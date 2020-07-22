Dividend Changes: July 11-17, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks, and we highlight an interesting candidate.

This article series provides a weekly summary of dividend changes, including dividend increases and dividend cuts or suspensions.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using [Dividend Radar], a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This past week, six companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases and two companies announced dividend cuts. The table below presents a summary of the dividend increases.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)

Founded in 1997, LAND is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the United States, which it then leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The company owns farms planted and harvested annually, and farms growing permanent crops.

On Jul 14, LAND declared a monthly dividend of 4.48¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.22% from the prior dividend of 4.47¢.

Payable Jul 31, to shareholders of record on Jul 24; ex-div: Jul 23.

MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE)

Founded in 1855, MGEE is a public utility holding company based in Madison, Wisconsin. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and owns or leases electric generation facilities in Wisconsin and Iowa. MGEE also transports and distributes natural gas in several south-central and western Wisconsin counties.

On Jul 17, MGEE declared a quarterly dividend of 37¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.96% from the prior dividend of 35.25¢.

Payable Sep 15, to shareholders of record on Sep 1; ex-div: Aug 31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in New York, MMC is the parent company of various specialty consultants, including Marsh, an insurance broker, intermediary, and risk advisor; Guy Carpenter, a risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, a provider of human resource and related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, a management, economic and brand consultancy.

On Jul 15, MMC declared a quarterly dividend of 46.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.20% from the prior dividend of 45.5¢.

Payable Aug 14, to shareholders of record on Jul 27; ex-div: Jul 24.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

NNN is a publicly owned REIT that acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases. The company has operations in Texas, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, Indiana, and Alabama, among others. NNN was founded in August 1984 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

On Jul 15, NNN declared a quarterly dividend of 52¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.97% from the prior dividend of 51.5¢.

Payable Aug 14, to shareholders of record on Jul 31; ex-div: Jul 30.

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

PPG manufactures and distributes a variety of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company’s Performance Coatings segment provides light industrial and specialty coatings, protective and marine coatings and finishes, and sealants. The company also operates in two additional segments: Industrial Coatings and Glass. PPG was founded in 1883 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,

On Jul 16, PPG declared a quarterly dividend of 54¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior dividend of 51¢.

Payable Sep 11, to shareholders of record on Aug 10; ex-div: Aug 7.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Formerly known as The Stanley Works, SWK is a global provider of power and hand tools, mechanical access solutions, and electronic security and monitoring systems. The company operates in three segments: Construction & Do-It-Yourself; Industrial; and Security. SWK was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

On Jul 14, SWK declared a quarterly dividend of 70¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.45% from the prior dividend of 69¢.

Payable Sep 15, to shareholders of record on Sep 1; ex-div: Aug 31.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from FAST Graphs for two of this week's dividend raisers, MGEE and MMC.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

MGEE's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in MGEE in January 2010 would have returned 11.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MMC's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in MMC in January 2010 would have returned 18% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts And Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY)

On Jul 14, CVLY declared a quarterly dividend of 10¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 37.5% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Aug 11, to shareholders of record on Jul 28; ex-div: Jul 27.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

