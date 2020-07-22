Multi-industrials have had a good run of late on growing optimism around the post-pandemic recovery, or at least increasing confidence that the more bearish scenarios are unlikely to occur, but HVAC companies have done even better, with the worst performer over the past three months (Trane (TT)) still beating the broader industrial peer group, while Johnson Controls (JCI), Lennox (LII), and Carrier (CARR) have all done even better, with Carrier seeing a remarkable run.

While I've liked the HVAC segment on a relative basis, I definitely underestimated the enthusiasm that the market was going to have for these stocks when I last wrote about Lennox. Still, even with what I consider to be pretty bullish expectations - my 2020/2021 are on the high end of Street estimates, and my 2022/2023 are a little higher still on a relative basis - the valuation just really doesn't work unless you're willing to just assume that wherever the S&P 500 is is "fair" and build a premium on top of that.

Mixed, But Generally Better, Results In Q2

Given the modeling uncertainty at the time of first quarter earnings, I'm not putting quite as much stock in company performance versus sell-side estimates, but I do think things like incremental margins are still relevant. To that end, the small segment profit miss on a 4% revenue beat is a little concerning, but the 4%-plus beat at the operating income line is a partial offset.

Revenue declined 14% overall in organic terms, or a little more than 9% adjusting for the impact of a tornado a year ago. The Residential business saw a roughly 6% sales decline, with total revenue beating expectations by about 7% on a smaller decline in new construction (low single-digits). Commercial revenue fell a much sharper 28%, missing expectations by 9% on sharp declines in new construction and replacement, and Refrigeration fell 26%, missing expectations by about 2%.

Gross margin fell a point in the quarter. Segment and operating income both declined 24% in the quarter, with segment profit missing slightly. Residential profits declined 17% (margin down 260bp), beating by $0.06/share despite a lower-than-expected margin. Commercial profits declined 34% (margin down 170bp), missing by $0.12/share on a one-point margin miss, while Refrigeration profits fell 53% (margin down 460bp), beating by $0.03/share with a 160bp margin beat.

Uncertainty Still The Word Of The Day

Superficially at least, it looks like Lennox's near-term business trends may well fit my prior expectations. I've been looking for a pretty healthy recovery later this year in residential construction (maybe not strictly "V-shaped", but still strong), while I expected non-residential to remain healthier this year and then fall off in 2021 and 2022.

Not only was Residential stronger this quarter, but management has been seeing a strong ongoing recovery with June up 7% and July up in the mid-teens so far. Curiously, though, management's guidance for the full year seems to bake in a deterioration in Residential later in the year. Obviously, there are still a lot of unknowns in play, including unemployment numbers, loan availability, consumer confidence, and so on, but I think Residential could still have some upside in 2021.

On the Commercial side, though, the recent deterioration in the Dodge Momentum Index supports the idea of a weaker environment in 2021 as new projects aren't coming into the funnel, and Lennox reported a significant decline in its backlog. In addition to businesses being very reluctant to commit to new facility expansions today, state budgets are under intense pressure now, leading to a weaker outlook for the institutional non-residential market.

A key "but" here is the upcoming election. Democrat candidate Joe Biden has proposed a plan that would lead to meaningful energy efficiency upgrades for commercial buildings, and HVAC companies like Lennox would see a meaningful piece of that. While Lennox isn't the most leveraged to commercial HVAC of its peer group, it is highly leveraged to U.S. commercial markets (its commercial business is smaller, but almost 90% U.S.-based) and this would be a positive driver for the company.

The Refrigeration business is also in a tough spot for the near term. I don't see food retail rushing to reinvest in capex right away, and the food service vertical is still under a lot of pressure and not really in a position to be committing to anything other than essential replacement capex (and in some cases, likely not even that).

The Outlook

I'm still expecting long-term revenue growth from Lennox on the order of 3% to 4%, with the company's leverage to residential markets looking like a relative positive over the next couple of years, even if Biden's upgrade plan were to go into effect. I likewise still see upside into the low double-digits for FCF margins over time, supporting an FCF growth rate in the mid-to-high single-digits.

A key potential driver for Lennox remains M&A. I expect consolidation in the industry and HVAC would be a good target for multiple players in the space. I don't think M&A is likely in the near term, given both the challenges created by COVID-19 and valuations, but I don't think Lennox's long-term future is as an independent company.

Unfortunately, none of that really drives an attractive fair value in my models. Just to get to today's price, I'd have to use a discount rate in my DCF model of 6.5%, and I believe that is much too low. Likewise, even accounting for Lennox's healthy ROIC and ROA, I can't get to a forward EV/EBITDA beyond where the stock already trades.

The Bottom Line

I am fully aware that there are many ways to approach valuation, and likewise there are some investors who pay little attention to valuation, invest in momentum (whether that's stock price momentum or momentum in the underlying financials) or "stories", and still do well. At this point, about the only way Lennox makes sense to me is if you use a "market-plus" approach where you assume prevailing market valuations are always fair and then tack a premium onto that. That's not my approach, though, and with that Lennox looks like an expensive idea today, even though I'm still relatively quite bullish on the HVAC sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.