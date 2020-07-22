Not only should the revenue growth lead to a multiple expansion for the company's valuation, but the growing captive user base should also help propel Digital Turbine's stock higher.

Digital Turbine's recent acquisition, along with the organic growth that the company has seen, is likely to lead to a 50%+ revenue growth for F2021.

The company's operating environment has been highly competitive, leading to a perception of extreme commoditization in the business.

Digital Turbine (APPS) has seen a near 3x+ move in its stock price since its March lows.

We find the stock trades at very reasonable levels versus the kind of a user base the company commands. Despite competing with much larger players, the shift of ad budgets away from social networking companies could be a significant driver for OEM and carrier led ads. Using value per device metrics, we find the company can run up at least another 50%, with scope for more.

To begin with, we look at the company's business.

Business model

Digital Turbine operates as an advertiser solution provider for mobile OEMs and carriers. The company gets paid on Cost-Per-Install, Cost-Per-Placement, Cost-Per-Action with third-party advertisers, or via Per-Device-License Fees (PDL). In addition to witnessing steady growth in revenues over the last few years, the company had also turned profitable.

However, based on the data available overall pricing might have seen some weakness due to the hyper-competitive nature of the industry.

To put things in perspective, the company competes with the likes of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Play store, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP), WPP (NYSE:WPP), Omnicom (NYSE:OMC), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), etc. To further its standing in this market, Digital Turbine acquired Mobile Posse in February 2020.

The Mobile Posse acquisition

Mobile Posse is a platform to help monetization for OEMs and carriers. The rationale of the acquisition was to strengthen Digital Turbine's position by increasing the company's overall partner network and reach.

Mobile Posse was acquired for $66 million, which compares favourably with revenue of $59 million and EBITDA of $13 million, given Mobile Posse had seen a five-year revenue CAGR of 48%.

During the company's June earnings call, the management indicated that the integration had progressed well, and the combined entity had been seeing significant growth in the post-COVID-19 environment due to the pandemic having increased mobile usage.

And rather kind of break down each individual vertical here on this call, what I would say is that on an aggregate level, we're seeing improved conversion rates. And it makes sense, right, is that here we are in a pandemic.

The management is correct – people have been spending more time on their devices, but the marketing budgets have also seen a contraction. While the Digital Turbine expects its relatively low share of the global Android phone market to allow for volume expansion, we think the increase in RPD could be more challenging given the weakness in ad spending. Still, due to the size of the company, Digital Turbine could benefit from an ad-budget spend away from the likes of Facebook, etc.

Despite a decline in average pricing, Digital Turbine has still been able to enjoy margin expansion.

The midpoint of 1Q21 guidance also implies an 18%+ EBITDA margin, part of which can also be attributed to Mobile Posse's relatively higher gross margins.

Financials and valuation

The consensus expectation is around $211 million.

We also expect 2021 revenue to be close to $215 million with an ending user base of 600 million-plus. However, the valuation of $1 billion appears quite low versus the 50%+ device and revenue growth.

Digital Turbine is an ad platform and versus Facebook's revenue per user of c. $30 and value per user of c. $240 (8x of revenue), the company is grossly undervalued.

While Digital Turbine's valuation was possibly justified when the company was not profitable, but now that the operating leverage is developing well, we think the Digital Turbine's valuation multiples may be due for a re-rating.

Considering an RPD of $0.43, we apply the following scenarios for the company's valuation.

Even at 6x, the company can see a 50% upside and the current valuation of a billion implies a 50% discount to Facebook's 8x multiple. Considering that Facebook has seen significant advertiser backlash and ad dollars are likely to move to other platforms, we think a 6x multiple is justified with a potential to go up.

The risk to our thesis would be primarily from two factors:

Growth in device base does not live up to expectations: In case the company is not able to expand the device base at a rapid rate, the multiple to the RPD could be lower translating into a lower valuation for the stock.

Pricing growth: The management commentary around pricing has been bullish, given the current environment. Any weakness in RPD could also lower the valuation at the same multiples. However, sustained growth in the user base could lead to investors choosing to ignore pricing growth.

Conclusion

Due to the extremely competitive nature of the industry, size of the competitors and overall declining average pricing pre-COVID, Digital Turbine's potential was possibly underappreciated. The increase in screen time, coupled with growing partnerships for the company are likely to translate into better revenue growth and consequent multiple expansion.

