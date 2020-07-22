The company is also trading 8% below the consensus mean price target of $65 based on 13 analysts following the company.

The strong balance sheet and high liquidity can provide a safety net, but not enough reason to merit an investment.

ITT Inc. (ITT) has exposure in the Auto, Oil & Gas, and Aerospace & Defense markets, sectors that are by nature highly cyclical.

Source

ITT Inc. (ITT) has exposure in the Auto, Oil & Gas, and Aerospace & Defense markets, sectors that are by nature highly cyclical and now with COVID-19, highly impacted by the pandemic.

In response to the pandemic, the management team has implemented cost actions to help weather the storm. Such actions include a $50M organizational-wide restructuring plan with expected annualized pre-tax benefits of $70M; CEO and executive officers temporarily reducing their salaries; a planned reduction in CAPEX of $35M and working capital management to free up capital. The good news is that ITT ended the quarter with $1.2B in liquidity, fully drawing down on their $500M credit facility and executing on a new 364-day revolving credit agreement for $200M. Management has suspended its share repurchase program but has kept its dividend payment. Future guidance was also withdrawn as management expects a highly volatile and unpredictable business environment.

From a valuation point of view, we believe ITT is being fairly priced by the market based on a forward EV/Sales multiple of 2x. Their 10-year average sales multiple stands at 1.2x, but we believe the business deserves a higher multiple than its average based on its slight competitive advantages, especially in its Motion Technologies business (brake pads) and expanding profit margins. The company is also trading 8% below the consensus mean price target of $65 based on 13 analysts following the company.

Investors should wait for a bigger margin of safety before considering an investment in ITT. The highly cyclical nature of the company plus the added uncertainty brought by COVID-19 makes this a risky investment from an operational standpoint. The strong balance sheet and high liquidity can provide a safety net, but not enough reason to merit an investment.

The Big Picture

Source: company filings

ITT is a "diversified manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, oil and gas markets". Born out of the spin-offs of Xylem and Exelis in 2011, the company's main business is in the manufacturing of brake pads, pumps, valves, connectors, and switches. ITT reports results under three segments: (i) Motion Technologies, (ii) Industrial Process, and (iii) Connect & Control Technologies. Under their Motion Technologies, the company manufactures its brake pads, shims, and shock absorbers. The Industrial Process segment is a manufacturer of industrial pumps and valves, while also providing plant optimization systems and services. Their Connect & Control Technologies designs and manufactures a range of highly engineered connectors and specialized products for critical applications in the aerospace and defense markets.

Looking at ITT top-line we can easily spot three small business cycles within a 9-year period. For example, from 2010 to 2013, the company benefited from a market recovery after the financial crisis, with revenues expanding from $1.9b to $2.5B. Then, the industrial recession hit the business from 2014 to 2016, with revenues declining 11% from a base of $2.6B in 2014. The business quickly picked-up from 2017 to 2019, with sales reaching $2.8B in their most recent financial year. While there is clear cyclicality in ITT's business, the company has managed to grow its top-line by a compounded growth rate of 5%.

With that said, even though ITT is a cyclical business, we find that it is managed by a good executive team (if judged from an expense control point of view). For example, their gross profit margins, and the low variability in them, wouldn't point to a business dependent economic trends. Between 2010 and 2019, ITT's gross margins have ranged from 30.5% to 32.6%.

Below the gross profit line, things look better for ITT. Starting with R&D, as the company has become bigger, the amount spent has increased from $59.3M to a recent $97.9M. ITT now spends 3.4% on R&D as a percent of sales. That increased investment should pay off in the future as the company centers around their engineering capabilities:

Our businesses share a common, repeatable operating model centered on our engineering capabilities. Each business applies its technology and engineering expertise to solve our customers' most pressing challenges - Annual report

The increased investment in R&D has been offset by lower G&A costs as a percentage of total sales. Reaching its high point in 2013 at 10.9% of total sales, G&A now accounts for 8.5%. To get a better idea about what those percentages mean, in 2013, ITT spent $272M in G&A costs while doing $2.5B in sales. Today, G&A has decreased by $30M to $241M while ITT generates $2.8B in sales. As a result, operating income margins have increased from 10.8% in 2010 to 14.2% in 2019.

ITT also generates a solid amount of FCF. In a 9-year time frame, the company has generated $3.6B in cash from operations while spending $1B in CAPEX, resulting in $2.6B in FCF. Acquisitions have played a minor role in ITT's strategy so far, with only $800M invested in purchasing other businesses. Management has returned a total of $1.3B to shareholders in share repurchases and buybacks.

ITT's Motion Technologies segment is their crown jewel

We believe ITT's Motion Technologies segment, and specifically its Friction Technology business unit within Motion Technologies, to be the strength of ITT. Friction Technologies manufactures a range of brake pads installed as original equipment on passenger cars and light/heavy-duty commercial vehicles:

Our OE pads are designed to meet customer specifications and environmental regulations, and to satisfy an array of performance standards across multiple geographies. Most automotive OEM platforms (car models) require specific brake pad formulations and have demanding quality, delivery, and volume schedules. - Annual report

The above business description shows the competitive strength of ITT's brake pads. We like the use of the word "specific" in the description, as it implies a degree of competitive advantages through switching costs. Also, environmental regulations protect the business from new entrants, as it requires a good amount of "know-how" and investment to comply with current laws. ITT's biggest customer is Continental, accounting for 22% of total revenues:

Sales to Continental, MT's largest customer, represent 22% of 2019 MT revenue. A significant portion of the OEM revenue, typically about half, is derived at the automakers' direction to use an ITT brake pad in Continental's braking systems (calipers), generally through supply agreements signed directly with automakers. The remaining Continental revenue is generated from a long term aftermarket agreement. - Annual report (emphasis added)

The relationship with Continental points to a long-term contract in which half of the revenues comes from Continental using ITT's brake pads, and the other half from an aftermarket sales agreement. That is also evidence of a degree of switching costs found in ITT's Friction Technologies business unit. The rise of EV should also not affect the business, as every type of vehicle needs brake pads until better technology is developed.

The Bottom Line

While we believe ITT has a strong business unit in its Motion Technologies segment, we are not so sure about their other two business units.

Before COVID-19, ITT's Connect and Control Technologies segment was on track to benefit from increased spending on the aerospace and defense markets. Now with COVID, one could only expect headwinds within that industry as demand for air travel lowers. Their Control Technologies segment was the worst performer in Q1 with sales falling by 17%:

The primary drivers of the declines were the volume impacts from COVID-19 and production challenges at Boeing. - Q1 call

We expect continued headwinds as the dangers of increasing cases of infections could trigger another round of shutdowns.

Source: tikr.com

With shares trading at $59 and with a median price target of $65 per share based on 13 analysts, we don't find ITT trading at compelling levels. We would rather wait for more clarity on the business. For now, we remain neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.