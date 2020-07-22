Around ninety per cent down from its 2014 highs, the question long-suffering Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYF) (OTCPK:CPYYY) (CNA.L) shareholders ask themselves is, can it go any lower? Surely this must be a bottom? This Friday, 24 July, will see the first set of interim results under the company's new CEO and CFO and there is hope that that will be the first evidence of a possible recovery. U.K. investors seem to love punting on Centrica, with its mouth-watering yield over the years having propelled it to being one of the top five traded stocks in the UK.

As a Centrica shareholder looking for a way out I have been asking this myself: is it worth waiting for a share price recovery before selling? Or is the share a value trap which, even from these lows, could edge further down?

The company has been shrinking for a number of years in terms of revenue. Supporters suggest this shows its increasing strategic focus, with newish management ready to make the most of it. Detractors point to this as evidence of the company’s unsustainable basis, and culture of botched execution. Centrica polarizes investors as a holding. That said, the market has spoken loud and clear in recent years.

Below I consider some of the main pros and cons for the shares. On balance, I think that the share continues to be a value trap.

Centrica Overview

Centrica is the remains of what used to be British Gas but it has evolved a lot in the years since those days, though British Gas is one of its trading brands.

The business supplies electricity, gas and services such as Internet-connected meters in markets such as the U.K. and Ireland. It has a similar business in North America. It trades energy and it also has an upstream operation, Spirit Energy, producing around 50BOE annually in northern Europe, which is on the block. It operates a gas field in the North Sea and has a fifth stake in eight nuclear power stations in the U.K.

At first glance the company seems profitable and cash generative.

The challenge is that the company's fields of operations require high capex, and pricing can be hard to control, notably in its upstream operations. Add to that the terrible customer service I observe and hear anecdotally for its retail gas customers, no matter how good the company claims it to be in its annual report (in fact it simply claims not to be as woeful as before: "Customer satisfaction levels have risen significantly"), and there starts to emerge a picture of a business which is wrestling with structural challenges to long-term profitability. It has bonds issued dated as far out as 2076, so the market clearly rates its survival in the long-term. But its attractiveness to equity investors is a more nuanced story.

Centrica: A Bull Case

Defensive qualities With its focus on the U.K. energy sector, this is a play in the utility sector which generally has defensive qualities, and in addition is heavily regulated in this market, which is perceived to add barriers to entry.

The yield If one was to summarise the bull case for Centrica in a word, would be yield. It has a twenty year history of payouts at sometimes very good yields. No matter how good the underlying business or sustainability of its results, there has been an argument that this is a stock which has continued to spray cash out to its shareholders. As management may realize that the fundamentals of the company are less attractive to non-retail shareholders, it has tried hard to maintain yield to keep the stock attractive, and even when it has been necessary to cut the dividend, the yield has remained attractive.

The chart below shows how total dividends over the years – mostly normal dividends, but the company has paid a couple of special dividends – have provided a stream of income for shareholders.

Bigger fool theory/Takeover prospect There is a consistent line of thinking that Centrica remains a good candidate even if the key attraction of the dividend gets reduced. Whether or not this is true, if enough people believe it might be true, there could still be buyers for the stock. Similarly, some support for the Centrica stock comes from the prospect of it attractiveness as a takeover candidate due to its cheapness. But bidders haven’t come forward. In the present environment there is limited market for energy company consolidation, but even if there was, what would make Centrica an attractive candidate? Neither of these arguments is compelling to me, but they can help to support the share price regardless.

Centrica: A Bear Case

Dividends falling The company did have a progressive dividend policy for a number of years, but that has gone into reverse. In 2015, the company cut its final dividend as part of a plan to rebase its dividend lower. It sustained the new lower rate for a few years and then cut it again for the most recent set of payouts. The total dividend for 2019 was due to be 5p. However, the company announced that it would not pay the final dividend for the year due to COVID-19 turbulence, so the actual payout for last year amounted to 1.5p, a yield of 3.6% at the current share price. If the full dividend was paid, the yield at today’s share price would be 12.1%, a juicy sounding attraction. However, in reality that is unlikely to be paid this year. The board has demonstrated on multiple occasions its willingness to cut dividends, so there is little basis for confidence that the dividend will be sustained at its current level.

Cash flow Looking at Centrica’s cash flow over the past decade, there are only a couple of years in which, after the dividend was paid, there wasn’t a net cash outflow.

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net cash flow from operating activities (£m) 2428 2337 2820 2940 1217 2197 2396 1840 1,934 1,250 Net cash flow from investing activities (£m) -1584 -1400 -2558 -2351 -651 -611 -803 32 -1007 -503 Net cash flow from financing activities except equity dividends paid (£m) -1677 -907 190 -791 -663 -1331 -546 -1070 -2540 -1077 Net cash flow excluding equity dividends paid (£m) -833 30 452 -202 -97 255 1,047 802 -1,613 -330 Equity dividends paid (£m) 668 762 815 862 864 387 532 463 551 471 Net cash flow (£m) -1,501 -732 -363 -1,064 -961 -132 515 339 -2,164 -801

Now in fairness that’s net cash flow, so there may be some room for manouevre e.g. cutting capex. But in a heavily regulated energy provider, how much scope can there be for meaningful sustained capex cuts?

Balance sheet weakness The balance sheet has a number of items on it which make the company less attractive in terms of available distributions for shareholders. It has £2.578 billion of goodwill and £1.455 billion of other intangible assets – some of this may be written down in future. Meanwhile, the company has £4.486 billion of long-term bank loans and other borrowings on it as well as £857 million of Bank overdrafts, loans and other borrowings. In fairness, that is somewhat negated by £1.342 billion of cash and cash equivalents, but the loans are still sizeable.

Conclusion

If you still have doubts at this point, read John Kingham’s piece Why Centrica No Longer Meets My Investment Criteria, in which Mr. Kingham expounds upon some related points and others in coming to a similar analysis of Centrica. Then reflect that, not quite a year and a half on, the share price has lost a further two thirds in value since even that point.

Ignore for a moment the company’s focus, management or vulnerability to energy prices. Just consider its ability to generate money and pass it to shareholders. In a decade it has consistently had negative cash flow. It has cut dividends multiple times and, for now, suspended them. Rationally, my conclusion is this stock may well go down even further down not up in future. I still hold some shares but will sell, at a loss if necessary, when I can.

