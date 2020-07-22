March Non-OPEC Production Slides

In March 2020, Non-OPEC output accounted for 63.5% of world oil supply and Non-OPEC w/o US accounted for 48% of world supply.

By Ovi

Below are a number of oil (C + C ) production charts for Non-OPEC countries created from data provided by the EIA's International Energy Statistics and updated to March 2020. Information from other sources such as the OPEC and country-specific sites is used to provide a short term outlook for future output and direction.

Near the end, there is a section comparing World oil production with World oil production w/o the US. Interestingly, World oil w/o the US peaked two years before World oil production. The last section provides a short summary of The Shift Report, where it shows the increasing difficulty oil-producing countries will have in offsetting decline in old oil fields and the difficulty in getting back to pre-pandemic supply levels.

It would be appreciated if we could have some further comments on these two sections before the Covid comments start. Does the fact that world oil production w/o the US peaked two years before World oil production make it more likely that November 2018 will continue to be the date for Peak Oil? Are there any weaknesses or missing or newer information that could shift the Shift Report time frame for meeting world demand post 2025?

Non-OPEC production dropped from a high of 52,622 kb/d in December 2019 to 52,236 kb/d in March 2020. March's output of 52,236 kb/d, slid by 109 kb/d from February. The effects of the pandemic and weak oil prices on production will first show up in the EIA's April data. The STEO was used to project Non-OPEC production out to June 2020. The projected drop from March to May is 5,467 kb/d. June is projected to have an output increase of 79 kb/d. It will be a few years before we have an indication that December 2019 was the peak for Non-OPEC production.

The December 2019 peak of 52,622kb/d was the result of a confluence of new oil coming on line from a number of countries. From October to November 2019, 1,026 kb/d of new output was added. Of the 1,026 kb/d, contributions from Brazil (126), Canada (163), Norway (202), US (192) and the UK (72) totalled 755 kb/d in November 2019, which then led to the peak in December 2019, which was 1,181 kb/d higher than December 2018 high.

Above are listed the worldʼs 14th largest Non-OPEC producers. They produced 86.9% of the Non-OPEC output in February and March and the percentage seems to vary very little. On a YoY basis, Non-OPEC production was up by 1,441 kb/d. In March 2020, Non-OPEC output accounted for 63.5% of world oil supply and Non-OPEC w/o US accounted for 48% of world supply.

The EIA reported Brazil's March output was 2,973 kb/d. The April and May data, were obtained from this source and this one where it was reported that April output was 2,958 kb/d, down by 14 kb/d from March and May was 2,765 kb/d (red square). May production was down as the coronavirus ripped through offshore and onshore oilfields, hurting production. Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) had planned to reduce production by 200 kb/d in May and this may have occurred naturally due to the pandemic.

The EIA shows Canadian production was down in March by 31 kb/d to 4,523 kb/d. The CER projects production will drop by 93 kb/d in April. The CER data is higher because it includes NGPLs in their estimates. Alberta's monthly production limits for raw crude and bitumen are currently set at 3.81 Mb/d from December 2019 to August 2020.

Progress on construction of Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) Line 3 and TC Energy's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL was halted by new court rulings in June. However on July 2, TMX received a favourable hearing. The Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear an appeal of the federal government's approval of the $12.6 billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which is already under construction. Operations are expected to begin in late 2022.

China's production peaked in June-15 at 4,408 kb/d and has been in a steady decline up to September 2018 where it reached an output low of 3,694 kb/d. In the EIA's update, China's March production increased by 39 kb/d to get back to 3,900 kb/d. According to this source, China's May production dropped to 3,827 kb/d, red square.

According to the Reuters report: "Declining output this year comes as China's major oil fields Daqing and Shengli announced production cuts at the beginning of the year. The pace of decline in production will ease this year due to higher crude prices," said Gao Jian, a crude oil analyst with China Sublime Information Group.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR), the owner of China's largest oilfield Daqing, said in December that it would slash capital spending on the field this year by 20 percent from a year earlier.

OPEC expects China's output to be flat for 2020.

Mexico continued its slow steady output increase to March but suffered a reversal in April. Mexico's production increased in March by 18 kb/d to 1,774 kb/d according to the EIA. Data from Pemex shows that production dropped by 25 kb/d in April to 1,746 kb/d and in May by 69 kb/d to 1,677 kb/d, red dots. Under the DoC, Mexico has committed to reduce output by 100 kb/d in May. Relative to March, May production is down by 97 kb/d.

