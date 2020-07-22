Around 36.3% of annual base rent from tenants vulnerable to mandated shutdowns.

In the US markets, I currently see select REITs as the best value for income investors' money.

With the broader market richly valued, REITs trading at reasonable FFO multiples and paying 5%+ dividends are a good pick for income investors.

The triple-net lease REIT sector is especially attractive due to the lease model in which tenants pay for maintenance, taxes and insurance - leaving the landlord to just collect the lease payments.

Thesis

National Retail Properties (NNN) owns a diversified real estate portfolio of 3118 properties with a gross leasable area of around 32.5 million sq feet. NNN has more than 400 tenants that operate in 37 different industries. The company focuses on retail categories that are more resilient to the threat of e-commerce.

The REIT leases out properties on a triple-net lease basis on very long contracts. This provides predictable cash flow that in turn funds the growing dividends for income investors.

NNN has regularly achieved very high occupancy ratios. Between 2003-2019, NNN's occupancy remained constantly over 96.4% with a very impressive average occupancy of 98% during that time. The latest occupancy update came in at 98.8%.

The weighted average remaining lease length is 11.2 years with lease expirations well-staggered.

Source: NNN Investor Relations

Dividend

NNN has the third longest active dividend growth streak out of all public REITs.

The company has raised the dividend for 30 consecutive years now and even managed to come through with a small raise in the current tough environment.

Source: NNN Investor Relations

The current dividend yield is 6%.

The 5-yr CAGR dividend growth has been around 4%, with the latest raise in July coming in at 1%.

Using my Dividend Growth Calculator and assuming a more conservative 2% dividend growth going forward, I estimate a yield-on-cost just below 12% in 10 years through dividend growth and re-investment (income on the graph on a $10,000 investment).

Source: Dividend Growth Calculator

AFFO dividend payout ratio for the 1st quarter was 72.4%. As the company has pulled 2020 guidance, I used an annualised core FFO figure of $2.8 to come up with a core FFO payout ratio of 77%. Of course, that is a moving target as it heavily relies on rent collections and deferral deals going forward.

Balance Sheet

The company has an investment-grade debt rating and conservative leverage ratios.

The average weighted interest rate is 3.7% with a weighted average debt maturity at 11.2 years.

In the latest earnings report (end of February), the leverage ratios were:

4.9x Debt/EBITDA

Fixed charge coverage ratio 4.0x

Interest coverage ratio 5.0x

NNN also issued $700 million of debt in February, which was very good timing in hindsight. Half of the proceeds were used to redeem the debt maturing in 2022, which now means that NNN has no debt maturing until 2023.

At the end of the quarter, NNN had $217 million of cash on the balance sheet.

Valuation

Using last year's core FFO ($2.76), NNN is trading at a 12.4 multiple, which represents an attractive entry point. Whilst in the short term the share price will fluctuate with any pandemic/lockdown-related news, I believe it to be a good investment for the long term at the current share price.

Based on the last 4-yr average dividend yield of 4.52%, shares are currently 25% undervalued

Risks

NNN doesn't focus on investment grade tenants, as it sees "selective non-investment grade tenants" providing better opportunities with higher cap rates and higher rent growth over the lease term. The company stated in its recent presentation that "durability of tenant credit can be fleeting."

It should be mentioned, that the underwriting standards are high and NNN performed well even during GFC, but investment grade tenants tend to be in a stronger position to honour their rent agreements.

For example, NNN collected only 52% of rent in April. For comparison, Realty Income (O), which has 50% of rent coming from investment grade tenants, collected 84% of rent in April.

As we can see below, around 36.3% of annual base rent is coming from businesses seriously affected by the pandemic, which is a big reason behind the poor rent collection figures.

Source: NNN Investor Relations

In the latest earnings call, CEO Jay Whitehurst didn't exactly re-assure investors on the safety of the dividend payout.

Our board will continue to review our dividend policy as we work through the current economic turmoil, and by no means is our dividend untouchable. We do believe, however, that our impressive streak of consistently increasing the dividend for 30 consecutive years is a powerful indicator of the value of our consistent conservative balance sheet philosophy and business model. - CEO Jay Whitehurst

The fact that the company came through with a dividend raise in July though, is a positive signal on that front.

Summary

National Retail Properties is a well-diversified REIT with strong occupancy ratios and long-term triple-net leases. The rent collection figures have been poor during the pandemic, but the company has a strong balance sheet to weather the storm. Short-term questions regarding dividend safety were answered with a 1% dividend raise in July. I rate shares a "BUY" at current levels and recommend investors look further into it to see if it fits their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.