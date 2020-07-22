Jan Svenda: In OTC Land, It's Not About Porsches, But Desk Chairs

In this discussion we talk about a number of highly interesting short ideas and then venture into OTC companies as well.

He also brings out the OTC-manual which is the go-to resource in OTC land.

I recently interviewed Jan Svenda who put together a very interesting resource with his OTC Manual. This is essentially the modern-day equivalent to Walker’s Manual. In this publication, he has collected hard-to-get data on so-called over-the-counter stocks. Jan also writes a periodical for Seeking Alpha about short selling and is a contributor to Breakout Point. He’s very knowledgeable about interesting situations on the short side and we could have talked an entire episode just about that. We do talk about a couple of OTC stocks as well in the end.

On the short side we talk about GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY), Wirecard, Great Ajax Corp (AJX), Inspire Medical Systems (INSP). We also get to talking about under-the-radar OTC companies like Altair and Life Insurance Company of Alabama (OTCPK:LINSA).

Luckin Coffee and Wirecard have recently declined precipitously - after years of campaigning, short sellers have been vindicated on these two names. Usually, financial papers are completely oblivious to anything until the very end, but in the Wirecard case, the Financial Times deserves big props. Journalist Dan McCrum was even called a criminal by the company. He tells his side of that story here by the way.

GSX Techedu is another short-selling target that's actually up a lot since it was initiated. Great Ajax Corp is another illustrative story of what works in short selling. Finally, Jan gets into one of his favorite shorts which is Inspire Medical Systems (INSP).

In the end, we also talk about OTC investing, Altair and his favorite idea there which is Life Insurance Company of Alabama. The latter also is the subject of an activist campaign that could function as a catalyst to unlock value.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GSX, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.