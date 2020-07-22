Chevron has agreed to buy Noble Energy for US$5 billion in stock swap with '0.1191' Chevron shares exchanged for each Noble share outstanding. According to Chevron Chief Executive Michael Wirth,

Noble Energy's multi-asset, high-quality portfolio will enhance geographic diversity, increase capital flexibility, and improve our ability to generate strong cash flow.

There is a lot of optimism surrounding this deal which in my opinion is slightly misplaced. There are many reasons that support a rather cautious approach towards building further long positions in Chevron just based on this acquisition.

Weak Free Cashflows

This deal should in fact be seen in the broader context of the weakening shale industry fundamentals and poor performance of the industry players since 2010. This was also highlighted in a recent report published by Deloitte,

the US shale industry registered net negative free cash flows of $300 billion, impaired more than $450 billion of invested capital, and saw more than 190 bankruptcies since 2010.

Unfortunately, the cashflows generated by Noble Energy is no different than its peers.

There is more reason to be bearish on the future FCF prospects as the company is working with the Cyprus government to finalize a field development plan for the natural gas resources offshore the Republic of Cyprus in the Levant Basin.

I will be curious to understand how a negative cashflow generating company like Noble Energy would help Chevron generate strong cashflows in the new economic environment and that too within a year as envisioned by some analysts. The argument that it is a good acquisition based on proven reserves is flawed as the operational efficiency and an ability to generate sustainable cashflows for future growth should be more important for a capital intensive industry like oil & gas exploration and production. Mr. Market agrees with this viewpoint and voted through price movement during the last six months despite the production from Leviathan field having started in Dec' 19.

Expensive Acquisition

The purchase price seems to have been adjusted for the huge write-off reported by Noble in Q1-2020, however Q2-2020 might also see some downward adjustment as the Henry Hub natural gas spot prices dropped by more than 26% during April-June period.

The company's book value is quite likely to have declined below US$4 billion in 2Q and may continue on the downtrend throughout the year. Any potential impairment reviews by Chevron next year and the deal might appear an expensive one in hindsight for the Chevron shareholders.

The Noble Energy shareholders probably got away with a really good deal here as the book value adjustments in 2Q-2020 would have affected any future offers. However, since the deal is stock based, the real benefit they are going to receive is the diffusion within the O&G space without facing the prospects of a distressed restructuring, selling or in the worst-case, Chapter-11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Turnaround not as simple as ABC

It is unlikely that a company like Chevron with strong balance sheet should be unable to extract decent value out of Noble’s highly promising assets in the Eastern Mediterranean region. The acquisition is perhaps a conscious effort to beef up the low reserve replacement ratio or an attempt at inorganic growth after the fortunately failed bid for the Anadarko Petroleum in August last year. However, a turnaround for Noble is not going to be as easy and quick as some of the market participants are expecting.

No doubt, Chevron has its work cut out after acquisition of a company that hasn’t generated profits in 3 of the last 4 years despite a recovery in the oil and gas prices post-2014/16 slump. Some of the key challenges to be faced by Chevron regarding Noble Energy are as follows;

Make the Eastern Mediterranean field operate at full capacity in a reasonable time frame.

Optimally allocate resource to manage the current production from Noble’s shale assets.

Persistent decline in energy prices that forced Chevron, as recently as December 2019, to write off US$10 billion in shale assets.

Upside Scenario

In order to see this acquisition a success it is proclaimed to be, I will be looking forward to see Chevron take a number of steps in the coming year to;

Ramp up production soon enough for the Leviathan field as it is still currently in field development planning stage.

Improve the operating cashflows from Noble's assets.

Work on cutting the operating costs in order to be able to generate profitability.

Deliver the cost synergies from optimal resource allocation.

Once I see these steps being taken and bearing the desired results, I would be happy to change my view and call this acquisition a success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.