved" to use the product. These calls have taken up to an hour for some pre-approvals according to my medical assistants. Pre-approval is not required to use Zilretta for patients who have Medicare that is not a managed plan. Zilretta recently obtained a J-Code for Zilretta billing. With the J Code, pre-approval is not required for Medicare patients. Supporters of Flexion Therapeutics like to cite statistics about the number of injections that are performed yearly for the Osteoarthritis population. I do not believe that Zilretta will EVER be the first line drug choice for this population. I have many Medicare patients that are on a fixed income. I am doing them a disservice to use a drug that will cost them approximately $114 out of pocket if they do not have a supplement. Additionally, many of my patients have a medicare managed care plan like Humana (NYSE:HUM). I am not allowed to use Zilretta without pre-approval in this population. The majority of patients in my area have some kind of Medicare managed care plan and would have to return to my office after pre-approval to receive a Zilretta injection.

At present time, I do not need to get pre-approval to use Zilretta for my non managed care Medicare patients or for my United Healthcare patients. There is NO COVERAGE for Aetna or for Medicaid in my area.

Currently, my group pays approximately $570 for each injection. Medicare pays our group approximately $600 for each injection. Our billing software/electronic medical record charges around 3-4% of billed healthcare charges. I will always to try to do what is right for a patient even if I lose money on the interaction, but I believe it is important to realize there is minimal financial incentive to the physician to use the product. I break even on Zilretta injections for Medicare patients after fees.

So, let's say you are an active 70-year old patient with plain Medicare and no supplement, and I diagnose you with advanced knee arthritis. We discuss treatment options and you decide to receive a cortisone injection that visit in my practice. Your out of pocket expense with plain Medicare and no supplement is $7 for the cortisone injection (just the medicine). The Zilretta injection would cost that same patient $114 out of pocket. Clearly, most physicians will choose the traditional cortisone injection that day versus a Zilretta injection that did not show statistical significance versus traditional cortisone in all studies (with regards to average daily pain score).

Let's say the same 70-year old patient comes back three weeks later and tells me the cortisone injection did not work for them, and we decide they are not ready for a knee replacement. We discuss other options for them. They decline an unloader brace and oral medicines and want to know if I can inject them with something else. At this point in time, I would discuss a Platelet-Rich Plasma injection with them if they can afford it (no insurance coverage) or a viscosupplementation injection like Euflexxa, Synvisc, Hyalgan or Hymovis which insurance does cover. This patient would not be eligible for a Zilretta injection because clinicians like to wait 3-4 months between cortisone injections (in too frequent of doses cortisone can accelerate cartilage degeneration).

Let's role-play with a different type of patient. A 55-year-old patient with private insurance comes in to see me to discuss their knee arthritis. They have read about Zilretta in an advertisement in a magazine. I explain to them that I would be happy to try it but it would require pre-approval and they would have to reschedule an appointment to come back in to see so I can get it pre-approved. Or they can have a regular cortisone injection that day. I explain there is some data in a large study that Zilretta may work a little bit longer than traditional cortisone. Most patients will choose the cortisone injection that day rather than return to the office and have to wait in a Doctor's office waiting room again to get the Zilretta injection.

Zilretta was recently approved for repeat injections of the knee on December 26, 2019, and the stock price was up 13% premarket on the news. Unfortunately, just because a product is approved by the FDA does not mean insurance companies will cover it. I am starting to see insurance denials for repeat injection by Blue Cross Blue Shield. This is the largest private insurer in my area.

There is One Clear Indication for Zilretta

A traditional cortisone injection can cause elevation of blood sugars in diabetics. It typically is not a major issue for my diabetic patients who are not on insulin. I have occasionally had a patient tell me they cannot have a cortisone injection due to large blood sugar elevations with a previous injection. These patients are usually diabetic patients who take insulin. A phase 2 study of Zilretta did show much less elevation of blood sugar in diabetics compared to a regular cortisone injection. This is the one real benefit of Zilretta that I see. Unfortunately, it is a small market.

It is estimated that there are 4.3 million injections performed each year for knee arthritis.

It is estimated that 20 percent of injections for knee arthritis are performed for diabetics. Of these, 14% percent use insulin. This equates to about 126,000 knee injections for insulin-dependent diabetics in the United States per year.

I believe that Zilretta can capture a significant market share for insulin-dependent diabetics who require a cortisone injection.

