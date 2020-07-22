Lockheed Martin (LMT) presented its second-quarter results on the 21st of July. In this report, we have a look at the results which I think show why especially during these challenging times Lockheed Martin is a very interesting name to own in the aerospace and defense industry.

Revenues Up, Earnings Up, Cash Up

Starting off with revenues and operating profits, we already see two things we are liking about Lockheed Martin. The first one is that while many companies are seeing COVID-19 driven declines, Lockheed Martin sales were up 12%. The second thing we like about the presented results is that while sales increased by 12%, there was a 15% increase in operating profits. So, there is a nice margin expansion there.

Aeronautics sales were up 17% from $5.55B to $6.5B and that really reflects that Lockheed Martin has done a very good job shielding production from any COVID-19 disruptions. Year over year, we saw F-35 deliveries decline by 4 units and C-130J deliveries by 3 units. Given COVID-19 supply chain and logistics challenges, I think that is not too bad, and if you couple that to the 17% increase in sales and 25% increase in profits, that is actually great.

The Missiles and Fire Control segment saw sales increase from $2.4B to $2.8B on strong volumes, generating a 13% increase in profits on a 16% increase in revenue. So, there was some margin contraction there, but given that this is a high-volume business segment, that was to be expected due to the pandemic. Rotary and Mission Systems sales increased 7% to $4B while profits jumped 24% driven by higher volumes and higher margins. Space sales increased 7% to $2.9B but posted lower 13% profits due to lower margins.

All that led to a 15% jump in profits showing that so far, Lockheed Martin has been able to limit the COVID-19 impact on its production and, of course, the demand for their product portfolio is reflected as well. During the quarter, Lockheed Martin announced a $128 million charge, moderating the 22% growth in earnings per share to 16%. The non-cash charge was recognized as Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky sold their 40% stake to Abu Dhabi based EDGE.

Translating all of that to cash level, cash from operations rose 30% to $2.1B. That, however, is not fully reflective of strong core performance as it includes various cash preserving measures under the CARES Act and accelerated receipts. Absent these elements, the increase in cash from operations would be around 20%, in line with the EPS growth.

Guidance up

From the Q2 earnings, I liked the margin expansion as well as the solid top-line growth despite the challenges COVID-19 poses. What I also like was that despite the COVID-19 challenges to the entire production system, Lockheed Martin guided up on sales, segment profits, EPS and cash. In times, where many companies have withdrawn outlooks… guiding up really should be considered a sign of strength. What I like even more about this is that the guidance takes into considerations COVID-19 challenges, so this is a guidance in light of the pressures faced today and it even includes some of the pressures expected to Q2 flowing into H2 2020. Sales have narrowed down to the upper end of the previous range. Segment profits are expected to be $100 million higher than previously guided and cash from operations is expected to be 5% higher than previously guided for. So, on the broad lines, we are seeing confidence for the rest of the year even taking supply chain risk and customer side risks in mind.

Aeronautics and more specifically the F-35 will likely have some top line pressure due to COVID-19, while the same holds for the high-volume Missiles and Fire Control which has products such as the Hellfire and MGM-140 in its portfolio.

Conclusion

Looking at the Lockheed Martin results for the second quarter and the first half of 2020, I think there is a lot visible that investors can appreciate. Despite the pandemic which affects the supply chain side, the production side as well as the ability to deliver, Lockheed Martin realized year-over-year growth and margin levels were strong. Following the 2020 guidance, on some segments there might be some pressure, but overall, the guidance is upbeat and that includes pressures from the pandemic of which part of the anticipated pandemic pressure that did not occur in Q2 is flowing to H2 2020 and that is baked into the guidance. So, overall, we see the latest results and guidance as a strong reflection of quality of the portfolio, the strong mitigation measures taken and solid core performance that is partially offset by any pandemic pressure that did creep into top-line and cost.

