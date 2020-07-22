With the outlook for crop production steady, the company looks to improve its earnings by reducing costs and raking in volumes.

There is good news for shareholders invested in Corteva Inc. (CTVA). Bank of America has issued a Buy call, a double upgrade from Sell, amidst an improved outlook in the agriculture sector. The stock is looking strong at the current level and is expected to generate higher revenues, all while keeping costs under check. For a stock that beat estimates in the last quarter, there are several positive developments that have the potential to swing the momentum in its favor.

Factors determining the revenue and income

It should be noted that Corteva has posted strong growth in revenue after a weak show in the second half of 2019. This was partly due to pressure on commodity prices along with the uncertainty revolving around the trade war between the US and China. A look at the last quarter results should raise optimism about the company. Operating in the agriculture sector ensures that it is somewhat insulated from the volatility instilled by the pandemic – after all, people will need to eat regardless of an economic shutdown. Grocery demand has skyrocketed as more people eat from home, however.

Looking at the geographical distribution also gives us a picture that there is a good level of diversification and it tells us how the company remained resilient as the pandemic spread across continents in phases.

In terms of the production output across the globe, there is not much of a change that is expected in terms of volume. This can be estimated from the latest circular on World Agricultural Production by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Source: USDA

Looking at our sample of three crops, we see a significant improvement in production for Corn and Soybean while Wheat production is under pressure when compared to last year.

While the revenues look intact, Corteva has been efficient in reducing costs of late. In its latest presentation at Goldman Sachs Virtual Industrials & Materials Conference, the company revealed that $230 million would be saved through synergies and productivity commitments. Another $100 million would be saved on spending actions. These are significant figures when we compare it with the revenue that is earned. The improvement in gross and operating margins in the last quarter shows the ability of the company to cut down on costs. The benefit of reduced costs is transferred to customers that could help the company procure more volumes in a segment where costing is a major factor.

Financial position of the firm

While our focus was on the revenue-generating ability of the firm, a look into the financials should reveal that it has strong fundamentals. The debt/equity of the company stands at 10.84% and the interest burden is manageable compared to the revenue it earns. Liquidity has not been compromised as the current ratio stands over 1, though there has been a loss reported this quarter. We have seen the company beef up its cash reserves by $200 million to $1,963 million but this has been bolstered by raising debt and increasing short-term borrowings.

Cash flows from operating activities continue to be negative as the company cleared off its current payables while there has been an increase in the receivables; not a major cause for concern since the outstanding cash balance remains healthy. There have not been any significant investing activities impacting the cash flow.

Comparing the valuation with peers

Of the three peers, American Vanguard (AVD) operates in a similar segment while Dow (DOW) and DuPont de Nemours (DD) are spin-offs from the same company that Corteva was part of.

Corteva Dow Inc. DuPont de Nemours, Inc American Vanguard Corporation Forward P/E 19.53 34.60 19.53 29.15 P/S 1.41 0.75 1.87 0.86 P/B 0.85 2.44 1.02 1.21

Source: Yahoo Finance

It can be seen that Corteva has a cheaper valuation when compared to its three peers. P/S is somewhat higher owing to the lower sales that the company reported in the second half of 2019. If the figures of 2019 are considered, the firm reported higher sales in the second quarter and with better projections in the second half, we could expect the revenue to be better this year. The focus of the company is also to increase volume and this should also be a consideration while evaluating the valuation in comparison to others. On the other hand, companies like Dow and DuPont de Nemours have less volatile revenues while American Vanguard had seen a better performance last year that was the driving factor behind cheaper P/S.

Risk factors investors should consider

Extremely volatile earnings susceptible to numerous factors: Between June and September during 2019, the revenue reduced to 1/3rd on account of pressure in commodity prices. Sowing season plays an important factor but the economic environment has a major bearing on the performance. Last year, the trade war had a profound impact on the earnings of the company and with the threat still looming, investors should watch out for any such developments.

Buyers are very sensitive to pricing: Corteva has been able to rake in volume through efficiencies in its supply chain and managing to sell at a competitive rate. Recently, the firm has undergone a major restructuring leading to additional costs. If these costs are passed on to its customers, the company would lose its competitive advantage.

Impact of the pandemic: In the initial phase, the company had to reduce its production capabilities. As the number of cases grows, the scenario of a partial shutdown cannot be completely negated.

Operating in the agriculture sector, Corteva is a defensive play that should be able to improve profitability by increasing revenue and reducing costs at the same time. Investors should also consider the attractive valuation and yield that the stock provides, which trades at an attractive entry point for investors currently.