Kazakhstan production hit a new output high in February, 1,976 kb/d, 31 kb/d higher than January. For March, production dropped by 35 kb/d. Kazakhstan has been unable to get their production above the 1,950 kb/d to 1,975 kb/d level since December 2019. OPEC expects their output to drop by an average 15 kb/d this year.

Norway's output dropped by 55 kb/d in March to 1,735 kb/d according to the EIA. The NPD reports March production to be 1,752 kb/d, higher by 17 kb/d than the EIA. The red lines indicate production going forward as outlined by the NPD. The blue dot shows May production came in at 1,760 kb/d rather than the planned 1,859 kb/d originally planned by Norway. This indicates that Norway is in compliance with the DoC.

Average daily production in June was 1,560 kb/d. On 29 April 2020, the Government decided to implement a cut in Norwegian oil production. The production figures for oil in June include this cut of 250 kb/d. This cut is 50 kb/d higher than originally planned. So the June production of 1,560 kb/d is essentially 50 kb/d lower than the June prediction shown in the chart

According to the Russian Ministry of energy, Russian production dropped by 1,942 kb/d in May to 9,397 kb/d and a further 74 kb/d to 9,323 kb/d in June.

The UK's production dropped by 96 kb/d in March to 958 kb/d. According to OPEC, production is expected to recover in April.

This US production chart is updated to April and tentatively extended to May and shows the continuous slow decline in oil output from US oil fields from November 2019 to March 2020 and then the sharp acceleration in decline in April and May. Since the current EIA monthly data is two months delayed, April is the first month that shows the combined effects of the pandemic and low oil prices.

March output was 12,730 kb/d, revised up by 14 kb/d from the previous release. The orange square is April output according to the EIA's PSM June release and is 12,061 kb/d, a drop of 669 kb/d from March. Using the EIA's weekly data, May drops to 11,419 kb/d, red dot. The July STEO is projecting May output to be lower at 11,200 kb/d and June at 10,900 kb/d.

Above are the US weekly production numbers up to the week of July 10. They have been steady at 11,000 kb/d since the week of June 19. Interestingly, for the week of July 10, the lower 48 were down by 100 kb/d to 10,500 kb/d. The L48 decline was offset by the weekly increase in Alaska so that overall US production remained at 11,000 kb/d.

The last two blue triangles represent monthly output estimates from the late June MER for May (11,394 kb/d) and a 30-day average of the weekly data for June, respectively. The June average is 10,900 kb/d. The STEO is estimating June production to be higher by close to 80 kb/d at 10,980 kb/d.

The weekly drop in US operational oil rigs is slowing and appears to be heading for a minimum in July. For the week of July 10, US oil rigs dropped by 4 from the previous week to 181. Interestingly, over the past 3 weeks, the Texas Oil rig count continued to drop: June 26 (98), July 2 (97) and 92 for the week of July 10.

These five countries complete the list of Non-OPEC countries with annual production between 500 kb/d and 1,000 kb/d. All five are in overall decline. Their combined March production was 3,495 kb/d down 67 kb/d from February's output of 3,562 kb/d. Note that Columbiaʼs production has been essentially flat since August 2019 but showing signs of decline. Azerbaijan, Indonesia and India appear to be in a slow steady decline phase.

Non-OPEC w/o U.S. Production

This chart is providing an early indication that Non-OPEC countries, excluding the US, are very close to an output plateau. From December 2014 to December 2018, yearly peak output remained in the range of 39,300 kb/d to 39,400 kb/d, essentially an output plateau. However in December 2019 production reached a new high of 39,805 kb/d. It will be interesting to see how low production from these Non-OPEC countries will drop by August after implementing their cuts promised in the OPEC + Declaration of Cooperation

World Oil Production

World oil production in March was essentially flat at 82,307 kb/d. This puts March output 2,331 kb/d below the slightly revised November 2018 high of 84,638 kb/d.

This chart is world oil production without the US. Note how the peak for these oil-producing countries is November 2016, two years prior to all the world's country peaks shown in the previous chart. The November 2018 peak in the previous chart was composed of the following components: OPEC (33,573), Non-OPEC w/o US (39,066), US (11,999). Total 84,638 kb/d. The November 2016 peak w/o the US was composed as follows: OPEC (34,411), Non-OPEC w/o US (39,316). US was 8,897 kb/d.

So over those two years, OPEC reduced its production by 838 kb/d while the US increased its production by 3,102 kb/d to meet increasing world demand.

