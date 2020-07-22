Coronavirus Pandemic: Regeneron And Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Positioned To Benefit From Opportunity In Treating Early Stage And At-Risk Patients

I believe that the scrutiny of vaccine developments needs to be transferred to drugs for an early stage disease, as an effective vaccine may not be ready for some time.

The coronavirus pandemic has proved more difficult to contain in the US than was expected. I attribute this to the virus's contagion and virulence coupled with several states relaxing restrictions too early and to too great of an extent. As we try to forecast the course of events, several possibilities need to be considered. The most optimistic scenario is that a successful vaccine that confers life-long immunity is developed, which I view as unlikely with first generation vaccines. I am now also considering the notion that it may be too much of a stretch to expect a vaccine that provides for short-term immunity in most people to be available over the next twelve months.

I believe that the next favorable development will relate to pharmacotherapy that can be used to treat non-hospitalized patients or those who are at risk in order to prevent infection. Depending on which scenario unfolds, the investment implications are profound. An effective, life-long vaccine would enable a complete return of elective procedures and would greatly reduce or eliminate the need for testing and mask-wearing. A short-term protective vaccine would require re-administration, periodic antibody testing and some continued use of PPE, but at a level far less than is currently mandated. Without a vaccine or pharmacotherapy, a gloomier situation persists, with testing, physical distancing and mask-wearing remaining for several years.

One possible alternative would be drugs that act early in the disease process, thereby both decreasing viral spread and mitigating morbidity and mortality. This could result in not only a relaxation of restrictions, but also increased hospital resources being devoted to elective surgeries and other patient care. In turn, the revenue stream for hospitals would be greatly enhanced. One method involves passive immunity in which antiviral antibodies are injected into an infected patient, with the goal of neutralizing the virus and blocking infection.

Another approach is to inject an antiviral cytokine, such as interferon, in order to minimize viral replication. An article in Cell by a group from Mt. Sinai stated that COVID-19 patients have a unique and inappropriate inflammatory response defined by low levels of Type 1 and 3 (lambda) interferons. Type 3 interferon, due to its more restricted receptor distribution in epithelial cells (like the lung), but not immune or bone marrow cells, is associated with fewer systemic side effects than Type 1.

Many companies are pursuing drug development, including Regeneron (REGN), Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR), Eli Lilly (LLY) and Merck (MRK). Regeneron is pursuing a monoclonal antibody cocktail, REGN-COV2, that consists of two antibodies that bind non-competitively to the receptor binding domain of the Spike protein. The drug is in Phase 2/3 clinical study for hospitalized and ambulatory patients and is in Phase 3 to prevent infection among uninfected people who have had close exposure to a COVID-19 patient. The company was recently awarded a $450 million contract by BARDA and the US Department of Defense for manufacturing and supply. Two publications in Science discussed the prevention of viral escape by a mutant version with a dual antibody approach. It should also be noted that antibody therapy could prove effective in immunocompromised patients or vaccine non-responders.

Eiger has begun testing its Peginterferon lambda drug at six independent sites in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, both ambulatory and hospitalized. There have been several publications and studies supporting the use of interferon in treating coronavirus, and a June 11, 2020 Science article authored by Major et al. stated that interferon lambda treatment early during influenza virus infection is protective in mice without the proinflammatory responses associated with other interferons.

However, prolonged exposure to interferon lambda could interfere with lung repair. Another article in the same issue by Zanoni et al. concluded that the detrimental activities of interferon lambda only occur upon chronic exposure and in the presence of tissue damage and that the early administration of interferon lambda in a mouse model of COVID-19 could confer protection. It should be noted that Peginterferon lambda has been tested in over 3,000 patients with chronic Hepatitis C and, as noted above, it produces fewer side effects than Peginterferon alpha. Also, naturally occurring interferon lambda is the first line of defense against COVID-19.

In the US, there are currently 60,000 daily new cases of COVID-19, which equates to 21 million patients annually. Furthermore, there are a significant number of people at high risk for infection, including first responders, the elderly and those in contact with an infected person. Gilead is charging $3,000 for a five-day course of remdesivir, which demonstrated faster recovery times, and is focused on moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. The potential population addressed by early stage patients and those to be treated prophylactically is much larger, and it is likely that the benefit regarding cost and mortality will be greater.

I forecast current mandates regarding business closures and mask-wearing to lower the number of daily new infections in the US to 20,000 by late fall, and at that rate there would be 7 million new detected cases over twelve months. From here, assumptions must be made regarding the number treated and the cost. However, even without factoring in use in the at-risk population, one can readily arrive at a $5-10 billion annual market, and that would be increased by at least 50% if the eligible population were broadened. The implication would be an increase in EPS for Regeneron approximating 50%. For Eiger, whose stock is at $10.50, it could result in EPS exceeding $25.00. Eiger has 25 million shares outstanding, so exclusivity on a $5 billion US market, even with a co-marketing partner, should readily generate an after-tax profit margin of 15%, or $750 million.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (all figures mil.) Revenues $5,000 Cost of Goods Sold $2,250 Gross Profit $2,750 Pre -Tax Profit $1,950 Net $1,560 Eiger Share, using 50:50 Profit Split $780

In the hoped-for event of multiple drug regimens, the opportunity is still far greater than is generally recognized. Furthermore, this revenue stream, when translated worldwide, is several times larger and it should persist to some extent until a vaccine that confers life-long immunity becomes available. Finally, I note that I recommend purchase of both of these stocks independent of any success relating to SARS-CoV-2.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REGN EIGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.