S&P acknowledges $900m excess capital drop since December, ignores UK/CLO risk as well as two additional S&P methodology breaches. S&P may have to waive/amend criteria again to delay downgrade.

After accumulating €36B UK exposure just in time for the actual Brexit deadline, AGO now focuses on ramping up its CLO exposure whilst Blue Mountain costs spiral up.

Devastating news from Puerto Rico as AGO was comprehensively defeated at the Title III Bankruptcy Court adding $1.4B losses and proving that its loss and recovery assumptions lack any credibility.

Disastrous 1H20 in which, as expected, AGO fell into loss territory during Q1 as Revenue and Income drop intensified despite unrealistic calculation of Loss & LAE.

Assured Guaranty (“AGO”), the bond insurer with sizeable exposures to the US municipal incl. Puerto Rico, UK and Structured Finance/CLO markets, had a dramatic 1H20 in which its share price halved (51.57% drop v. 3.56% S&P 500 drop) as bad news continued to accumulate on all fronts and the market started to become aware of the actual state of its finances (see 1H20 chart).

AGO’ share price detached from the S&P500 from mid-March (see chart showing stock evolution from March 15):

PUERTO RICO REVENUE BONDS’ COURT DEBACLE ADDS $1.4B LOSS & LAE

Worryingly for AGO, 2H20 started with even worse news due to a Revenue Bonds’ decision by PR’s Title III Bankruptcy Judge on 2 July 2020 (the “T3 Decision”) rejecting bondholders’ liens on PR’s revenue bonds that can only be described as devastating for AGO’s narrative about strong legal safeguards (not just in PR but elsewhere) confirming our views regarding AGO’s PR exposure. Following the decision, AGO is highly likely to recover a few cents on the dollar (the previous plan provided a 3% recovery) on $1.4B of its $4.3B Net Par PR Exposure:

HTA ($1,265m of principal);

Convention Center District Authority ($165m); and

Puerto Rico Finance Agency ($16m).

This confirms not just that the current reserves are insufficient but also that the recoveries applied by AGO to the PR payments already made are unreasonably optimistic putting a huge question mark on AGO’s salvage and subrogation recoverable.

AGO’s US Public Finance loss reserves are currently very thin at $493m net expected loss when the principal of the revenue bonds affected by the court decision will almost triple that. This is partly due to the low total loss reserves ($1,050m on AGO’s balance-sheet, incredibly unchanged during 1Q20) but also to the unreasonably high recoveries expected by AGO ($820m up from $747m).

Source: AGO 1Q20 Supplement

Following the T3 Decision, AGO’s last remote hope lies on an appeal but the reality is that the most likely outcome is that AGO will have to add at least $1.4B additional Revenue Bonds' Loss & LAE. This will also affect the recovery on the other PR bonds (including GOs) as PR has now every incentive to push as hard as possible and will be in no rush to negotiate. Any previous offers will be revised significantly downward due to PR's strong negotiating position and the effects of the pandemic.

AGO’s PR strategy has been flawed from the beginning, applying the same strategy used with US municipalities: confrontation and legal bravado against the “heinous” local politicians, send the “raters” threatening decades of financial limbo if the issuer does not obey, multiple “unrelated” commentators exposing the island’s miseries with a condescending tone and promising “financial paradise” if PR capitulates… PR is not a US municipality but an island with a very rich and diverse history (plus, even more importantly, a significantly different legal status) and this type of discourse is flawed and counterproductive (reaffirming the “us vs. them” mentality). We welcome the more moderate tone used by AGO during the last earnings call and the admission that PR is different rather than the usual “once upon a time in Detroit…”

S&P ADMITS SIGNIFICANT $900M EXCESS CAPITAL DROP BUT IGNORES UK EXPOSURE, CLO DEBACLE, OROE DROP AND TWO ADDITIONAL METHODOLOGY BREACHES

One of the few arguments raised by AGO’s board during the last months are the S&P reports (US Bond Insurance Industry of April and AGO’s July Rating Update) that AGO promptly published in its website.

The most relevant aspect of S&P's July update is that AGO’s excess capital to cover PR losses has dropped by $900m in just seven months (from $3.4B in the December update to just $2.5B in July). S&P does not offer much explanation for this drop but it is the combination of a number of disastrous strategies (CLO foray, buyback waste...) and AGO’s negative operating cash-flow (qualified statutory capital fell by almost $200m during Q1 despite the highly dubious Loss & LAE).

S&P ignores the T3 Decision and only specifically refers to PREPA bonds. The stress test was quite relaxed and looked more like a best case scenario for AGO as the 45% losses on the remaining PR exposure (excl. PREPA) applied by S&P would already be exhausted by the revenue bonds thus assuming an almost full recovery for the GO bonds:

Source: S&P's AGO July Update

Losing one fourth of an insurer’s cushion at a time in which an additional $1.4B of losses have been confirmed in court would normally require a deeper analysis but S&P remained vague as it has vast experience circling the wagons around struggling monolines.

