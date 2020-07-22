Multiple catalysts exist for 2H-20, including S1 filing in the US and maintained guidance in the face of COVID.

Assure Neuromonitoring (OTCQB:ARHH) provides intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) and professional neurologist oversight. For the non-doctors in the room, essentially they help monitor patients during surgery to ensure no lasting damage is done to the patient's brain or spine. Despite only operating in 8 states, having added South Carolina (January) and Arizona (May) this year, they are the only publicly listed IONM business. Due to their size, cross listing through the TSX.V in Canada as a wholly US business and only trading OTC in the US, they have no analyst coverage to speak of. Despite this, they have recently begun building out their investor relations function and host quarterly webcasts. Daily combined volume is generally under $50k.

Management's stated value proposition is as follows:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Two areas worthy of special focus are the billing cycle and recent M&A activity.

Billing Cycle

Cash collection may be the singular most important issue to understand when evaluating Assure. As a business focused on elective procedures, they have felt pressure from COVID. Despite this, they were cashflow positive March-June in 2020. They have taken more control of their revenue cycle to bring control in-house to a team of 16 people. The result has been strong cash collection, including over $1m of receivables that were previously written off. Excluding recoveries on previous write-downs, $30.9m remained to be collected as of Dec-19, with an additional $25m off of the balance sheet at minority-owned entities.

Management is also taking steps to move to billing in-network where feasible, recently striking a binding deal with First Health that represents about 5% of their commercial insurance volume. They also struck three more non-binding deals representing another 5% of volume. While going in-network can slightly lower revenues, billing becomes much simpler and can be 30-45 days. Assure is taking these contracts where they can improve the billing cycle and not see their margin evaporate.

One reason for the poor headline results for Q1 is an ongoing dispute with a private health insurer in Louisiana over about $10m in billings. This amount has already been written off, but they are in negotiations and expect at least a partial recovery (Q1-20 conference call).

M&A Activities

Assure has demonstrated significant acumen in the M&A space over the past year.

In May-19, the acquired Littleton for $700k, a deal which included $2.5m in accounts receivable. The deal was funded with cash on hand, and payable in three installments over 6 months. By Q3, Assure had already collected $660k of the accounts receivable, essentially funding the acquisition using the target's own money.

In Nov-19, they announced a deal for Neuro-Pro they completed in Feb-20. $1.7m was funded in Feb and Mar-20, followed by monthly payments of $328k for a year, and a final payment of $1.7m in May-21. The latest earnings release noted the monthly payments are expected to be funded through Neuro-Pro cash flows alone. The other payments have been funded using convertible debt ($2 convert price). Management reiterated on their Q1 call they are pleased with the acquisition and meeting their targets. They have had 100% retention of surgeons and technicians, and expect to add another 4-5 surgeons due to relationships at Neuro-Pro (Q1-20 conference call).

Given the Assure Management team has been savvy enough to acquire assets prior to the lockdowns for accretive multiples, they remain focused on further M&A in this challenging environment. The conference call this week reiterated this as they have seen weaker competitors "reeling" from the impacts of the lockdowns and plan to remain opportunistic.

Other Considerations

Despite the significant drop in elective procedures, Assure maintained their guidance for over 10,000 procedures in FY20. They indicated they have seen most rebooked in this year, and that doctors remain committed to completing these surgeries. The recent re-locking has not had as significant of an impact, as bookings in Texas only declined about 10% in July (Q1 conference call).

Management also reiterated their commitment to filing an S1 in FY20 to list on a major US exchange, getting out of the awkward cross-listing they currently have.

Market capitalization may show up on screeners around $30m. This does not include performance shares being issued in Q2-20, which at current prices will dilute shareholders by about $6m. There are also about 3m options outstanding, and the convertible debt amounts, so any calculations can be done incorporating about 45m fully diluted outstanding shares.

The aforementioned performance shares sit on the balance sheet as a $16m liability. Once these are issued in Q2, the stock will screen much more favorably.

The business secured a $1.2m PPP loan, which they expect to mostly (or fully) be forgiven.

Q1-20 Results

Readers are right to be confused by Q1-20 headlines, as cases were up 77%, but revenues were down over 20%. Management indicated this is partially due to Neuro-Pro having lower revenues/case than Assure historically, which they are seeking to increase in the second half of FY20. Additionally, they recorded no revenue related to cases in Louisiana for work done in Q1 as they remain embroiled in a dispute with the aforementioned private insurer. March revenues were also negatively impacted by COVID. Despite the "kitchen-sink" quarter, the continued positive cash flow and maintained case guidance is encouraging looking later into FY20.

Valuation

As the only pure IONM business on the market, comps for Assure are challenging. NuVasive provides IONM services as part of their offerings. They trade at 3x EV/Sales and 14x TTM EV/EBITDA. They paid ~2x revenues for their foray into IONM way back in 2011. Turnaround project Alphatec is also trading about 3x EV/Sales while bleeding cash. Unfortunately both these businesses are more oriented toward medical devices. Key competitors Intranerve, SpecialtyCare, and Accurate Neuromonitoring are not publicly traded.

Factoring in the high working capital amounts and ignoring the over-stated performance shares, the business is trading about $10m EV, 4x FY19 earnings and <2x FY19 EBITDA. I see at least 12-15x earnings as an appropriate multiple for a growing roll-up business, and even 10x would result in 50% upside from the current share price.

Conclusion

I love researching small, underfollowed microcaps, and Assure Holdings has been worth my while. The Management team in place is showing their ability to grow in a fragmented industry, making incredibly opportunistic acquisitions that literally pay for themselves. As they have remained cash positive during COVID and maintain their guidance for procedures this year, I expect both organic and inorganic growth as the year progresses. Accretive acquisitions later this year and an S1 filing in the US should raise the profile of the business, making now the time to get in before shares take off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARHH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.