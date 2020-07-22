DraftKings (DKNG) stock had a remarkable performance in the first half of the year and showed a triple-digit growth rate. In 2018, DraftKings used the first-mover advantage and quickly expanded its presence all around the country in states, that legalized sports betting, which helped it to gain more popularity and raise brand awareness. As more states will continue to legalize spor ts betting, analysts’ predict DraftKings annual revenue growth rate to be around 50%. While such an expected growth rate on an annual basis is quite impressive, we believe that DraftKings has no real competitive advantages, which could otherwise help it keep such a high growth rate over the long-term.

At the same time, the company continues to lose money quarter after quarter, and with a revenue of slightly less than $90 million in Q1, its net loss widened Y/Y and was close to $70 million. By having a market cap of over $13 billion, DraftKings, in our opinion, is an overvalued stock and it has all the chances to depreciate after an impressive run on poor earnings data from Q2, as the company currently burns $15 to $20 million per month due to the lack of sports events. For that reason, we’re short DraftKings.

Irrational Exuberance

DraftKings started in 2012 as a fantasy sports company, but later quickly expanded into sportsbook services and online betting. Its business makes money from bets that users place on its platform on different sports and other events. Thanks to its aggressive marketing strategy in the last couple of years, which included corporate sponsorships and television ads, DraftKings quickly gained popularity, raised its brand awareness among users, and successfully expanded all around the country, where sports betting is legal.

In the first three months of 2020, DraftKings managed to increase its revenues by 30% Y/Y to $88.54 million, but the company was still unable to make any profits. Its GAAP EPS for the period was -$0.18, while the net loss widened by 132% Y/Y to $68 million. The lack of profits is not something new for the company, as for the whole 2019 its net loss was nearly half of its total revenues. At this point, it’s unknown when the company will start making money, but that doesn’t seem to bother the market at all, as DraftKings stock has dramatically outperformed S&P 500 since the beginning of the year and currently it’s priced at a market cap of more than $13 billion.

Chart: Bloomberg

The repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act two years ago by the Supreme Court paved the way for the expansion of DraftKings and other betting companies all around the country. Currently, there’s every reason to believe that sports betting will be legalized inside the United States in the next few years, as there are already 17 states that regulate the activity, 5 states that passed the bill, and another 17 states that have active bills on the floor. Considering this, we believe that DraftKings will be able to keep some momentum, as there’s always going to be room for expansion and new market opportunities until all the States legalize sports betting.

Recently, DraftKings launched its standalone casino app in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New Jersey. It also expanded its product offering and gave its users the ability to bet on competitive gaming better known as eSports. With nearly $500 million in cash and no debt, DraftKings will be able to launch additional offerings and expand further with ease, as it has enough resources at this stage to do so. Since there’s more room for growth, the analysts expect the company’s annual revenues to increase by around 50% in the coming years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While such a growth rate is impressive, the constant increase of losses concerns us. The company wasn’t even able to beat the analysts’ EPS and revenue expectations in Q1 due to the pandemic, even though a Superbowl was held in early February. This leads us to believe that the pandemic will have a drastic effect on DraftKings financials and there’s a high chance that its business will not be able to achieve those annual revenue growth rates at all, while there’s no guarantee that the net loss will no longer widen. Therefore, we believe that DraftKings is overvalued at the current price.

Another reason why we believe that DraftKings is overvalued is that, in our view, it doesn’t have any competitive advantages. The gambling and sports betting app market is oversaturated and companies like Penn National (PENN) and Barstool already offer similar to DraftKings services to its users. At the same time, nearly all casinos in Las Vegas and Atlantic City have their own apps too, so there’s nothing unique about DraftKings business model.

The Q2 earnings results that are going to be reported at the beginning of August will shed a light on how bad of an effect the pandemic has on the company. In the latest earnings call, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said that due to the lack of sports events the company expects to burn around $15 to $20 million per month. As there are no prospects of profitability anywhere in sight and not all major sports events have been reopened, there’s every reason to believe that net losses will only widen in Q2 and likely in Q3. As that liquidity will slowly start to shrink, DraftKings will have no other option but to raise debt and leverage its balance sheet.

With revenue of less than $100 million, DraftKings trades at a market cap of over $13 billion. For comparison, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM) recorded $1.83 billion and $2.25 billion in revenue in Q1, respectively, but trade at a market cap of only $8.5 billion and $8.05 billion, respectively. Considering this, we strongly believe that DraftKings trades at irrational exuberance levels and even a 50% revenue growth rate per year cannot justify the current market price.

Conclusion

With a lack of competitive advantages and no guidance for the full-year, we strongly believe that DraftKings stock is overvalued. The company’s stock has every chance to depreciate in the next couple of months, as there’s every reason to believe that the revenue growth rate will decline to historically low levels due to the lack of sports events. Moreover, as the company continues to lose money and there are no signs of profitability and growth ahead, we decided to short its stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DKNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.