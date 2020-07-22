Semiconductor: Analog Devices-Maxim Deal Sheds Light On Untact Path

Aspeed again reports record sales in June; TSMC also posts record June sales

Aspeed, which has the biggest market share (estimated to be around 80%) for baseboard management controller (NASDAQ:BMC) chips for hyperscale servers, continued its record run by posting a 7.6% MoM sales increase to NTD320mn in June. Despite a QoQ decline in server production in 3Q20, it appears that its market share and the ASP of its new BMC chips are rising simultaneously. Of note, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Huawei, HP (NYSE:HPQ), and Dell (NYSE:DELL) EMC are not using Aspeed's solutions. Most of all, the reduction in server demand this time is believed to be driven by temporary inventory adjustments, given that the server production volume is expected to rebound QoQ in 4Q20 after a slip in 3Q20.

TSMC's (TSM) June sales rose 30% MoM to NTD120.9bn to an all-time monthly high, buoyed by increasing demand for 5nm chips for smartphones set for 2H20 release along with the current 7nm products. TSMC is enjoying a surge of orders from Apple's (AAPL) A14, Huawei's Kirin 1000, Qualcomm's (QCOM) Snapdragon 875, which are all 5nm, and Snapdragon 865+, which is 7nm. In particular, the Kirin 1000 for Huawei's Mate 40 Pro's actual output is expected to be only 10mn units (5mn for the Mate 40 Pro and the rest for the P50 Pro in 1H21) due to US sanctions. As a result, Huawei is changing the AP specification of the Mate 40 to Kirin 990. Above all else, despite the weakening presence of Huawei, TSMC's earnings are expected to remain upbeat in 2H20 on stronger demand for 7nm or lower for HPCs, smartphones, and automotive foundries. Meanwhile, PC and server DRAM contract prices remained flattish in June, and we expect the prices of these products to fall in 3Q20 due to temporary inventory adjustments.

Implications of ADI's Maxim Integrated acquisition; maintain Overweight on semiconductors

Taiwan-based passive component makers saw their sales increase MoM in June, despite a drop in global demand for finished products in 2Q20. Taiwanese passive parts manufacturers have more exposure to China vs. Japanese peers, and ASP hikes led by community MLCCs have been positive for sales. Meanwhile, in the case of Samsung Electro-Mechanics (OTC:SMSGF), a volume increase (QoQ) rather than ASP increase contributed to QoQ growth in 2Q20 MLCC sales. Meanwhile, despite COVID-19, US-based Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) plans to merge with NASDAQ-traded Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM), the seventh-largest company in the analog semiconductor sector, after buying the company for USD21bn; the deal is expected to complete by 2021. Currently, the biggest player of the analog semiconductor market is Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) (with approximately 19% market share) of the US, and the deal will help ADI to boost its market share to 14%. Maxim has top-class technology in automotive and industrial semiconductors, as well as medical semiconductors, which are expected to grow rapidly. Given that demand for personal blood pressure monitoring and electrocardiogram diagnostic devices will grow if telemedicine spreads globally, ADI's acquisition of Maxim will likely create significant synergies. The ADI-Maxim deal is viewed as a prudent move that will help prepare for the post-coronavirus era and is a sign that global untact demand is translating to semiconductor demand. Accordingly, we maintain Overweight on the semiconductor sector.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.