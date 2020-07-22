I am neutral on the stock as of now and would avoid it until early 2021.

Geron Corporation has been focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class telomerase-inhibiting cancer drugs for as long as 30 long years, and it is only now that its solitary product.

Geron Corporation (GERN) has placed all its bets on a single product, Imetelstat, which helps in the treatment of lower-risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (LR MDS), which develops into a type of blood cancer. Recently, the European Medicines Agency's Committee issued a positive opinion supporting the Orphan Drug status for Imetelstat. If this opinion converts to approval, GERN will enjoy 10 years of market exclusivity.

Though what you read above looks good on paper, the company's business has been hugely disrupted by COVID-19. Here is my research on Imetelstat's market potential and the pandemic's impact on the company's operations.

The Imetelstat Market

Aside from the positive news from Europe that you read above, two Imetelstat Phase III trials are in progress, and another one is planned. These trials are based on positive Phase II data.

The company estimates that there are more than 100,000 LR MDS patients worldwide, of which 40,000 are based in the U.S. alone. More than 10,000 LR MDS patients are diagnosed each year in the U.S. About 70% of all such patients are lower-risk, and GERN, currently, caters to this segment. So, the company is looking at a market that is steadily growing year over year.

Two key facts to take into account are:

(1) GERN was founded in 1990, and since then, it has been focused on researching telomerase inhibitors. It has been 30 years and the company still hasn't been able to commercialize a single product. However, if its Phase 3 trials are successful, it will get a huge advantage because the company will be the sole proprietor of a unique and novel drug that is backed by path-breaking research.

(2) As per a survey published by Springer, the average per-patient per-month (PPPM) cost for treating MDS in 2018 worked out to $17,361 in the first year of treatment. The PPPM costs dropped in the second year to $12,976. MDS cost statistics for 2020 are not available. So, the market prospects seem bright too.

GERN: Risk Factors

1. The success of the Phase III trials is the biggest concern for investors. While the company has been researching telomerase inhibitors for 30 years and has had positive data from Phase II trials, the jury is still out about the success of Phase III trials. Things do look positive today, but one never knows.

2. COVID-19 has destabilized GERN's business, directly and indirectly. The virus has re-emerged and the number of infections is rising daily. GERN has experienced business curtailment, delayed trials and enrollments, supply chain disruptions, and shortage of site personnel during the first lockdown, and the same story may repeat itself now.

As of to-date, GERN cannot complete its patient enrollment for Phase III trials by the end of 2020. It estimates that such enrollment will be complete by Q1 2021. The company's proof-of-concept study in high-risk MDS was planned to start in 2020, and now that is delayed as well.

3. The company expects to burn $70 million to $75 million cash in 2020 as compared to $33.7 total operating expenses booked in 2019. That's a whopping 100% increase year-over-year.

4. For the past 2 years, the company has been funding its operating expenses by issuing stock and it will have to dilute some more, and in larger volumes, in 2020, to fund its operations.

As of TTM Q1 2020, GERN's additional paid-in capital was $ 1.2 billion and its retained losses were $1.09 billion. Effectively, its net worth has been wiped off.

Summing Up

GERN looks good on paper today just like it looked good a couple of decades ago. Its focus on a unique and single product that has terrific potential, a favorable opinion from the European regulator, and positive data from Phase II trials make the company look investable on paper. It's available at a penny stock valuation of about $2, as of July 17, 2020. The downside is limited and that kind of tempts the investor to buy in large quantities.

However, GERN faces many headwinds this year, which include delayed trials and a 100% jump in cash burn. COVID-19 too also is scything through our economy and daily life, and no expert can estimate when this pain will end. The virus's resurgence also has the potential to further delay GERN's plans, disrupt its operations, and increase its cash burn.

At this moment, I am neutral on GERN and would avoid investing in it. It's been a very slow burner and has a lot of "ifs" surrounding its operations.