The current components for March 2020 are as follows: OPEC (30,071), Non-OPEC W/O US (39,520), US (12,716). Total 82,307 kb/d. Relative to the 2016 peak, OPEC is down by 4,340 kb/d, Non-OPEC w/o US is up by 204 kb/d and the US is up by 3,819 kb/d. This clearly shows how much market share the US has taken from OPEC and its impact on world oil supply and price. The above numbers have been put into air tabular form below. Note that after November 2018, the US added an additional 867 kb/d to top out at 12,866 kb/d in November 2019.

Rising US production, starting in 2016 to March 2020 by 3,891 kb/d, forced OPEC countries to reduce output by 4,340 kb/d in order to maintain a semblance of supply/demand balance. Saudi Arabia after being rebuffed by Russia in March, finally said, No More!!

Note how OPEC C + C production also peaked at the same time as the world w/o US production peaked, i.e. Nov-16. Essentially, the November 2016 peak w/o US was fuelled by OPEC and the November 2018 world peak was fuelled by the US.

The Shift Report

This report discusses the effects of the likely decline in the production capacity of the countries that supply more than half of the oil consumed by the European Union. The report shows how the decline could lead to severe constraints on oil supply to EU countries and the rest of the world.

The Shift project purchased a licence to access one of the three authoritative databases on the state of global fuel production. This database, produced by the Norwegian company Rystad Energy, serves as the standard reference for the industry, as well as for the IEA (although the agency does not reveal its sources in detail).

This graph is a variation on the typical discovery chart in that it uses a 3-year rolling average. Note that in 2015, world discoveries were close to 6 billion barrels and consumption was approximately to 27 billion barrels, a deficit of 21 billion barrels. Consumption and discoveries were last equal around the year 2000. Peak discoveries occurred in the early 60s, 60 years ago.



Note: This chart is not in the Shift report, it is from a Rystad Energy press release

This chart shows new oil discoveries from 2013 to 2019 as reported by Rystad Energy. Global oil and gas discoveries reached a 4-year high in 2019, boosted by Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Guyana success. The world's oil and gas explorers powered ahead and discovered 12.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2019, the highest volume since 2015, according to estimates from Rystad Energy. Of the 12.2 B barrels, approximately 4 B to 5 B barrels appear to be crude.

Last year, 26 discoveries were recorded of more than 100 million boe, with offshore regions dominating the list of new oil and gas deposits. Compare the current 100 million boe discoveries with the 3,000 million boe to 5,000 million boe discoveries in the 1970 to 1980 time frame shown in the world discovery chart above. The new fields are much smaller and decline faster.

This chart displayed the evolution of global production by the percentage maturity of the extraction sources: almost half of the current production (47.8% or 46.1 Mb/d) stems from so-called "mature" sources, i.e. oil fields that already started to decline.

This chart also reveals that, just to maintain production at its (96.5 Mb/d) level, one third of the current (2019) production will need to be replaced by 2030. This decline in current production that needs to be replaced over the next ten years is 31.7 Mb/d, equivalent to the current combined production capacities of the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Russia, the world's three largest producers. Note this implies oil production from these fields is declining at slightly more than 3 Mb/d/yr

"If we are to reach the total production level of 103.6 Mb/d expected for 2030, nearly a quarter of this 23.6 Mb/d will have to be obtained from past discoveries (green) or from possible future discoveries (blue). The actual development potential of these discoveries is by nature problematic, both from an economic and geological perspective."

This chart shows the expected role of past discoveries to meet future demand.

"From 2023 onwards, the ability to maintain production depends on the actual development of past discoveries and from 2026 onwards, it depends on the development of possible future discoveries. Of these conjectural 23.6 Mb/d of new production capacity, 70% will have to be provided by tight oil or natural gas liquids from unconventional gas wells."

Will shale oil fields in the US and other countries be able to produce at this level and at what WTI price?

In the July 3 US production post, Dennis posted this chart which shows the potential output from US shale out to 2028. Let's say it is close to 6.5 Mb/d in 2028. His description and updated detailed chart is posted below

"Another alternative tight oil scenario, the only change is an assumption of a decrease in average well productivity of 1% per month starting in Jan 2025. This is based on the observation that the sweet spots are becoming fully drilled already in 2020 and by 2025 at the latest less productive areas will be where tight oil wells are completed."

In the preceding slide from the Shift report, it is expecting 13 Mb/d from tight oil in 2028, a difference of 6.5 Mb/d. This is a clue/indication that we may have a supply crisis before 2028 if the economy recovers fully by 2023.

Updated image for supply projection from www.shaleprofile.com showing all tight oil basins

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.