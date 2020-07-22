Adding Tesla at this juncture creates the potential for the S&P 500 investment committee to end up on the receiving end of a lot of bad publicity in time.

This situation reflects badly on the way the S&P 500 is managed.

Ideally, Tesla reports a Q2 2020 profit but it could be added even without meeting that hurdle.

There's a lot of speculation on whether Tesla will be included in the S&P 500.

I saw a Bloomberg Intelligence report claiming the S&P 500 (SPY) may include Tesla (TSLA) even if it does not meet its criteria. The argument to do so would be that it's extremely large (by market cap) and competing large-cap benchmarks included it. This is problematic for a few different reasons.

Bloomberg Intelligence reported:

“Tesla’s outsized returns this year are likely driven partly by prospects for its imminent inclusion in the S&P 500, yet a history of 2Q losses could stand in the way. If Tesla repeats that pattern, we expect the index committee to make an exception and add the automaker anyway, given its size and position in competing large-cap benchmarks.

But isn’t the S&P 500 a vehicle used to index and invest passively in U.S. equities?

That’s what it purports to be its goal:

The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. There is over USD 11.2 trillion indexed or benchmarked to the index, with indexed assets comprising approximately USD 4.6 trillion of this total. The index includes 500 leading companies and covers approximately 80% of available market capitalization.

But in fact this is up to the investment committee:

Constituent selection is at the discretion of the Index Committee and is based on the eligibility criteria.

If you’re thinking it doesn’t matter because the committee rarely makes changes, think again. It adds and removes about 20 companies each year. Professor Jeremy Siegel found these changes subtract from the performance:

Contrary to earlier research, this study found that the buy-and-hold returns of the 500 original companies have been higher than the returns to the continually updated S&P 500 and with lower risk. Furthermore, the original companies in nine of the 10 industry sectors outperformed the new companies added to the index.

I’ve checked this by putting the S&P 500 against the Russell 1000 index (completely passive) and compared total returns of $10k invested in 1990:

Meb Faber highlights in his book Global Value (he generously makes these available on his website for free) that:

It is ironic that the largest and most famous index, the S&P 500, is really an active fund in drag. It has momentum rules (market cap weighting), fundamental rules (four quarters of earnings, liquidity requirements) and a subjective overlay (committee input).

Apparently the committee is on the cusp of potentially ignoring its own GAAP profitability requirements, which puts more emphasis on its momentum bias.

Consensus for 2021 among analysts is the company should make $12 in EPS for the year. That means it trades well over 120x 2021 earnings.

Just as Tesla has run up 258% year-to-date while we are in the middle of a global pandemic that’s all but over:

Data by YCharts

Other less than ideal factors:

The company is expanding its global footprint.

Just recently added a Chinese manufacturing base while a major part of the country is dealing with disastrous flooding

COVID-19 continues to be a threat and the dynamic with the flooding adds another unknown to the mix.

A flood that hit the heartland of China’s automotive sector by the way

China and the U.S. are important markets to Tesla but analysts barely adjusted forward EPS estimates downward while U.S. auto sales have cratered.

Data by YCharts

The company's market cap exceeds that of Toyota (NYSE:TM), General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) combined.

Data by YCharts

I'm of the belief that if the S&P 500 committee adds Tesla at this juncture, it will turn out to be an extremely embarrassing decision within a few years. Because of Tesla’s enormous market cap, it would potentially be a much bigger mistake than its usual active errors.

If Tesla ultimately fails as a not inconsiderable number of intelligent investors argue it will (it is a heavily shorted stock) it will lead to increased scrutiny of the active management behind the S&P 500. It will highlight its momentum bias. It could even lead to institutions preferring truly passive indexes. I mean its very CEO called the stock overvalued at half the price just a few months ago.