Usually we do not assign much weight to rating agencies’ reports but we must admit that in this particular case S&P’s erratic behaviour with successive methodology changes (December 2018, July 2019) in an industry with only two participants pointed directly to AGO's problems thus validating our views and reaffirming our concerns (using the old Latin proverb of "excusatio non petita, accussatio manifesta”, he who excuses himself, accuses himself) .

In addition to the excess capital drop, we analyse four items that have been conspicuously ignored by S&P in its July report (in contravention of its own methodology):

1. Firstly AGO is not a pure US insurer for S&P purposes. As per paragraph 16 of S&P’s Insurers Methodology, see below, AGO’s country risk shall be a combination of US and UK country risk since 15% of AGO’s insured portfolio is UK risk:

Ignoring its own methodology, S&P has remained so far inexplicably silent on AGO’s massive $36B UK exposure (almost six times AGO’s capital) and has failed to even mention “UK” in its reports (the UK risk is hidden within “international” even if it constitutes 75%) but in order to fully assess AGO we would need a report on the UK Bond Insurance Industry and the risks associated not just with the pandemic but with the actual Brexit deadline of December 2020. At some point S&P will have to opine on this.

Source: Own Chart

2. S&P stated in the April report that its primary profitability metric is Operating Return on Equity ("OROE"). Awful news for AGO since its OROE has fallen relentlessly during the last years reaching 2.2% during 1Q20, well below S&P’s 7% industry forecast. Our expectation is that this metric will fall further and remain at near zero for the foreseeable future.

Source: Own Chart

S&P had forecasted an overoptimistic 6-9% OROE in its December 2019 AGO report:

Seven months into 2020, S&P has resolved the problem in the July 2020 report by removing its 2020 predictions:

The July 2020 report went totally silent on OROE but luckily for AGO, S&P had removed timely the 5% OROE limit that was included in paragraph 83 of the previous 2011 methodology. Otherwise AGO and S&P would have had another violation to deal with.

Source: 2011 S&P Bond Insurance Methodology

3. Despite having eliminated most of the objective tests from its methodology last summer, AGO is already in breach of two of the few tests that were left:

Fixed Charge Coverage (EBITDA to Interest); and

Financial Obligations to EBITDA (see paragraphs 45 and 46 of S&P’s Insurers Rating Methodology).

Source: Own Chart

Both violations are clear and the situation will just worsen throughout the year as AGO’s outstanding debt and interest paid will remain stable whilst its revenue and earnings will continue their fall leading to a negative EBITDA as the now inevitable additional PR losses filter into Loss & LAE.

These violations add to the already existing LOT violation due to large portfolio concentrations and the consequence for AGO is that in order to postpone the inevitable downgrade, S&P will have to either amend/waive its criteria again (as it did in December 2018 and July 2019) or ask AGO to repay its long term debt which currently stands at $1,450m or approx. 22% of capital (before acknowledging the fresh PR losses). S&P has just ignored the 2020 results and dropped its forecast merely stating that we “expect Assured to continue to produce financial leverage and fixed-charge coverage metrics that support the rating” even if all the evidence indicates that this will not be the case.

AGO’s debt unnecessarily adds risk and currently generates a $40m annual negative carry due to the investment portfolio’s poor performance.

Interestingly, we had predicted these violations already last year and even warned S&P as it was obvious that AGO's EBITDA would drop (see comment submitted to S&P in July 2019 just a few weeks after the new, weaker, methodology was approved by S&P). We added that AGO would be tempted into riskier investments to boost its investment income but we would have never expected a disaster of BM’s proportions. S&P unsurprisingly ignored this warning as it had wrongly predicted a higher 2020 EBITDA.

Source: Comments submitted to S&P, as redacted and published by Standard & Poor's | Americas (see comments on in-use criteria) S_P_Comment__August_2019_.pdf

4. Blue Mountain & CLO market foray

S&P has so far also remained tellingly silent on BM's acquisition and AGO’s disastrous foray into the CLO market despite the losses and additional costs. Moody’s did mention this promptly in its AGO Report of August 2019 (see below) and we also hope that S&P will at some point comment on this loss-making activity. AGO does not like Moody's.

AGO’S DWINDLING QUALIFIED STATUTORY CAPITAL

Just the effect of repaying the debt and acknowledging the losses caused by the T3 Decision would eat directly almost half of AGO’s Qualified Statutory Capital (that also continues to be affected by the negative operating cash-flow and buyback program) and put AGO close to “run-off”. If we add the deterioration in the prospects for the remaining $2.9B of PR exposures such as GOs where AGO would be lucky to recover 50%, the actual excess capital is either very small or non-existent. It is just a matter of time until the insurance regulators are forced to act.

