In some surveys, analysts expected orders for around 72,000 vehicles, while Bloomberg analysts forecast around 83,000 vehicles for the second quarter.

The Company reported last July 2 the vehicle deliveries figures for the second quarter, which amounted to 90,650 units.

Today, July 22, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report the Q2 2020 earnings. After the positive first-quarter earnings reported on April 29, there are high expectations on this ER. This high expectation stems from the fact that, although most analysts initially expected negative results, the perception has changed after the publication, on July 2, by the Company, of the vehicle's deliveries figures for the second quarter, which amounted to 90,650 units. In some surveys, analysts expected orders for around 72,000 vehicles, while Bloomberg analysts forecast around 83,000 vehicles for the second quarter.

The deliveries figure is a number very close to that of sales, hence the importance of this information, and I dare predict that positive results will be published again in the ER today, July 22.

Despite the fact that these 90,650 deliveries represent a 4.80% decrease compared to the same four-month period last year, it represents a real triumph for the Company, given the extremely difficult situation of the global health crisis stemming from COVID-19. In addition, Tesla has done much better than most of its competitors in the electric vehicle sector in the last second quarter.

Therefore, as a result of this higher than expected sales figure, along with lower costs (I will explain later), we will most likely see a positive result figure for the second quarter of this year 2020. This second quarter, consecutive with positive results, will make us see a strong upward movement in the stock price in coming days and weeks derived from the euphoria of the markets, and the possibility of completing a full profitable year.

My bullish forecast for Tesla's stock price for the next few days and weeks does not imply that I personally consider the Company to be currently undervalued, but quite the contrary, I think it really is highly overvalued. A market capitalization of almost $280B is not justified by the low earnings figure presented. I already know that what the market is trading are expectations of future earnings growth, but considering a conservative P/E ratio of 10, Tesla should report positive annual earnings of around $28B to justify the current market capitalization. And I think we still have a few years to see that profit figure.

But, as we already know from many similar cases, the market generally acts irrationally and remains irrational for a long time. From what I believe, we will see a continuation of the bullish stock price move in the coming days and weeks.

Revenues increase and expenses reduction = Positive quarterly profits

Auto deliveries:

From the company, it was reported on July 2 that more vehicles have been delivered than produced during the second quarter.

Tesla said it produced 82,272 vehicles in the three months ended June 30, including 75,496 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and only 6,326 of its older, higher priced Model S and Model X vehicles. The company did not say how many electric cars it made at its new Shanghai plant versus its US factory in Fremont, California.

Therefore, during the second quarter of this year, sales of vehicles produced in the first quarter will be accounted for.

In the first quarter, Tesla said it manufactured more vehicles than it sold with 102,672 units produced and 88,400 delivered. During the second quarter of 2019, Tesla said it manufactured 87,048 vehicles, including 72,531 Model 3's, and delivered 95,200, including 77,550 Model 3's.

What do these figures tell us? Well, in this second quarter, more revenue is likely to be reported than in the first quarter, as 95,200 vehicles have been shipped, compared to 88,400 in the first quarter, about 6,800 more vehicles, which represents a 7.69% increase. At an average price of approximately $70,000 between Model 3 and Model Y (best-selling models), we have additional revenues, in this Q2, of approximately $476M.

Operating expenses:

In Q1 of 2020, Tesla spent $951M on its operating expenses, which are made up of both research and development as well as selling, general and administrative accounts.

Regarding operating costs, it is evident that, because of the COVID-19 health crisis during the second quarter of this year, Tesla's American factories (Fremont, Tesla's battery factory in Nevada, and the solar power production in New York) have been largely closed. This will inevitably result in a considerable reduction in operating costs.

On the other hand, in early April, the Company reported a reduction in wages for the different levels of management. Thus, the salary of its US-based salaried employees was reduced by 30% for vice presidents and superiors, 20% for directors and superiors, and 10% for all other employees. This reduction in the salary burden will mean significant savings for Tesla during the second quarter of this year, 2020.

Wages are reported to return to normal by the end of the second quarter.

If we assume a reduction of 10% with respect to the operating costs of the first quarter, we will obtain a savings of $95.1M.

Regulatory credits

For years, Tesla Inc. has built up revenue selling credits to other automakers who need to offset sales of polluting vehicles to American consumers. This type of transaction has been largely hidden in secret, until now.

Therefore, General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Fiat (NYSE:FCAU) have claimed to have agreed to buy Tesla credits during the first quarter of this year. In total and during the Q1, the sales of a total of $354M in regulatory credits were reported by Tesla. This represented an increase of $200M compared to the previous quarter. This large increase seems to come from the agreement between Fiat and Tesla, and by which Fiat basically financed the construction of the German factory Tesla Gigafactory 4.

Therefore, it is assumed that, for the second quarter, a reduction in regulatory credits will be reported, which again would be around $150M; that is, the average recorded in the previous quarters.

In this sense, we estimate a reduction, compared to Q1, of approximately $200M in regulatory credits revenues during Q2.

Deferred revenue for FSD (Full Self Driving)

Here, we find another set of revenue that, in my opinion, can positively affect the results of the second quarter. I mean deferred revenue.

In this sense, we must know that a company cannot count the total amount of revenue of a product or system until it has been completely delivered. Therefore, according to Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn, on the Q1 2020 Tesla Earnings Call, Tesla has only recognized about half of the revenue it has taken in for the Full Self Driving (FSD).

He stated that, as of the date of presentation of the results, deferred revenue continued to grow and already represented an amount greater than $600M. Therefore, as Tesla incorporates new elements into its FSD, it may account part of these deferred revenues.

This $600M is likely to correspond to the FSD system since, as can be seen from the Company's first quarter results, the Company's total deferred revenue reached $1.186B.

Last April, Tesla reported that cars with the FSD feature installed could react to traffic lights and stop signs.

The question here is: How much of the total deferred revenue ($600M) will now be accounting after implementing the improvements to the FSD system?

To answer this, we can take as an example of how Tesla used its Smart Summon system in the third quarter of last year 2019 to impute $30M of deferred revenue.

If we consider that, for Tesla, the FSD system has the same value as the Smart Summon, then we can estimate that they will now recognize $30M of deferred revenue from the total of $600M that have not yet been imputed. This would imply 5% of the total deferred revenue from the FSD system, a very reasonable amount to value the new traffic light and stop sign recognition system.

Conclusion

In accordance with the foregoing, with respect to the results of the first quarter, I expect an increase in operating income derived from the sale of vehicles of approximately $476M, a reduction in operating costs derived from the partial closure of factories during confinement caused for COVID-19, and a salary reduction of approximately $95.1M, and lastly, a reduction in the revenues derived from lower regulatory credits in the Q2 of approximately $200M, and finally, an increase in deferred revenue of $30M:

Earnings increase expected in Q2 compared to Q1 quarter 2020 = $476M + $95.1M - $200M + $30M = $401.1M.

Therefore, my estimate assumes a net positive profit for the second quarter of this year 2020 of $417.1M (first quarter profit + $401.1M). This increase in net earnings is likely to trigger a strong bullish reaction to the stock price in the coming days and weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.