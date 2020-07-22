Loan quality has performed better than in the 2009 recession as consumers were in better shape headed into the current crisis.

Yes, The First Half Has Been Disappointing

I last wrote about Synchrony Financial (SYF) in January following their 4Q 2019 earnings release. At the time I judged the market "too pessimistic for 2020" as the stock fell over 10% on the day of the earnings announcement. I even added to my position in the stock at the time. It turns out that the market and I were not nearly pessimistic enough, at least for the short term, as the COVID-19 pandemic had more of an impact than most people envisioned at the start of the year. For example, here are some key metrics from the 2Q earnings release compared to what the company forecasted at the start of the year:

Loan receivables growth: +5%-7% FY forecast vs. -4% 2Q actual

Net Interest Margin: 15.25%-15.5% forecast vs. 13.53% 2Q actual

Reserve Build: $0.8-$0.9 bn FY vs. $1.2 bn 1H actual (Both figures exclude $3 bn increase from initial implementation of CECL on 1/1/2020)

Efficiency Ratio: 32% forecast vs. 36.3% 2Q actual

As the market began to price in the effects of the pandemic, SYF lost around 2/3 of its start-of-year price during the March crash. Since then, the stock has come a long way but still remains down over 37% for the year.

Source: Seeking Alpha SYF Chart Page

Even with these shortfalls compared to the plan at the start of the year and the share price recovery since March, Synchrony appears better than fairly valued given prospects for recovery in 2H 2020. Loan quality metrics including loans 30 and 90 days past due are still improving and charge-offs are holding steady. COVID-19 has caused an increase in the loss allowance, but the majority of the increase so far in 2020 has been due to the implementation of CECL, the new accounting standard for estimating this reserve.

Synchrony rolled out its new card partnership with Verizon (VZ) and is set to launch a new card with Venmo (PYPL) later this year. These new cards should help turn around Synchrony's decline in active accounts since the end of the Walmart (WMT) partnership. They will also help Synchrony get up to speed with the trend from physical point-of-sale to digital card use.

Synchrony also may have seen the worst of the COVID-19 impacts already in 2Q. Purchase volume was already growing year-on-year at the end of June after being down considerably in April. Net interest margins may have bottomed with short-term rates near zero. The bank has also seen over 70% of the accounts granted forbearance due to the pandemic return to a normal payment schedule by the end of 2Q.

Synchrony Financial has been derailed by COVID-19 from meeting its original goals for 2020. Still, the company is attractively valued at 118% of book value (148% of tangible book) and less than 7x 2021 consensus earnings. Although there is still uncertainty about how the rest of the pandemic will play out for the bank, it is a good value here with none of the positives priced in.

Not Like The Last Recession

While the March-April lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic caused unemployment to rocket quickly to historical highs, the US government also threw an unprecedented amount of money at the problem. This included monetary solutions like zero interest rate policy and purchases of new assets like corporate bonds, as well as fiscal solutions like stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits. The consumer was also in better shape heading into this recession in terms of savings. Prior to the financial crisis the personal savings rate was at record lows. Since then, it has trended up closer to historical average levels. Once the pandemic hit, the availability of government payments and the shortage of places to spend discretionary income spiked the savings rate to unsustainable record highs.

Source: Financial Samurai

This added savings seems to have provided at least a temporary cushion to allow consumers to stay current on their credit card bills. Synchrony has increased its allowance for credit losses in the first half based on economic conditions, but delinquencies are actually down and charge-offs are holding steady.

Source: Synchrony 2Q 2020 Earnings Presentation

Charge-offs as a percentage of loan receivables hit a much higher rate of nearly 11% in 2009, taking around 2 years to get back to normal.

Source: 3Q 2019 Investor Supplement

CEO Margaret Keane also noted in the Q&A of the 2Q earnings call that consumers were in better shape for this recession and are much better than expected at paying their bills. Still, future COVID-19-related shutdowns or lack of additional government stimulus before the pandemic ends is a downside risk.

Look, I think, one thing we all know is the consumer going into this was pretty strong, right. So, and I think what we are seeing and we are even seeing this in deposits rate, consumers have more cash, they are hoarding more cash and they are paying their bills. Now, I think the big caveat in all of this, Don, is really what happens with when the stimulus ends which is they won't have incentive if they don't come up with a new plan. What is that new stimulus and then how quickly do people get back to work? And I think, that's the fact that where I have to say I've been around the business for forty years. I don't think any of us would have expected to see what is happening - happening in terms of delinquencies. I think we are kind of a bit surprised and thought there would definitely be more pressure there.

