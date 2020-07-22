On Wednesday Stagecoach published its preliminary results for the year ended 2 May, which included a lot more detail than we have seen to date on how the lockdown and changed travel patterns resulting from COVID-19 have affected the business.

My Thesis Affirmed, Stagecoach Remains a Buy

My thesis on Stagecoach was previously set out in A Winner When Britain Is Moving Again: Stagecoach (when the shares were trading at around 67p) and again when they had fallen lower, in Stagecoach Is Not First Group: An Attractive Entry Point (when they had fallen back to 50p).

In short, the key elements of my thesis were that Stagecoach had the financial resilience to survive the current travails, that revenue would hold up better than might be expected since it was not all linked to passenger numbers, and that the company was positioned for future success. So at the low entry points we have seen in recent months, it was a bargain and worth buying (I have been adding to my own holding).

The interim results support some elements of this thesis. On that basis, today I am upgrading Stagecoach to a strong buy.

The COVID-19 Hit to Income is Real but Manageable

Focusing on the core bus operations, not the divested U.S. operations or rail business the company has been exiting, the profits for the year which cover around two months of lockdown in the U.K. aren't that bad - London bus operations actually show a significant increase in profit. The more sizable regional bus operations have a profit reduced by £26.4m, but still turned in a handy £90.6m profit at the operating level.

Source: interim results presentation

Meanwhile, while profitability has been hit by COVID-related costs, revenue held up very well. In the U.K. regional bus operations, like for like revenue slipped by only 3.8%, despite a 10% drop in the estimated number of like-for-like passenger journeys undertaken.

Source: interim results presentation

The Return to Normal is Taking Time But Finances Remain in Good Shape

An area of concern for shareholders is the speed with which passenger journeys return to normal. So far this seems to be going fairly slowly, with commercial sales (which I think is a straight proxy for passenger numbers, rather than to revenue) up to around 40% of the prior year level. In England it is at c.41%, while Scotland and Wales which have been slower to come out of lockdown have slightly lower levels of c.36% and c.32% respectively.

The trendline while still low is encouraging in that there is a clear, ongoing upward trajectory from late May onwards.

Source: interim results presentation

Even at these levels, given that passenger revenue is only one part of the company's business model but contractual payments from government are also significant, the company says that it should be EBITDA positive and around EBIT breakeven at these levels. While I don't find those highly useful reporting measures - the company does have interest to pay, after all, including coupons on £400m of bonds - they nonetheless point to the fact that the company isn't hemorrhaging cash.

In fact, as at 20 July, its liquidity position was decent. Cash balances of £434m are already higher than the £408m it had on 27 May and £200m on 3 April. Although some of this likely reflects increased borrowing, with the company taping £300m of commercial paper under the government's COVID-19 financing scheme in May, for example, nonetheless at this time I find it reassuring that the company's cash position is actually strengthening not being depleted by reduced passenger income.

Source: interim results presentation

Meanwhile, even at the lower passenger level, the company for now at least manages to continue to show a positive net cash inflow, with c. £26m of net cash inflow between its last trading update on 28 May and 20 July.

July and August Also Will be Financially Robust

The company continues to be paid for some services even if passenger levels are 60% off what they would normally be. The arrangements vary across the different parts of the company, but most run into August at least. The English government scheme is designed to cover pre-tax losses to achieve broadly breakeven level is likely the most significant and will continue until October. The company continues to receive concessionary payments at close to normal levels despite abnormal ridership levels. Where payments are lower, for example under the London contracts, they are linked to lower operating costs on the part of the company. The only major exception to this is intercity services like Megabus, where the fleet is idle and there is not compensation, although the staff would be eligible for furlough.

So, I expect that the recent trend in the company's finances will be maintained this month and next, with reduced passenger numbers not translating very directly into reduced income although there will still be a drop off, and the additional costs imposed by COVID-19

The bigger challenge as ridership ramps up will be figuring out how to configure and operate bus services in a way which makes passenger comfortable enough to use the services. The company spent some time on this in its results announcements and is negotiating with the rest of the industry and the government authorities, to come up with the right solution.

Conclusion: Priced for Disaster but on the Road to Recovery

There are three unknowns here for me: at what rate will passengers return (or not), what happens if there are subsequent lockdowns and how will the overall business direction look after all this is over. However, I feel that the company has demonstrated operating and financial competence which inspires confidence that it will survive. The market has also taken some comfort from the results, marking the shares up 16% at the open, before falling back, but still in positive territory at 55p.

At that price, the adjusted p/e for the full-year figures just released including two months of COVID-19 hit remains 4, which I regard as very low. While dividends are suspended for now, there is significant upside share potential. I maintain a price target of 138p by the end of November 2021, an upside of 150% on today's price, and accordingly now rate the company as a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAGKF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.