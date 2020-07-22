Overall, the expected single-digit growth is very doable, and with a relatively high pharma dividend to boot, it seems a good exposure to maintain dividend growth through the cycle.

Pass-through rates of drugs also seems to be efficient, with several releases continuing unabated in Q2 and many more advancing through the stages.

Novartis (NVS) has been a key pick for us during the coronavirus pandemic. Although a quintessential biopharma company, it has one of the safest pipelines with dozens of therapies already in registration phase or phase III. Their strategic shift to being a more value-add and innovation-based pharma company has borne fruit, with many of their recent therapies, such as Cosentyx and Entresto, driving a large portion of their sales. Their dividend is also attractive, yielding 3.68%, which is on the higher side for a growth-based business, lower only than the likes of Pfizer (PFE). For obvious reasons, pharma can be an interesting prospect to manage risk, so long as companies’ therapies are non-deferrable or require minimal in-person interaction. With many of their drugs fitting these categories such as new releases Kisqali and Kymriah, demonstrated by overall solid Q1 and Q2 results, we think that with the depth of their pipeline, NVS is a solid exposure providing relatively high and reliable income and reasonable growth. We are overweight.

Q2 Results

The most recent results are from Q2, where performance has stalled due to the reversal in pantry-loading trends from Q1. Sales declined as a consequence by 1%, but on a 6-month basis, sales grew overall by 6%, which is a little lower than achieved growth rates of ~10% in the past.

This is primarily due to the ophthalmology and dermatology elements of their portfolio taking a hit, like anti-psoriasis medicine Cosentyx which typically achieves growth. However, these drugs have already begun to see a rebound in June, because although deferrable, there is a limit to how deferrable, with many months having already passed since initial lockdowns. Moreover, looking at the performance skewed towards new releases, we see pretty excellent performance. Many of these drugs, like Kymriah and Kisqali, are for non-deferrable treatments such as breast cancer, and unsurprisingly achieved double- or even triple-digit growth rates, propelling them up the NVS blockbuster rankings.

In addition to their innovative medicines portfolio, their Sandoz division responsible for generic biosimilars has been showing similar but less resilient trends.

Nonetheless, low single-digit growth rates are expected in Sandoz going forward with high single-digit rates for the innovative medicines portfolio.

Looking Ahead

One of the key selling points of Novartis was the depth of its pipeline. Even during the pandemic, there have been several important approvals in relevant therapies that will continue to uphold NVS's consistent cash flow generation and the dividend. Tabrecta is one such approval, for small cell lung cancer, with the much envied first-line treatment application in a metastatic setting. Cosentyx, one of NVS's innovative medicine blockbusters, is also receiving further approval for new application both in the US and out, broadening its reach. Novartis confirms that the late stage pipeline should continue as guidance indicated.

Novartis has dozens of therapies in registration phase or in phase III. A large proportion of these drugs are in oncology too. The substantial amount of drugs in the registration phase at any given time, 13 at the full year, indicates the substantial pass through from phase III, which is only a third of what's in phase II and I. These high pass-through rates indicate coherent strategy and likely more efficient management of the clinical trial process. Indeed, Novartis is one of the early adopters of software in clinical trials to increase adherence and engagement, and reduce attrition, all of which are critical to reducing the probability of trial delays, which are exorbitantly expensive.

Conclusion and Risks

For a company like Novartis, the risks aren't really business related, they are price related. It is not a particularly cheap company, which means expectations are somewhat high. However, this is consistent with the fact that they have an extremely robust pipeline. Much of their therapies are front-loaded into the later stages of FDA approval, and the pass-through rate seems to be great. With many of these drugs being intended for oncology markets, the cash generative possibilities are high. Overall, it is a company that has shown resilience and will be able to deliver the modest growth for which it guides. With success in their initiative to transform further into an innovative medicines business having already produced many blockbusters that are reaching new markets all the time, we think that the reasonable growth opportunities pair well with the relatively high dividend yield compared to other pharma players. With the income and growth proposition to offer, Novartis strikes us as a reasonable exposure to both manage risk and maintain dividend growth in a portfolio.

