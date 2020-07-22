SMIs - Recovery Continues In Both U.S. And China

This is not so much evidence in favour of but evidence not against the idea of a V shaped recovery.

The SMIs for both the US and China show continuing recovery even if not back to normal as yet.

The SMIs are counterparts to the better known PMIs - indicators of the near future gained by asking people what they're up to.

The underlying point

As I and any number of other people have been pointing out for some months now the important thing for stock prices and investment in general is not the fact of the recession but the unknown of the recovery. This should be obvious for stock prices already include what we generally know about the economy. So, that the lockdown caused an interruption to growth is already in current prices.

Equally true is that markets are forward looking. Meaning that we're trying to work out what will happen to growth and the economy in the future to know what stock prices should be today.

There's another way around of making much the same point. The value of any investment today is the net present value of all income streams from it. How fast the economy grows 6 months, 3 years and so on out into the future makes a much bigger difference to that net present value than a recent fall in GDP does.

Thus stock valuations depend much more upon the exit from the recession - when and how fast - than they do upon the fact of the recession itself.

So, we want to know how fast the recovery will be

Various positions are taken. That we'll have a V shaped recession, that matters will quickly enough climb back to where we were and we'll then go back to normal growth from there. There are a number of signs that at least the early stages of this have been happening. For example, the swift falls in US unemployment. China, which is a couple of months ahead of everyone else in the process, has largely recovered.

Others would insist that significant damage has been done to the economy itself, this is more than an interruption. There is not much evidence that this is true, only predictions and projections. Good projections quite possibly but we'll have to see how they turn out.

SMIs

One of the ways we have of peering into the future is talking to sales managers right now. As with the better known PMIs which perform the same trick by asking purchasing managers. Ask the people who have to do things before actual production and economic activity happen what they're preparing for and we get a guide to what is going to happen.

China SMI

We have the China SMI for July:

The China Sales Managers Headline Index remains well below the 50 "no growth " level for the 5th consecutive month.

Well, that doesn't look so good but there's something more important buried down in the details:

(China SMI from World Economics)

This is distinctly expansionary. As World Economics, who compile the SMIs, note:

Chinese Sales Managers are now much more confident about the prospects for the next few months than has been the case for some time. This is particularly true of Sales Managers in the Manufacturing sector. The Confidence question of the monthly Sales Managers Survey is an important one as it does not ask views on confidence levels in relation to previous months, but only about how confident panelists are about the future. So positive readings such as those taken in July are genuine expressions of confidence, rather than comparisons with the poor conditions seen earlier in the year with Covid-19 locking down economic activity.

Well, OK, we can note that sales managers are always confident, that's part of being in the job. But that's also a 5 year high for confidence.

Our other economic indicators for China, production, retail sales and so on (discussed here passim) do tell us that the Chinese economy is about recovered from the effects of the lockdown. What remains as a drag upon the economy is that we're all still either in partial lockdown or are just opening up from it. Given China's export orientated nature that's going to cause a certain slowness even if the domestic economy seems to be buoyant.

U.S. SMI

As we'd expect the US SMI is less exciting:

The Business Confidence Index moved up significantly closer to the 50 “no growth" level in July, but nevertheless remained in negative territory signalling a continuation of falling optimism about the course of economic activity over the next few months.

Lockdown started at least a couple of months later. It's still not entirely over even now. So, being earlier in the whole process we'd expect to see less evidence of that recovery.

(US SMI from World Economics)

However, note again that this question does not ask about confidence vis a vis last month, but about confidence levels in general. This is thus a much better reading than it just about climbing up off the floor given the last few months.

My view

As I've been saying all along I expect the coronavirus recession to be an interruption in growth rather than an entire rebasing of it. I really do not think that we're going to shift over to a new and slow growth paradigm, nor do I think the loss of output is going to be anything more than temporary.

It has, obviously, been known for me to be wrong. Even about things like this. Thus the constant looking at economic statistics to see if I am. I'm not finding any sets of numbers that tell me my story about the future is wrong. At least, not yet I'm not. China has recovered in the course of a few months. As other places exit lockdown they look to be recovering quickly.

The investor view

The importance of all of this is that currently the stock markets are pricing in a relatively swift recovery with no permanent damage to economic growth or profit opportunities. There's a small discount still there for the possibility that this isn't what will happen but the major component of the indices is that this is what will.

Finding that such a V shaped recovery is still the likely outcome doesn't present us with an obvious trading plan. Finding out that the recovery was going to be slow and painful would which is why we keep examining the statistical entrails to try and see.

The macroeconomic guidance at present is that market levels and prices are roughly and around and about right. We're thus left with the microeconomic factors of specific companies and situations to guide our investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.