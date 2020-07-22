Medium-term free cash flows permit maintaining quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share

During 2018 and 2019 Nutrien's (NTR) annual dividend was at $1.63 and $1.76 per share respectively. Since Q3 2019 the quarterly dividend has stood at $0.45 per share. We are strongly of the view that Nutrien will be able to maintain its $0.45 per share quarterly dividend in the foreseeable future. NTR's dividend payout in 2020 and 2021 is projected to remain between the 40-60% management stipulated range, even on a distressed earnings scenario amidst sector headwinds (see Figure 1). This implies an annual dividend of $1.80 per share translating into a healthy yield at 5.5%. Note 26 of NTR's 2019 annual report states that:

"Our goal is to pay a stable and growing dividend with a target payout that represents 40 to 60 percent of free cash flow after sustaining capital through the agricultural cycle."

In the case of Nutrien, the dividend payout is calculated as the ratio of total dividend declared and free cash flow. The dividend declared is a function of dividend per share and number of common shares reduced by any repurchases. The free cash flow, among other things, is primarily determined by the EBITDA or core earnings. The maintenance or sustaining capex is generally stable and we assume that it will range between $900 million to $ 1 billion. Thus, at the risk of stating the obvious, two factors primarily determine NTR's payout. These are EBITDA and share repurchases. During 2018 and 2019, NTR made substantial share repurchases that has reduced share capital and benefited all per share metrics. In this writing, we will try to prove that NTR can withstand its target payout by discussing its EBITDA prospects in detail.

Retail and Nitrogen to be the supporting segments

Retail is probably the most important segment for NTR not only for its growth over the past few years but also because of the sticky nature of its margins. The segment is benefiting from surge in NTR's online platform. We believe that the company will achieve synergies from recent acquisitions and margins will be fueled from higher sales of exclusive products. The stability and strength of NTR's retail business stems from the fact that cyclicality coming from wild product price swings is minimal. Rather, the driving factor is farm economics that is a direct equation of agricultural commodity prices. COVID-19 has definitely given a shock to global food demand. Despite lower prices, NTR is to benefit from higher US crop acreage. Production economics in key markets such as Brazil is better (mainly soybean and corn) with Australia benefiting from favorable weather conditions. Consequently, we estimate higher retail EBITDA in 2020. NTR's nitrogen segment is facing headwinds on the back of global oversupply and lower energy prices, which is benefiting marginal producers. Despite a drop in realized prices, the silver lining for NTR is partial cost savings emanating from low cost North American natural gas. NTR's 2019 annual report mentions the effect on EBITDA at +/- $165 million for every $1/MMBTU change in NYMEX natural gas price. This is beneficial for NTR, which derives approx. 65% of nitrogen fertilizer production from US and Alberta natural gas. Consequently, this will mitigate the descent in nitrogen segment EBITDA during 2020.

Potash expected to struggle in the immediate term

The potash segment is expected to be a drag to NTR's earnings during 2020. The potash pricing environment has been weak. Prices remain below historical levels and have trampled lower in July. This is mainly attributable to challenges related to imports, currency & COVID-19 restrictions in markets such as India, China and Far East. This is to affect NTR's offshore volumes, which were also lower in Q1 2020. The potash market in North America is more supportive resulting from lower inventories and favorable weather conditions. Towards the end of the year, NTR could benefit from tightening of the potash market and improvement of global operating rates. Further, market re-balancing is to occur as 2019 high inventory levels gradually taper-off. Nonetheless, NTR's 2020 potash segment EBITDA is foreseen to depict a significant drop compared to last year.

Dividend payout to be within management's target range even at a distressed 2020 EBITDA scenario

Figure 2 compares Nutrien's 2020 management guidance with our estimates. These have been extracted from the Q1 2020 Results Presentation that was released on May 6, 2020.

It can be seen that our estimates are in line with Nutrien's lower range of the guidance. It is important to note that our estimates are 13% below the higher range of the guidance and 14% down compared to 2019. Our analysis suggests that there is minimal likelihood of 2020 EBITDA to fall below the lower range of guidance because, as evidenced in Q2, the fertilizer market has fared better in terms of shipments, farm economics are improving selectively and NTR is expected to benefit from energy-based input cost savings. We concede that our estimates are on the conservative side with a high probability of surprise on the upside. The key message here is that even in the distressed scenario, $0.45 per share quarterly dividend would place NTR's 2020 payout at 59% and within the target range. Thus, there is absolutely no risk of a dividend cut. As a matter of fact, the underperformance of the stock since early June suggests that the market is pricing-in a worst-case scenario. In this context, NTR's Q2 2020 earnings announcement scheduled for August 11, 2020 is crucial. No downward revision in management guidance for 2020 would not only reassure dividend prospects but may also trigger a strong re-rating of the stock. Nutrien's valuations are attractive from a historical perspective. It is one of the most quality names within the agriculture space with superb management transparency and financial discipline. NTR's regular payouts provide downside protection and we consider the guaranteed dividend yield of 5.5% too compelling to ignore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.