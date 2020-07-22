Intermodal's share gains will be hard to continue, and the long-term returns of the business have been under pressure as rails fight for a bigger slice of the pie.

Transports like J.B. Hunt (JBHT) are often looked at as early-cycle plays, and while the market's abrupt shift toward looking past COVID-19 may be too much too soon, it has helped send these shares more than 75% higher from the March panic-lows. Although that level of appreciation doesn't seem to leave a lot of low-hanging fruit from a valuation perspective, I do see an argument for better performance from this company in the coming years, particularly, I see the company eventually achieving scale with its digital brokerage platform and leaning more toward building its dedicated trucking business further.

I can stretch to make a case for J.B. Hunt shares trading up into the low $150s, but it's not a comfortable stretch and I'm not convinced the U.S. economy is out of the woods. Even so, I think J.B. Hunt is a proven performer and if the shares were to sell off/retrace meaningfully, it's a name I'd definitely consider.

A Big Beat On Panic-Fueled Estimates

I don't really want to beat up on the sell-side for getting second quarter estimates wrong, but I also don't want to overly celebrate these big "beats" against earnings estimates established at a time when there was so much modeling uncertainty. J.B. Hunt's revenue beat and its impressive operating income beat were good, and there were some positives in the quarter, but this is still a result that reflects a lot of pressures and headwinds from the pandemic.

Revenue declined about 5% as reported, or down slightly on an ex-surcharge basis, and that was good for a 6% beat versus the sell-side. Intermodal revenue beat by 10% on much stronger load volume (down less than 2%), though pricing pressure was still evident (revenue/load down about 6%) in the 7% decline. Dedicated trucking saw a revenue decline of less than 1% (a 2% miss) as load-miles rose 1% and pricing declined almost 2%. Final Mile revenue declined a little more than 2% (a 1% beat), with volume growth (up 2.6%) offset by a nearly 5% decline in pricing. ICS revenue fell 9% (missing by 2%), with loads down almost 11% and pricing up about 2%. The Truckload business reported nearly 9% growth (a 26% beat), with loaded-miles up strongly (over 21%), but pricing down more than 10%.

Operating income fell 18%, with the margin down 120bp, but that was still good for a 33% beat relative to the sell-side. Intermodal and Dedicated were both quite a bit stronger than expected, beating expectations by 33% and 19% on 4% contraction and 9% growth, respectively, in segment profit. Final Mile, ICS, and Truck all posted large percentage divergences from sell-side expectations (Final Mile and ICS negative, Truck positive), but the small dollar amounts involved render them largely trivial in the big picture - combined, these three businesses accounted for about negative $6M of J.B. Hunt's $175M in quarterly operating profits.

A Bright Spot In Intermodal, A Bright Future In Dedicated, And More Investment In ICS

Intermodal was definitely a bright spot this quarter, with J.B. Hunt's volume beating expectations by around 10%. That's even more impressive in the context of light port traffic in the quarter and a nearly 13% decline in Class I rail intermodal loads. That indicates significant share gains for J.B. Hunt, and I'll be curious to see what companies like Hub Group (HUBG), XPO (XPO), and Schneider (SNDR) say about the market this quarter.

While a business could improve further from here (recent volume trends have been positive as the economy comes back to life), but management made a point of highlighting the more challenging comps on the way. I'd also note that trucking can often take share from intermodal early in a recovery cycle, as it is a more time-responsive option.

Longer term, though, I don't expect intermodal to be the growth driver it once was. J.B. Hunt has built itself into an unquestioned leader (with market share slightly above the next three competitors combined), but the rails have noted the healthy returns in the business and have started pushing hard on pricing, fueling a trend where J.B. Hunt's returns are starting to converge down toward those of the rails.

In contrast, I see significant potential in the Dedicated business. That business held up well relative to the broader truckload space, and the returns really aren't bad compared to Intermodal. Finding drivers is challenging, but contracts in the business tend to be long (averaging around five years, but sometimes going up to 10 years), and so too are the customer relationships - Amazon (AMZN) has been a client for over a decade, and J.B. Hunt has been an invaluable partner in Amazon's trucking expansion. As a business that rewards scale, I see a lot of good reasons to invest here.

ICS is a tougher call. Management has been losing money on this business and continuing to invest in building up its digital brokerage platform (JBHT 360). While I think most of the heavy lifting is close to over in terms of ongoing investment, there have been a lot of VC-funded, tech-driven entrants into this space recently, and I'm skeptical that it will ever be a crown jewel for J.B. Hunt.

The Outlook

As I said, transports are often early-cycle movers, and while I think J.B. Hunt's revenue could return to growth in Q4'20, clearly the market has already factored that recovery into the valuation. I believe J.B. Hunt will see a couple of years of high single-digit rebound growth before growth slows toward a long-term trajectory of around 4%. While I still see growth potential in the intermodal business (which has around one-quarter share of the long-haul truckload market), I think the Dedicated business, in particular, will continue to be a major growth driver.

On the margin side, the long-term outlook depends a lot on whether J.B. Hunt does indeed pivot more toward Dedicated services and can achieve meaningful scale in Finale Mile and ICS. Intermodal, again, isn't a bad business, but I'd like to see management prioritize margins and cash flow overgrowth here. I believe FCF margins can move solidly into the mid-single-digits over time, as I don't think the capex investment intensity for the Intermodal and Dedicated businesses will be quite so high (and investments in ICS should decline), but I would note customer-driven issues like slower turnaround times on shipping containers in Intermodal can have an impact.

While I think J.B. Hunt is well-placed for mid-to-high single-digit long-term annualized FCF growth, stocks like these typically aren't valued on cash flow. Instead, EV/EBITDA is the preferred metric but there is a lot of "noise" about the right multiple to use. Given J.B. Hunt's margins and returns, a multiple as high as 13x is defensible, but my base-case multiple is a more modest 11.5x.

The Bottom Line

A 13x forward multiple would support a share price in the low $150s, but I do find that arguably a little aggressive, and I prefer to invest with a margin of safety. With that and the big run in the shares over the last four months, I'd call the valuation more "okay" than compelling. Were the market to suddenly pivot to a more bearish stance, though, and take J.B. Hunt with it, this would be a name I'd revisit on its short-cycle recovery leverage and its capacity for internal growth in areas like Dedicated trucking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.