On Jul 14, WFC announced it intends to cut its quarterly dividend to 10¢ per share, a reduction of 80% from the prior dividend of 51¢.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: July 20-August 2, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (17.Jul) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 20 July (Ex-Div Date 07/20) Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 9 $14.29 3.08% 17.1% 0.11 08/01 Tuesday, 21 July (Ex-Div Date 07/21) H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 51 $46.42 1.40% 5.6% 0.1625 08/06 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 58 $144.39 1.52% 19.1% 0.55 08/05 Thursday, 23 July (Ex-Div Date 07/23) First Busey Corporation (BUSE) 7 $17.50 5.03% 7.5% 0.22 07/31 Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) 10 $9.96 8.43% 2.6% 0.07 07/31 Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) 9 $68.57 3.91% 11.1% 0.67 08/14 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 7 $16.09 3.36% 5.8% 0.0448 07/31 Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 7 $45.26 2.65% 15.5% 0.3 08/05 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 64 $125.63 2.52% 3.2% 0.7907 08/17 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 14 $83.80 2.29% 7.5% 0.48 08/28 Friday, 24 July (Ex-Div Date 07/24) Celanese Corporation (CE) 12 $89.53 2.77% 18.8% 0.62 08/06 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 11 $113.69 1.60% 10.2% 0.465 08/14 Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 11 $9.02 5.88% 7.3% 0.1325 08/04 Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 8 $18.68 6.85% 3.5% 0.32 08/06 Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 6 $24.65 3.41% 6.2% 0.21 08/11 Monday, 27 July (Ex-Div Date 07/27) Fastenal Company (FAST) 21 $44.20 2.26% 12.2% 0.25 08/25 Tuesday, 28 July (Ex-Div Date 07/28) AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 27 $119.40 1.21% 5.2% 0.36 08/19 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) 6 $25.15 6.20% 38.0% 0.39 08/12 The Clorox Company (CLX) 43 $228.38 1.94% 7.5% 1.11 08/14 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) 6 $25.48 4.24% 11.6% 0.27 08/19 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 27 $246.94 0.26% 7.9% 0.16 08/05 Wednesday, 29 July (Ex-Div Date 07/29) First Republic Bank (FRC) 7 $112.10 0.71% 6.2% 0.2 08/13 Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) 5 $11.08 15.88% 15.5% 0.44 08/14 Thursday, 30 July (Ex-Div Date 07/30) A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 27 $50.53 1.90% 22.6% 0.24 08/17 Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 11 $18.25 5.48% 5.6% 0.25 08/14 Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 15 $31.91 2.88% 15.4% 0.23 08/07 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 8 $17.59 4.55% 15.5% 0.2 08/13 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 16 $324.79 0.86% 12.6% 0.7 08/14 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 23 $18.17 9.80% 3.8% 0.445 08/12 Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 39 $37.34 4.02% 8.8% 0.375 08/14 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 17 $50.77 2.99% 6.8% 0.38 08/17 Morgan Stanley (MS) 7 $52.41 2.67% 25.5% 0.35 08/14 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 31 $35.48 5.81% 4.2% 0.52 08/14 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 64 $53.44 3.57% 0.6% 0.4775 08/14 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) 18 $30.88 8.68% 4.9% 0.67 08/14 PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 11 $40.53 2.76% 9.6% 0.28 08/07 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 11 $36.25 4.19% 6.5% 0.38 09/01 Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) 5 $22.13 1.08% N.A. 0.12 08/14 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 10 $48.85 7.25% 22.0% 0.295 08/17 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 $30.19 4.77% 1.5% 0.12 08/17 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 17 $133.89 2.69% 21.3% 0.9 08/17 Unum Group (UNM) 12 $17.49 6.52% 11.6% 0.285 08/21 Friday, 31 July (Ex-Div Date 07/31) The AES Corporation (AES) 8 $15.63 3.65% 13.3% 0.1433 08/18 Aon Plc (AON) 9 $203.66 0.86% 10.9% 0.44 08/14 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) 10 $26.28 3.96% 6.5% 0.27 09/01 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 21 $161.89 0.79% 9.9% 0.32 08/17 Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) 17 $77.49 3.51% 9.2% 0.68 08/17 Realty Income Corporation (O) 26 $58.59 4.78% 4.3% 0.2335 08/14 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 10 $73.49 3.37% 10.3% 0.62 08/27 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 9 $82.53 3.79% 5.6% 0.7825 09/01 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 15 $56.52 2.76% 8.9% 0.39 09/01

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

We screen for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety or At Fair Value with positive 3-yr trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Next, we like to look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than their 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). Two stocks pass these screens: MS and LAND.

Since MS is trading In the Margin of Safety, let's look at the stock.

Dividend Challenger MS is a financial holding company that provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals across the world. MS yields 2.67% at $52.41 per share and offers an impressive 5-yr DGR of 25.5%:

Source: Portfolio Insight

The stock has a quality rating of 15 (Rating: Decent).

Last week, the stock received bullish coverage by two different authors on Seeking Alpha:

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

