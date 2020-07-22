After the recent Dominion Energy announcements, I swapped out of Dominion stock and into Southern Company: a comparable yield and less drama.

Looking for a solid, well-managed, utility stock with a safe and generous dividend yield?

By design, I only own a limited number of securities. Rarely do I add or eliminate positions. However, recent circumstances lead me to make a significant change: I sold all Dominion Energy (D) shares and opened a new position in Southern Company (SO). I owned Dominion shares for about two-and-a-half years and harvested a nice gain.

Both are high-grade public-utility stocks. However, given recent events, I believe Southern offers greater stability and comparable dividend yield. When I purchase a utility stock, these are prime movers.

Recent Dominion Events

On July 5, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy (DUK) canceled their Atlantic Coast Pipeline after numerous delays and increased cost uncertainty over the project. A recent, positive Supreme Court ruling on a related matter did not carry the day. An unfavorable Montana district court ruling, coupled with an unlikely appeal prognosis appeared to have convinced management to throw in the towel. Dominion owned 53% of the project.

Separately, Dominion agreed to sell almost all of its Gas Transmission & Storage segment assets to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) for $9.7B.

Further corporate communications indicated 1) management revised its 2020 EPS forecast downward to $3.37-3.63 per share. The company's previous guidance was $4.25-4.60 per share; 2) beginning in 4Q 2020, the dividend will be cut to $2.50 per share from the previous $3.76 per share; and 3) the company plans to take a $2.7-3.2 billion charge.

Previously, Dominion raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. The new $2.50 annual dividend represents a 34% cut. At the midpoint, the 2020 guidance was cut 21 percent. EPS growth is expected to resume in 2021. Sometime next year, management indicated the dividend will grow about 6% a year after the 2020 reset.

Just prior to the announcement, Dominion shares were trading ~$82. After the announcement, shares immediately fell to around $73; however, since that time, the stock rebounded to $78.

Upon the news, I immediately sold my position at $80 and began to look at other utility stocks. While I normally scale in and out of positions slowly, I did not like the corporate narrative. Of course, the pending dividend cut was a factor, too. At $80 per share, the dividend yield will fall from 4.7% to 3.1%.

U.S. utility stocks offer an average 3.75% to 4.0% dividend yield, depending upon which index is used. Therefore, D went from a top income producer to subpar. Of course, the yield is contingent upon the share price. However, for Dominion to retain its strong yield, it will require a considerable capital loss versus today's prices.

Southern Company Fundamentals

There are a host of good utility stocks from which to choose. I selected SO after considering 5 primary drivers:

large capitalization stock with a broad, growing service area

strong, safe dividend yield

good margins

good returns

reasonable valuation

Let's break it down.

Large Capitalization/Service Area

Southern Company is one of the nation's largest utility stocks. A $55 billion market cap places the company at the 94th percentile among all-electric utility stocks. The average utility stock market cap is $11 billion.

Primarily, the company generates and sells electric power. It also has a gas distribution business. The vast majority of the company's profits come from old-line, regulated utility operations.

SO serves about 4.3 million people and mostly operates within the southeastern United States. Service areas are expected to enjoy solid population growth.

Dividends, Yield, and Financial Strength

Currently, Southern Company's common shares yield about 4.7%. This is on par with Dominion, but D stockholders await a pending 4Q 2020 dividend cut. In contrast, SO management does not expect to cut the payout; annual dividends have not been cut for the past 72 years.

Southern Company leadership premises a 4-6% long-term EPS growth rate. Indeed, this is somewhat better than the last ten years' actual results. Such earnings escalation is more than sufficient to provide reasonable dividend growth.

The ttm payout ratio is 77%. This is a bit below the U.S. electric utility average.

Liquidity remains solid. The current ratio is 1.0, on target for utility and industrial stocks. Cash and undrawn credit lines far exceed short-term debt obligations. The following chart highlights this strength and offers a comp indicating liquidity improved between YE 2019 and the end of 1Q 2020.

Source: Southern Company 1Q 2020 earnings presentation

No equity issuance is expected through at least 2024, meaning existing stockholders should not experience share dilution.

Southern Company enjoys an "A-" S&P credit rating.

Margins

Utilities succeed by maintaining strong margins. In no small part, this is accomplished via firm cost control. Southern Company is among the best in the industry.

Please scan the table below, paying particular attention to ttm gross margin, operating margin, and profit (net) margin as a function of industry percentiles. SO is top quartile or better.

Courtesy of fidelity.com

Returns

Another good utility company investor metric is return. Trailing twelve-month return on equity and return on assets are top half or better versus peers.

Courtesy of fidelity.com

Other Factors

Generally, I seek to avoid utilities sans a bunch of drama. I seek a steady income and a stable operating environment from utility stocks.

What are Southern Company's primary risks?

COVID-19 utility demand and construction impacts

Vogtle 3 and 4 execution risk

Political and regulatory risk

COVID-19 and EPS

Currently, management doesn't see COVID-19 materially affecting long-term EPS growth. On the April 30 earnings release, $3.10 to $3.22 EPS was forecast for full-year 2020. We will get an update on July 30.

Source: Southern Company 1Q 2020 earnings presentation

Meanwhile, Street estimates are relatively stable. Here's what zacks.com had to say:

Meanwhile, CFRA (S&P IQ) 2020 consensus estimates eased a penny or so to $3.15; about the same.

Both houses are within a one-cent range and well within management's EPS window.

Vogtle Construction

To date, COVID-19 nor the regulatory environment appears to be putting the Vogtle nuclear power plants behind the budget or schedule.

Source: Southern Company 1Q 2020 earnings presentation

Political/Regulatory Risks

In any election year, there's always a risk. However, Southern Company doesn't have any particularly troublesome rate cases or controversial construction projects. While the Left-Greens don't like nuclear power, SO management hasn't called out any major obstacles from the group or associated regulatory bodies.

Honest Valuation

Southern Company appears to have sound electric utility stock fundamentals.

What's left to think about?

Are the shares cheap or dear?

A long-term F.A.S.T. graph can help get a handle on that.

Courtesy of fastgraphs.com

On 2020 earnings, shares appear to be fairly valued at ~$52, which is just a bit below the current bid. 2021 earnings are expected to improve, then plod upwards from there. That's typical for utility companies.

Given the strong dividend yield, the dividend safety, ultra-low interest rates, and Southern Company's financial strength, I'm inclined to add a multiple point or so to the F.A.S.T. graph 16.5x long-term, trimmed P/E.

Therefore, looking forward to 2021 and ~$3.30 EPS, my Fair Value Estimate on the common shares is about $58.

This offers modest potential capital appreciation; however, when coupled with the dividend, I find the potential 18-month, 16% total return is perfectly acceptable for a regulated utility stock. And I don't expect any nonsense to go along with it.

Personally, I plan to accumulate shares only when $53 or below. That would squeeze out an even better total return.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2020 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.