I could see a scenario where Zilretta captures 50% of the cortisone injections performed for insulin-dependent diabetics (this is probably too generous).

I would exclude the other 50% due to insurance issues (no coverage with Medicaid or Aetna) or physicians who do not stock the product or are unwilling to get pre-approval.

If Zilretta were to capture 50% of the above market, it would have annual sales of approximately $35,000,000. I believe this is the only area of the current market where Zilretta has a significant advantage over traditional cortisone at present time.

The Competition

I am surprised none of the bullish articles on seeking alpha articulates on competing products which are close to coming to market. There is a competing product currently undergoing phase three trials by Taiwan Liposome Company (NASDAQ:TLC).

Pipeline-TLC

I believe that if this study hits their primary endpoint against traditional cortisone that it would be a significant blow to Flexion Therapeutics (keep in mind Zilretta did not show superiority to traditional cortisone in their phase 3 study with regards to average daily pain). Based on current studies, Flexion currently cannot sell their product as clearly better to traditional cortisone and instead has to discuss secondary endpoints such as WOMAC scores.

If the study for the Taiwan Liposome product is set up similar to the Zilretta study, I believe it will meet its endpoint - that their extended release dexamethasone is superior to a saline injection (not much of a stretch there). There is some serious market risk here. What if the Taiwan Liposome product is half the cost of Zilretta at market release? What if the Taiwan Liposome product shows clear superiority to traditional cortisone injections in its study and meets its primary endpoint against regular cortisone (which Zilretta did not). These things could have a major impact on the market share of Zilretta and the value of Flexion.

Earnings Update and Financials

Flexion Therapeutics issued an earnings update on July 14th estimating sales for the second quarter of $15,000,000.

In my practice, I am performing more cortisone injections - not less. My patients who are close to needing a total knee replacement are postponing the procedure until the COVID-19 numbers come down locally in my area. I believe if Zilretta were really in demand, its numbers would not have fallen off from the previous quarter as much as they did.

Current earnings estimates project $160,000,000 of sales of Zilretta in 2021. This is more than double estimated 2020 sales of $76,000,000. I believe the company was able to generate some initial traction with an aggressive rebate program and physicians who wanted to try the product themselves in the previous year. I do not believe the company will be able to achieve their sales goals for 2021.

Additionally, in the most recent investor update, the company announced that expenses for the year would be in the range of $167,000,000 to $177,000,000 after significant cost cutting measures. The company announced that they were suspending travel, paid speakers, and conferences. These measures, while effective for decreasing fixed costs, are not going to help a company double sales year to year.

A cursory look at the company's financials after its most recent dilutive offering would cause an investor to believe the company is on reasonable financial footing with a cash balance of approximately $125,000,000 as of March 31, 2020. Additionally, the company raised an additional $75,000,000 in its offering in May.

A review of the most recent 10Q shows a unique covenant regarding the company's liquidity profile that I believe will come into play in the future.

"Additionally, if our liquidity (defined as cash and cash equivalents held with Silicon Valley Bank) is below $80.0 million, all amounts received from customer collections will be applied immediately to reduce the revolving credit facility"

Put another way, the company cannot pay for its sales and general administrative or other expenses if it does not keep a cash balance of $80,000,000. Current estimates for this year are for sales of approximately $75,000,000. Fixed costs are forecasted to be $167,000,000 to $177,000,000. Based on cash burn rates, I expect another dilutive offering in the future when the cash balance nears the $80,000,000 figure once again.

The last offering Flexion brought to market was for 9.6 million shares on May 20, 2020, at $10. Since that offering, the shares are up approximately 30%. The shareholders at the time of this offering were diluted by approximately 25%.

Management stated in their November Earnings Call that

As of September 30, 2019, we had approximately $175,800,000 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared with $258,800,000 as of December 31, 2018. We believe that our current cash balance, with the expected future sales of ZILRETTA and the ongoing prudent management of our expenses, will bring us to profitability.

This was followed by an offering six months later. Based on current cash burn rates, I expect yet another offering in the future.

There is also a convertible note of $175,000,000 that matures in May of 2024. The conversion price is 26.78, and the interest rate is 3.375%. I don't believe the company will be able to refinance this note at as "friendly" of an interest rate when it is time to refinance the debt in the future.

