Importantly, ASPs in both DRAM and NAND have improved sequentially from Q2, quelling fears that weak demand would lead to a price war between manufacturers.

After seeing revenue and margins decline in the second fiscal quarter, Micron is back to positive growth and at least flattish margins.

After a wild ride this year that had Micron (MU) shares down 40% at its nadir in March, the Boise-based technology company - one of the largest manufacturers of memory, and one of the only major tech companies headquartered in Idaho - looks to be back on track much sooner than Wall Street expected. Last quarter, with the impacts of the coronavirus yet known, investors feared end-market demand across all of Micron's key segments would weaken and push the company to one of its frequent cyclical downturns. Now, however, those fears appear to be overdone.

I made a bearish call on Micron in late March, and I don't regret it. At the time, I warned on Micron's flailing margin profile and the uncertainty of memory prices as key selling catalysts - and indeed, over the next few months, Micron shares rose only ~10% as the broader market rallied more than 25%.

After having seen Micron's latest fiscal third quarter results (released in late June), however, I'm ready to be bullish on Micron again. The company's latest results offer resolutions on the margin and revenue decay issues that we saw last quarter, and importantly, Micron also assured us that end-market demand is healthy.

Micron remains a value stock, trading at an ~11x forward P/E based on Wall Street's analyst EPS consensus of $4.68 for the normalized year in FY21 (and based on the company's trailing FY19 EPS of $6.35, the trailing P/E is less than 8x). With investors' over-exuberance on tech stocks this year, it has become difficult to find bargains in the sector - but Micron is certainly one of them, and it's pegged to strong secular tech trends including self-driving cars and the continued proliferation of could data centers, all of which require memory supply from manufactures like Micron. Looking out longer term, Micron expects DRAM demand in terms of bits to grow at a high-teens CAGR, and NAND at a 30% CAGR.

We also appreciate the fact that Micron maintains a rock-solid balance sheet. As we can see in the table below, the company currently has ~$2.6 billion in net cash. This is substantially better than the $4.0 billion in net debt that Micron carried during its last down-cycle in FY16.

Figure 1. Micron balance sheet Source: Micron Q3 earnings release

The much stronger balance sheet this time around gives Micron the flexibility to continue investing into the business as well as buy back shares at a discount.

If you've been out of Micron stock out of fundamental concerns, you've saved yourself from Micron's underperformance during the market rebound - but now it's time to get back in.

The big surprise: memory prices are still growing

Here's the most important update that Micron offered us by way of reassurance in its Q3 earnings release (covering the quarter that ended in May): contrary to what we might have expected, memory pricing continued to rise sequentially from Q2.

Figure 2. Micron Q3 performance Source: Micron Q3 earnings deck

As shown in the chart above, DRAM rose in the mid single-digits in Q3 relative to Q2, while NAND rose the high single digits. Note also that DRAM prices had been flat sequentially in Q2 while NAND had risen in the upper single digits, which suggests that memory pricing had never fallen at all. Note that in mid-March, DRAMexchange - the leading third-party industry analyst on trends in the memory sector - put out a research note titled "COVID-19 risks to distress memory industry." In the note, the analysts noted that near-term memory prices (Micron's fiscal Q2) were steady because customers were boosting low inventory levels, but that this trend would reverse and lead to "limited growth for 2H20 memory prices, with NAND Flash prices possibly decreasing." So far, this has not happened yet.

Figure 3. Micron revenue

Source: Micron Q3 earnings release

Alongside ASP growth, Micron also grew unit shipments in both DRAM and NAND. Overall, as we can see in the snapshot above, Micron's Q3 revenues grew 14% y/y to $5.43 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations of $5.31 billion (+11% y/y) by a solid three-point margin. Importantly, Micron reversed back to revenue growth after a single quarter (Q2) of negative -18% y/y revenue decline.

Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron's CEO, noted that the coronavirus had offsetting impacts on Micron's end-market demand - with accelerating growth in some areas like autonomous vehicles and data centers making up for weakness in other segments. Per his remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

The pandemic is driving rapid change in consumer and corporate practices around the world. Consumers are significantly increasing online activity, including e-commerce, gaming and video streaming, all of which drive additional data center capacity requirements. Trends like working-from-home and online learning are likely to drive long-term changes in how we think about workforce flexibility and education [...] Technology solutions are rapidly helping society adapt and manage the temporary and permanent changes stemming from this pandemic. Clearly, certain trends that would have taken 2 to 4 years to develop have been accelerated into months. It is easy to see how these changes will drive higher consumption of memory and storage in the long term. The faster pace of digital transformation in the economy is here to stay."

The company's CFO additionally noted that, in spite of Micron's current limited visibility, management's overall expectation is that the second half of 2020 will remain strong, citing as well a positive tailwind from the expected launch of new gaming consoles.

Gross margin stabilization

The other key point to note is that Micron's gross margin profile has also stabilized as well in Q3.

After dipping into the high 30s in Q2, Micron swung back more than four points to 32.4% in Q3:

Figure 4. Micron margin trends

Source: Micron Q3 earnings release

Though that's still down approximately six points year-over-year, Micron expects to see gross margin recovery heading into Q4. The company's fourth-quarter guidance outlook calls for GAAP gross margins in a range of 33.0-36.0% (up to three and a half points higher than Q3), and pro forma margins a point higher than that.

Figure 5. Micron guidance update Source: Micron Q3 earnings release

For reference, in Micron's last down cycle, the company's margins hit a nadir in the low 20s - so the fact that Micron has been able to climb out of its margin hole fairly quickly indicates that the company is moving away from a down cycle.

Micron has additionally cited NAND as a major area for margin improvements. The company's "high-value NAND" made up 75% of its NAND flash shipments, with a target of hitting 80% in FY21; in addition, the company has been rolling out something called QLC NAND technology that now makes up 10% of the company's overall NAND manufacturing and contributes to lower costs per unit.

Key takeaways

Micron's fundamentals are in much better footing than most investors initially thought immediately after the onset of the coronavirus, and its underperforming stock should begin to capture some of that upside over the coming months. With Micron's quick snap back to revenue growth, evidence of stable memory prices, and strong balance sheet/cash flows, investors should regain confidence in this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.