AGO’S BUYBACK PROGRAMME: THE HAMSTER WHEEL & THE GIFT THAT KEPT ON GIVING

During the last earnings call AGO was no longer confident that it would be able to spend the usual $500m in buybacks with the board admitting problems with the authorisation of the special dividends and even suggesting that AGO would raise debt to fund buybacks (outlandish suggestion that should be of interest for regulators).

For option buyers, AGO’s buyback program can only be described as a gift that keeps on giving since the artificial demand created by AGO’s management briefly inflates the share price whilst accelerating the drop in capital thus creating more volatility when the share resumes its fall towards its natural destination. Like a hamster wheel moving at an accelerated speed but getting nowhere.

From February 28th until May 7th, AGO spent $169m repurchasing shares, a huge amount that was the equivalent of approx. eight trading days meaning that one trading day per week the entire demand for AGO’s shares was just repurchases, proving the lack of external demand for the shares.

We believe that regulators will soon put an end to this and we agree with AGO that special dividends may not be granted in the current environment having a significant effect on the share price as there will be no buyer of last resort.

AGO’S INCOME & REVENUE ANALYSIS: PERSISTENT FALL CONTINUES AS TRUE EXTENT OF BM FIASCO BECOMES APPARENT

AGO’s 1Q20 revenues and income confirmed our predictions:

REVENUES

Investment Income

As correctly predicted AGO’s investment income suffered another drop ($80m down from $98m in 1Q19) as portfolio liquidation gathered pace. Fall will continue as a good predictor such as the Annualised Investment Income is now just $307m (down from $326m in 4Q19). We expect that the portfolio liquidation will accelerate in 3Q20 due to the PR payments and our new target is below $300m.

Source: Own Chart

Source: AGO 1Q20 Supplement

Net Earned Premiums:

AGO’s Net Earned Premiums continued their relentless decline ($106m down from $123m). We still expect that AGO’s premium revenue will be $400m. Despite a temporary and modest increase in the size of insured transactions during 1H20 from low levels ($7.68B v $5.71B in 1H19), it remains to be seen whether this has any meaningful impact on Net Earned Premiums. S&P refers to the $3B of unearned premiums received in advance that are applied to AGO’s income as they are earned but this has not avoided a relentless fall during the last years.

Blue Mountain Fees:

AGO earned $23m AM fees although oddly BM (now rebranded as Assured Guaranty AM) only contributed $16m (worryingly most of those, $9m, earned by the wind-down funds). Our target continues to be $80m. We insist that the emperor has no clothes and welcome the more realistic tone adopted by AGO in the last call.

Source: AGO 1Q20 Supplement

Source: Own Chart

Other Income:

These items (including FX, Credit Derivatives & CLO investment losses as well as CCS gains) generated a $110m loss in Q1. We do not expect that they will have a significant impact during the year.

2. EXPENSES

“Hard” Operating Expenses

Employee compensation increased by $23m to $64m and “other operating expenses” almost doubled from $23m to $42m confirming the hidden costs of BM's acquisition. Our target has been revised up to $540m from $500m. AGO will have to cut costs, assuming that this is permitted under the BM acquisition.

Source: Own Chart

Loss & LAE: Has AGO's Loss & LAE been furloughed?

AGO reported a $20m Loss & LAE that can only be taken humorously as AGO argued that there had been an economic "benefit" of $3m during Q1.

The only explanation for this figure is that the relevant employees had been furloughed as the calculation could have been performed by making the following simple changes to AGO’s Loss & LAE spreadsheet:

HARD EARNINGS:

Hard Earnings, our preferred metric to measure AGO’s performance replacing the vaporous Loss & LAE by the actual claims paid, hit the ground by entering into negative territory (-$89m) during 1Q20 as predicted.

AGO’S GRIM NEW NORMAL

This confirms our prediction regarding AGO’s grim new normal. Following the drop in revenue and the self-inflicted BM costs' increase, AGO has just $160m "pre-loss" earnings at a time in which it will have to recognise billions of additional PR losses.

EXPECTATIONS GOING FORWARD & Q2 RESULTS

All these developments reaffirm our medium-term target for AGO’s share price that continues to be around zero. The main risk is short-lived distortions due to either indiscriminate share buying based on positive Coronavirus news or strategic share repurchases by AGO’s board to artificially increase demand (although AGO’s buybacks will now have to be first scaled back and then terminated and this will accelerate price discovery).

Due to the amount of securities insured by AGO the best outcome for the markets would be forcing AGO to admit its PR losses, repay its debt and be put into “run-off” to avoid more disastrous moves such as the repurchase program or the forays into the CLO and UK markets.

AGO will be publishing 2Q20 results in early August (the 2Q20 earnings call is scheduled for August 7). It will be yet another episode in the fight of AGO’s excellent accounting skills against the laws of gravity and financial common sense. We suggest that investors should watch the following items:

