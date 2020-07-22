At $72.28, with growth to resume after COVID-19, the shares offer a low-teens annualised return (including a 6.2% Dividend Yield). Buy.

IQOS had another quarter of strong growth, with sequential volume and share gains in the EU, Russia, and Japan.

Volumes started recovering in June, and guidance is now for a like-for-like EPS growth of 2-5% for 2020 (a decline of 2-5% including currency).

Volume weakness was mostly in emerging markets as management predicted; EBIT grew double digits in high-value developed regions.

Philip Morris's P&L was strong in H1 despite COVID-19, with EPS growing 8.0% on a like-for-like basis; including currency, it was down 2%.

Introduction

We refresh our coverage on Philip Morris (PM) after 20Q2 results yesterday (July 21), and reiterate our Buy rating with an expected low-teens annualised return (and 50% total return) by 2023 year-end. Since our initiation in June 2019, PM shares have returned 2.6% including dividends, outperforming both Altria (MO) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBF), but behind the S&P 500:

Buy Case Recap

Our revised Buy case in April, following the COVID-19 outbreak, assumed that 2020 will be significantly impacted but that growth will resume thereafter:

Prior to COVID-19, management has targeted mid-term CAGR of at least 5% for net revenues and at least 8% for EPS (both excluding FX)

With COVID-19, EPS to be flat in 2020 and to resume growing at 8% annually thereafter, giving a 5-year EPS CAGR of 6.4% (excluding FX)

Currency headwinds, due to further dollar appreciation, to total 15% over 5 years or at 3.0% per year

PM shares to re-rate upwards to a 16x P/E over 5 years (from then 14.1x), i.e. by 13% in total or 2.6% per year

Combining the above, the approx. annualised return for investors over the next 5 years was expected to be 6.5% from dividends + 6.4% ex-currency EPS CAGR - 3.0% currency headwind + 2.6% upwards re-rating, i.e. 12.5%.

20Q2 results have been better than our assumptions, and we now expect 2020 EPS to grow slightly (excluding currency), while strong underlying trends in IQOS have led us to assume a slightly higher long-term EPS growth.

FY20 EPS Growth

PM's actual and expected EPS figures for 2019 and 2020 are shown below:

PM EPS by Quarter - 2020 vs. Prior Year Source: PM results press releases.

Quarterly EPS comparisons are distorted by one-off items including COVID-19-related inventory moves (which pulled sales from Q2 to Q1), currency, and the Canadian subsidiary entering administration in March 2019. Adjusted EPS year-on-year growth of 11.0% in Q1 and decline of 11.6% in Q2 do not reflect actual underlying performance.

Focusing on H1 as a whole, on a like-for-like basis (i.e. excluding both currency and prior-year Canadian earnings), adjusted EPS rose 8.0% year-on-year for 20H1. Including Canada, adjusted EPS grew 5.5%; including currency as well, it fell 2.0% year-on-year.

For the full year, management issued new guidance (after suspending it because of COVID-19) that includes adjusted EPS growth of 2-5% year-on-year for 2020 (excluding currency and Canada).

We believe guidance to be reasonable. It implies an EPS growth of between -4% and +2% year-on-year in 20H2, with Q3 EPS to be "broadly in line" with Q2, and recovery to be weighted towards Q4. It also assumes "non-recurrence of national lockdowns in key international markets" and no acceleration in downtrading outside markets where it has been present historically, which are consistent with what we have observed year-to-date.

20Q2 Group Results

Key volume and P&L figures are below - again, we focus on H1 as a whole:

For 20H1, excluding currency and Canada, total volume declined 8.0% year-on-year (with cigarettes volume declining 11.2%), net revenues declined 0.5% (with combustibles declining 5.1%). However, weak revenue growth was offset by a 100 bps uplift in adjusted EBIT margin, the result of pricing, lower manufacturing costs, and lower operating expenses, so adjusted EBIT rose 5.4% and EPS rose 8.0% year-on-year.

Stable Volumes Outside Emerging Markets

PM's volumes were, in fact, stable outside Emerging Markets ("EM"); the 11.4% year-on-year decline in cigarette volume in H1 was due to double-digit declines in the Middle East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, and LATAM:

PM Shipment Volumes by Region (20H1) NB. 20H1 included the favourable impact of 3.0bn in inventory moves, but general trends remain the same. Source: PM results press release (20Q2).

Key EM countries saw lower cigarette consumption due to the effects of COVID-19 (as management had predicted last quarter); while Duty-Free sales (reported as part of the Middle East & Africa) collapsed as international air travel was largely banned during the quarter.

However, including Heated Tobacco Units ("HTU"), PM's high-value non-EM regions, including the EU, Eastern Europe, and East Asia & Australia all showed only small volume declines or even volume growth. These regions also showed double-digit growth (excluding currency) in adjusted EBIT, including Eastern Europe, costs were higher substantially in dollar terms (they were flat in the EU, down in East Asia & Australia):

PM Net Revenues & EBIT by Region (20Q2) Source: PM results press release (20Q2).

A further positive sign is that both cigarette and HTU volumes have started to recover in June, after significant declines in April and May:

Management has attributed the June recovery to the "gradual easing" of lockdowns, especially in the EU. As PM's CFO explained:

After two very difficult months in the quarter due to the pandemic, our combustible business is now improving. Industry volumes started to recover in June and the beginning of July, reflecting the gradual easing of confinements in many countries. The improvement was particularly driven by the EU, our largest region in terms of net revenues and adjusted operating income" Emmanuel Babeau, PM CFO (20Q2 Earnings Call)

Strong Sequential IQOS Growth

PM delivered impressive growth in IQOS in 20Q2 despite COVID-19. The user base grew by another 0.8m (or 5.5%), with "overall IQOS acquisition for the quarter only 35% below pre-pandemic levels":

PM IQOS User Number by Quarter (Last 9 Quarters) Source: PM results presentation (20Q2).

IQOS has been launched in 5 new markets year-to-date, bringing the total number of markets to 57. Based on H1 run-rates, PM's Reduced Risk Products ("RRPs") now generate nearly $3bn in annual revenues in East Asia & Australia, more than $2bn in the EU and more than $1bn in Eastern Europe. RRPs had reached 22.9% of PM's total revenues and 10.3% of its shipment volume in 20Q2.

IQOS Momentum in All Key Markets

IQOS also had good sequential volume and share gains in all its key markets (the EU, Russia, and Japan) individually during 20Q2.

In Europe, IQOS grew its volume by 5% sequentially in the EU and by 11.9% in Russia. (Its market share in Russia appears to have fallen only because the warm weather encouraged more cigarette consumption.)

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market - EU & Russia (Since 2018) NB. The EU's 20Q2 figure was adjusted for pantry loading; otherwise, it was 3.9%. Source: PM results presentations.

IQOS now has a high-single-digit share of the tobacco market in key European countries including Russia (5.9%), Italy (7.7%), Portugal (8.2%), Hungary (8.8%), and Greece (11.3%). While Heat Not Burn ("HNB") category growth has been fastest in Eastern and Southern Europe, over the last twelve months, IQOS has also built up footholds in key Western European cities including Munch (5.7%), Zurich (4.9%), and London (2.9%).

In Japan, IQOS's most successful market to date, PM's HNB products have continued to gain share, helped by having the HEETS and Marlboro Heatsticks brands to serve different customer segments. The HNB category reached a 25% (adjusted) share of the tobacco market in Japan in 20Q2, while PM remained the dominant player with an approx. three quarters share:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market - Japan (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations.

In Korea, IQOS volumes have remained stable following the global distribution agreement between PM and national champion KT&G in January:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market - S. Korea (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations.

In the U.S., while sales remain minuscule, the Modified Risk Tobacco Product approval from the FDA in July should help Altria's efforts to sell IQOS there. IQOS revenues from the U.S. will be purely incremental to PM revenues.

PM also confirmed its plans to launch IQOS VEEV (its e-vapor product) and the HNB product licensed from KT&G in selected markets during 20H2. These will further broaden PM's RRP franchise, improving the size and quality of its earnings.

Valuation

At $72.28, with respect to 2019 pro forma financials, PM shares are on a 14.8x P/E and a 7.8% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the Dividend Yield is 6.2% ($4.68). With respect to the mid-point of 2020 guidance, PM is on similar valuation multiples of 15.2x P/E and 7.0% FCF Yield:

PM Net Income, Cash flow & Valuation (2016A-20E) NB. 2019 P/E is based on pro forma EPS of $5.13; Canada was c. 5% of EPS in 2018. Source: PM company filings.

The dividend remains affordable, costing approx. $7.3bn compared to PM's expected FCF of $8.3bn this year. Management reiterated their commitment to the dividend and described it as "unwavering" on the 20Q2 earnings call. Net Debt/EBITDA of 2.03x at 20Q2, while targeted for reduction by management, remains lower than levels in 2015-16 (2.19x at 2015 year-end) and allows dividends to be covered temporarily with borrowings if need be.

Illustrative Returns Analysis

Our updated illustrative calculations generate the same low-teens annualised return as in April, with the higher current share price offset by the higher 2020 EPS and higher long-term EPS growth we now expect.

Our illustrative calculations assume the following:

2020 EPS of $5.00, the mid-point of management guidance, which includes an approx. 6% negative currency impact

Thereafter EPS grows at 6.5% annually, representing a 9% currency-neutral CAGR (vs. PM's "at least 8%" target), less 2.5% in currency impact

Together these imply an arithmetic total of 16% in currency headwinds, similar to 15% before

The dividend to be flat for 2020, then to start growing in 2021, with the payout ratios at 90.0%, 87.5%, and 85.0% respectively

The falling payout ratios represent management bringing it back to a more prudent level, after an exceptional 94% for 2020

P/E to be at 16.0x at 2023 year-end exit, improving from the current 15x, back to pre-COVID-19 levels

At $75.92, the exit price of $113.75 and cumulative dividends together imply a 12.4% annualised return, and a 50% total return, over 3.5 years:

Illustrative PM Returns Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

Philip Morris' P&L was strong in H1 despite COVID-19, with EPS growing 8.0% on a like-for-like basis; including currency, it was down 2%.

Volume weakness was mostly in Emerging Markets as management predicted; EBIT grew double-digits in high-value Developed regions.

Volumes started recovering in June, and guidance is now for a like-for-like EPS growth of 2-5% for 2020 (a decline of 2-5% including currency).

IQOS had another quarter of strong growth, with sequential volume and share gains in the EU, Russia, and Japan.

At $72.28, with growth to resume after COVID-19, the shares offer a low-teens annualised return (including a 6.2% Dividend Yield). We reiterate our Buy rating on PM.

We also have Buy ratings on Altria and British American Tobacco (BTI) but prefer PM for its leading IQOS product and its potential to gain incremental revenues in the U.S. We remain Neutral on Imperial Brands.