COVID-19 Impact

There have been products that have come to market in my career that have been practicing changing. In these cases, sometimes, I have had to hunt down the company representative myself for information. Zilretta, depending on how a physician interprets secondary endpoints, is not what I would call a breakthrough product where physician demand is great (other than for knee injections on insulin-dependent diabetics). Zilretta sales are dependent on in-person marketing by sales representatives, giving free samples to physicians to try on patients, and an aggressive rebate program by the company.

All of these, at least in my area, have been non-existent for the past three months. We are not allowing representatives in our building, and I am not looking to do any Zoom calls with sales representatives. This is a terrible environment for promoting a relatively new product that I don't believe "sells itself".

My Experience with Zilretta

I currently use the product on insulin-dependent diabetics that are referred to me by our local diabetes specialist. I occasionally will use it on a non-diabetic patient who would like to try it. I have seen minimal clinical difference with regards to duration or degree of pain relief. I have also called an orthopedic surgeon friend who has performed around 30 of the injections in his practice (I believe his practice took advantage of an earlier aggressive rebate program by Flexion). He noted minimal difference compared to traditional cortisone as well. There have also been comments on Seeking Alpha by physicians who have also noted significant skepticism of Zilretta.

anfleischman Comments487 | + Follow I do take that into account since that's what I am - the first reaction from doctors is skepticism and asking well is it actually better than steroids for the high cost. And then they read the trial and see there's no proof of that. There's zero proof Zilretta is better long term or has any differential effect on tissue. There's just no data on this so we error towards sticking with SOC 28 May 2020, 01:44 PM Reply 0 Like Bonedoc57 Comments10 | + Follow I have to agree. Traditional steroid injections have a wide variability in effects, from no benefit to patients reporting literally years of pain free intervals. So claiming longer symptom relief anecdotally or against placebo just doesn't reach my needed level of "proof". Telling the patient they are receiving a "new" "long acting" drug can influence patients' perspective significantly. A randomized, double-blinded, head to head study is ethical and easily accomplished. Once that study is done I fear sales will plummet.

Risks to My Short Thesis

The major risk I see to my thesis would be that the company gets acquired at a significant premium. At present time, I would not consider it very likely that an acquirer would pay a premium to the company's current $716,000,000 enterprise value. The company does not have any active clinical studies for Zilretta enrolling at present time. The shoulder arthritis study has been cancelled. The hip arthritis study was also cancelled. There is one early clinical candidate the company acquired that is currently not being developed. Additionally, there is a viable alternative sustained release cortisone injection that is currently in phase 3 trials. If I were a white knight looking to invest almost a billion dollars, I would be looking elsewhere.

Summary

I do not believe that Flexion Therapeutics' current market capitalization is at all appropriate. The stock is up approximately 30% after diluting existing shareholders ownership interest approximately by 25% in May. Unless new costly studies are done against traditional cortisone for knee osteoarthritis that show clear superiority, there is simply not enough benefit to the patient to justify the cost and difficulty of use.

It is my opinion that Zilretta will never be a first line drug in the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. The drug requires costly and timely pre-approval, is more burdensome to use in a medical practice due to refrigeration requirements and mixing time, and has minimal additional benefit for patients that are not insulin-dependent diabetic patients. Additionally, there are potential competitors in phase 3 trials which could meet their primary endpoint against regular cortisone (unlike Zilretta). The company continues to burn cash and I expect more dilutive offerings in the future.

I rate the company a strong sell and am short the stock. My price target is 4 times sales based on the value of Anika Therapeutics (ANIK). Anika's primary products are Orthovisc and similar products which are hyaluronic acid injections for knee osteoarthritis. My forecast of Zilretta sales of $35,000,000 for insulin-dependent diabetics and another $35,000,000 of annual sales for patients requesting to try Zilretta as a cortisone alternative gives annual sales of $70,000,000. A 4 times multiple of sales would give a market cap of $280,000,000, which is a share price of approximately $4.

Shares are available to short at Schwab, TD Ameritrade, and Interactive Brokers. Implied volatility for FLXN options is very high, and therefore, the options are expensive. I would recommend deep in the money puts at 17.5 or 20 at differing time frames for more risk-averse investors. I plan to exit my trade when the market processes the fact that the 2021 annual sales number is, in my opinion, not going to be achieved in the current environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FLXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

