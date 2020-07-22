I plan to purchase a half position at the opening of trading in the after market. I may add to my position in the event of a day one dip. Risk and extreme volatility are likely. Prudent risk management techniques are strongly advised.

On Wednesday 7/22/20, JAMF is likely to open far above its $26 pricing as another hot IPO. The Apple relationship for this IPO raises this trade's chances for success.

"Hot" IPOs such as ZI, VRM, API, LMND, NCNO, and others have priced high and traded higher in the after market. The risk-reward ratio becomes less favorable in this environment.

The IPO window reopened after bear market rallied into April and May with a robust nature not seen since perhaps the dotcom boom days.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) is officially the acronym for Just Another Management Framework, although some speculate the original derivation to be of a more colorful derivation. Jamf Nation claims to be "the largest Apple IT management community in the world." and offers thoughts on this and other important musings. Here is the Jamf corporate website.

Here is the Form S-1 for the Jamf offering. The point is that this IPO will likely bring a large cult following of Apple (AAPL) fanboys to the aftermarket on IPO day. Should I end this post right here and now? We all know that this IPO will likely open high and it may trade higher. Already, the deal has all of the indications of a hot IPO. The initial price range for the offering was $17-$19. This was increased to $21-$23. Then this deal priced 2 hours ago at $26 per share on Tuesday night 7/21/20. Jamf is scheduled to begin trading on Wednesday, 7/22/20.

There are more signs of a potentially over-heated IPO market here to consider. Not only has the original range been raised twice from $18 up to the final price of $26 per share, but the offering has also been upsized from the initial 16M shares to 18M shares. Candidly, this recent IPO market has been one of the greatest in recent memory, and perhaps one of the greatest in history. While Jamf has priced much higher above the initial range, and has upsized its IPO, the strength of this IPO market just might carry this IPO successfully into the aftermarket. Of course, there is the additional key component of the Apple factor here that sets this deal apart from others.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, and Barclays are the active bookrunners for the offering. No less than nine other major investment bankers have lined up to get a piece of this deal for their book:

Notable risks to the financials for Jamf are:

A decreased gross margin accompanying the increased gross profit.

Unbalanced operating losses and a negative margin.

A sharp downturn in negative cash flow from operations.

The following slides are excerpted from the IPO Road Show slide deck:

The first slide below shows $220M revenues, strong growth of 38%, with 88% recurring revenues, and 79% margins. Suddenly, the $26 final IPO price sounds a lot more attractive in balancing against the negative risk factors:

The graphic below illustrates the Jamf timeline and the recent growth of the customer base with over 40,000 Jamf customers into the Q2 2020 present. It is hard not to notice the recent parabolic move on the chart for customer growth:

The next slide helps to explain the sharp growth trend in Jamf's customer base as Apple has surpassed Windows in market share and now leads significantly:

The following slide begins to bring the Jamf story home in a nicely wrapped package that is one of the most impressive Road Show slide decks that this trader has seen in some time. While brevity required that I only select key slides from the deck, the other slides are equally compelling in telling the Jamf story.

As if this story wasn't complete, it turns out that Jamf is a key beneficiary of the pandemic trends of remote work, distance learning, and telehealth. Not sure that I have seen another deal that is quite this much right on time in recent memory.

Longer-term investors considering a position in this IPO debut for Jamf would have to view the company's nearly total dependence upon Apple as a significant risk factor, as well as a driving force for continued growth. Certainly, this reliance upon Apple as a platform for all of Jamf's products could be construed as a double-edged sword. For the moment, investors may be comfortable with this premium relationship that has supported so much growth for Jamf. Perhaps for the near term, this relationship may be much more of a benefit than a risk factor, but it must be considered as a potential risk factor for the future if conditions were to change.

The significant risk for short-term traders here is that the rest of the market is likely to see exactly the same bullish factors in an IPO that we are seeing here. This could cause the stock to open for trading at a much-elevated price that skews the risk/reward ratio to less favorable. Overall market risk for trading this IPO on day one is always a consideration. At the time of this writing at 11 PM on Tuesday 7/21/20, Dow futures are positive 119 points with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures pointing about .50% higher as well. This could change of course by the time this IPO opens sometime around the typical 11 AM hour on Wednesday, 7/22/20. Traders want to consider all such risk factors when thinking about buying a hot IPO out of the gate at what is likely to be a very large premium to its $26 pricing point.

Summary

This IPO story works and it is told in a compelling fashion. Veteran traders understand the value of concise and cogent hyperbole when the company teams with the underwriters to sell their story to investors. The Jamf story sells. This is not an endorsement of the long-term prospects for this stock, or even a nod of approval for the opening day trade. However, if the stock doesn't open "too high?" on its first trade, and if the overall market conditions are favorable, then this IPO may present an entry point for a trading opportunity.

Candidly, this already feels like some recent hot IPOs where you had to hold your nose and buy the stock at the opening, but then were rewarded as some of those other strong deals traded higher in the after market on day one into day two. Jamf may not follow the pattern of those other hot IPOs, so traders need to exercise extreme caution.

Trader's Idea Flow has been having very good success trading hot IPOs that have been covered in our marketplace service thus far during the June-July window. These recent IPOs are very relevant for the upcoming trade tomorrow in Jamf. Reviewing the market action for these recent hot deals are key points of reference for what might be anticipated in tomorrow's aftermarket trading action. Please review each of these posts as they communicate in charts and text the evolution of the recent IPO window up to the present.

Tomorrow's IPO of Jamf will likely be an extension, or evolution, of these most recent hot IPO debuts. Having access to this information in the links below ahead of any possible trade tomorrow may give traders the information they need to have the confidence and edge needed for a successful trade:

Conclusion

Risk exists here. So does potential reward. Please forgive my stating the obvious so often, but it needs to be communicated so that new traders are aware. Beyond the important acknowledgment of risk, I will be purchasing a half position at the opening for the debut of the Jamf IPO. If there is a dip in the stock's trading on the day one chart, then I may add the other half of my position to this trade. I will be setting my stops and managing the size of my positions prudently. Please use risk management techniques. This trade is for aggressive traders only who can sustain the loss of capital.

Finally, please keep in mind the chart pattern for the previous hot IPOs that spiked on day one or day two, and then declined sharply. This price action has presented traders with "second trade" opportunities in these extremely volatile IPOs recently. Trader's Idea Flow will provide coverage of any second trade chances in Jamf, if they develop in the coming sessions.