Source: CEO Margaret Keane, Synchrony Financial 2Q earnings call

Return To Account Growth

One of Synchrony's biggest headwinds before COVID-19 was the loss of the Walmart card business. The pandemic also led additional customers to close their accounts. The number of average active accounts is down 14% from a year ago, or down 5% not counting the loss of the Walmart portfolio.

Source: Synchrony 2Q 2020 Earnings Presentation

Synchrony took a step toward restoring customer count at the end of June with the release of its Verizon Visa card. Card usage earns rewards which can be used to pay for Verizon merchandise or phone bills. If the card is used to auto-pay bills, customers can get up to a $10/month discount. With over 150 million subscribers, a small percentage signing up for Synchrony's Verizon Visa would go a long way toward replacing the card holders lost with the end of the Walmart partnership.

Synchrony's other major new partnership, with PayPal unit Venmo, is planned for later this year. This partnership is an opportunity for Synchrony to improve its digital capabilities as it creates an offering that will appeal to Venmo's younger user base.

Today's millennial cardholders are looking for leading-edge digital capabilities like around-the-clock access, personalization, simple but powerful mobile apps with granular controls and alerts, and rewards. The new Venmo credit card program will combine Venmo's expertise in mobile design and social user experience with Synchrony's industry-leading technology, program management capabilities and data analytics to create personalized shopping and payment experiences for the Venmo user base. Together with Venmo, Synchrony's open banking APIs will offer a seamless payment and credit experience for users. Users will be able to easily apply, buy, and manage their account natively in the Venmo app. In addition, cardholders will receive real-time alerts and can interact in new ways including splitting and sharing purchases. Source: Press Release

Experience in developing mobile, app-driven payment solutions will be beneficial to Synchrony as demand for contactless payment technology grows in a post-COVID-19 world.

Signs Of Emerging Recovery

With the decline in active accounts and loan receivables, it is encouraging that purchase volume was already increasing year-on-year at the end of 2Q. That is a big improvement from the 20%-30% drop seen in late March and into April.

Source: Synchrony 2Q 2020 Earnings Presentation

There is a risk that shutdowns in response to COVID-19 flare-ups could stall or reverse this growth, however I do not expect anything like the shelter-in-place conditions of March and April. Targeted locations and types of businesses, along with increased mask usage seem to be the way forward for now.

Net interest margin may have also bottomed in 2Q at 13.5%. Rates on loan receivables have moved down about 1.5% since last year, in-line with the Fed Funds rate. With the Fed Funds rate near zero and unlikely to go negative, I think further declines in card rates are also unlikely. Deposit rates are currently 1.05% for a high yield savings account and 0.75% for a 12-month CD. I do not see these rates increasing as long as the Fed rate is near zero, and there is even room to lower deposit rates further and still be higher than many banks offer. Growth in loan receivables will also help the net interest margin as Synchrony deploys some of its low-earning cash into higher-earning loans.

Valuation

Compared to its consumer finance peers, Synchrony is the cheapest on 2020 and 2021 consensus earnings estimates. It is also the best capitalized as measured by Common Equity Tier I Capital, and well above the regulatory minimum of 9%.

SYF ALLY DFS (Q1) COF CET1 15.3% 10.1% 11.3% 12.4% P/B 1.18 0.58 1.65 0.55 P/TB 1.48 0.59 1.73 0.80 P/E (2020) 13.40 19.75 24.63 NM P/E (2021) 6.88 7.23 7.78 8.68

Synchrony is trading near the low end of its historical range on Price / Tangible Book, except for the March-April 2020 crash period. Synchrony is still more expensive vs. tangible book value than Ally (ALLY) or Capital One (COF) whose prices have not recovered as well from the March crash. These other two companies are worth further exploration but with ratios so far below 1.0, it is worth questioning if they are sufficiently reserved.

Source: Seeking Alpha Valuation Page

Conclusion

Synchrony Financial's 2Q results show unsurprisingly that COVID-19 has created a major obstacle to meeting the targets set out at the start of 2020. Nevertheless, the bank still has growth prospects with its new Verizon card and upcoming Venmo relationship. There is also upside potential if loan quality continues to surprise to the upside with lower delinquencies and charge-offs than seen in the last recession. Increasing purchase volume and a bottoming in net interest margin are also encouraging. With these prospects, Synchrony should not be trading at the low end of its peers based on 2020 or 2021 earnings estimates. I am Bullish on Synchrony here, although I am lowering the rating from Very Bullish due to the uncertainties still remaining around COVID-19.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYF, SYF.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.