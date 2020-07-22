Investment Thesis

SJW Group (SJW) shares appear more than fully priced at present. There's also a question over debt levels. A wait and watch approach is appropriate. A detailed analysis of the company's financials and its outlook appears below.

Below, I address:

Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns Checking the SJW Group "Equity Bucket" SJW Group: Loan Covenants

SJW Group: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly-available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for SJW Group shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - SJW Group Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for SJW Group were returns of 14.9% to 20.8% for four of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. The four remaining, and most recent investors, had returns of 11.3% to negative (10.0)% due to their higher buy prices of $56 to $71. These rates of return, ranging from positive 20.8% to negative (10.0)%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to July 21, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Share buy price, dividends, share sale price, and duration the shares are held are the only factors affecting the return on an investment in shares. That makes potential share sale price the single most important and uncontrollable unknown when making a share buy decision. My expertise is in fundamental analysis, but I do recognize, any methodology, Quant or Elliott Waves or other techniques providing assistance in assessing possible future share price direction, can be of benefit to share investors. I find SA Quant ratings useful for both screening for stocks of interest and as a form of due diligence.

Figure 1

Quant ratings for SJW Group show the company is rated particularly poorly on value, at present share price levels, and also on profitability

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 2

The analysts' quarterly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low, do not add to the yearly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low. This is generally the case because the analyst with the high estimate for the year is not necessarily the analyst with the highest estimate each and every quarter, ditto low, and consensus figures. To overcome this, I adjust the quarterly EPS figures in the proportion of yearly totals to quarterly totals.

The further out estimates are made, the less certain they become. The 2022 to 2024 estimates, due to being covered by only four or fewer analysts, will have additional uncertainty.

The range between high and low estimates is not great, suggesting reasonably quantifiable future expectations.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios DashboardsTM further below. As for Quant ratings, EPS and EPS growth estimates do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for SJW Group. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. Despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Analysts' consensus estimate of EPS for 2020 is estimated to be up 73.3% on a depressed 2019. Analysts' consensus estimate for 2021 EPS is up 19.7% on a COVID-19 affected 2020. Beyond 2021, analysts' estimates reflect a return to more routine growth levels expected for a water utility of ~4% to 7% per year. It should be understood, in quantifying the estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates. Below, I quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.1 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return through end of 2022 of 10.9% for the consensus case, 11.7% for the high case, and 10.3% for the low case. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus, high and low estimates and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 29.97. This P/E ratio of 29.97 is equivalent to the historical average of 29.97, but above the historical median of 26.82 per Fig. 3 above. SJW Group P/E ratio compares to peers as follows, per this peer comparison from SA Premium.

Figure 4

Table 2.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.2 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2.1 above, except for a decrease in the P/E ratio from the historical average 29.97 to SJW Group's historical median of 26.82. It should be noted the SJW Group share price reached a 2020 high of $74.99 on Jan. 27, 2020, and was at $71.74 at Feb. 20, 2020 before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a market wide downturn. The share price fell to a low of $45.30 on March 23, before recovering to the current closing price of $64.75 on July 21. Table 2.3 shows the current share price of $64.75 would only have to get back to the Feb. 20, 2020, price of ~$71.74 by end of 2022, in order to provide a return of 6.2% per year. This is partly due to the effect on returns of the dividend yield on cost of 2.2%, buying at current share price. We also should look at the effect of possible multiple contraction below the median.

Table 2.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard - Stress Testing

Table 2.3 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2.1 above, except for a decline in the P/E ratio by around 20% from the historical median 26.82 to 21.46. At the assumed lower P/E ratio, indicative returns through end of 2022 are negative (2.6)% for consensus, negative (1.9)% for high case, and negative (3.2)% for low case. By holding on until 2024, continuing EPS growth effect on share price, and receipt of dividends eventually enables the average yearly return to turn positive. In Table 2.4 below, I show the result of holding off buying to wait for a possible lower share price.

Table 2.4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return - Allowing For A Lower Share Buy price

Table 2.4 assumptions are similar to Table 2.3, except I have assumed an 18.6% fall in share price in 2020 occurs before buying. At the assumed lower buy price, indicative returns through end of 2022 are 6% for consensus, 6.8% for high and 5.4% for low cases.

Checking the SJW Group "Equity Bucket"

Table 3.1 SJW Group Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Period Jan. 1, 2017, to March 31, 2020 (3.25 years) -

Table 3.1 shows SJW Group has increased net assets used in operations by $1.46 billion over the last 3.25 years. The increase was funded by $462 million in equity and $1.0 billion in net debt. The $462 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 3.25 years is analyzed in Table 3.2 below.

Period Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2019 -

In FY 2018, SJW group undertook a capital raising of $407 million toward funding acquisition of water utility CTWS. The proposed acquisition was blocked by regulatory authorities, but eventually went through in FY 2019. The acquisition was primarily responsible for the increase of $1.388 billion in net assets used in operations between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2019. This increase was funded by increased equity of $427 million (including the $407 million from the 2018 capital raising) and increased net debt of $962 million. The acquisition caused additional costs, adversely impacting FY 2019 results, and the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Q!-2020 earnings, so we do not yet have visibility on an uninterrupted full year of operations post the acquisition.

Table 3.2 SJW Group Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of, or other reductions in equity, do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." This is happening to an immaterial extent with SJW Group as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 3.2 for the period Jan. 1, 2017, to March 31, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.25-year period totals to $134.6 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $5.96.

The company shows variable net income and EPS growth over the period. This is largely due to the above mentioned acquisition in the middle of the period, which is still being bedded down.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $10.8 million of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of SJW Group. These adjustments increase reported non-GAAP EPS over the 3.25-year period by $0.38 per share.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For SJW Group, these items were $0.8 million positive and increased EPS by $0.04 over the 3.25-year period.

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $13.9 million ($0.52 EPS effect) over the 3.25-year period. However, the market value of these shares is estimated to be higher by $3 million ($0.21 EPS effect) than the amount recorded for stock compensation expense purposes over the 3.25-year period. This understatement of expense is equivalent to ~3.25% of reported non-GAAP EPS over the 3.25 years, so in accounting terms, it's not a material understatement of the real cost of stock compensation.

By the time we take the above mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.25 year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $5.96 ($134.6 million) has decreased to $5.41 ($121.5 million), added to funds available for distribution to shareholders.

There were no share repurchases to offset issues to staff.

In the period under review, net debt as a percentage of net debt + equity has increased significantly from 49.2% at end of 2017 to 62.0% at end of Q1-2020.

SJW Group: Loan Covenants

SJW Group has extensive borrowing arrangements, including arrangements arising from the acquisition of CTWS. The SJW 2019 10-K filing has numerous references to the financial covenants in relation to these borrowings, including this excerpt -

CTWS and its subsidiaries are required to comply with certain covenants in connection with their various long term loan agreements. The most restrictive of these covenants is to maintain a consolidated debt to capitalization ratio of not more than 60%. Additionally, Maine Water has restrictions on cash dividends paid based on restricted net assets. In the event that we violate any of these covenants, an event of default may occur and all amounts due under such bonds may be called by the Trustee, which would have an adverse effect on our business operations and financial conditions.

SJW Group also states in both their 2019 10-K and Q1-2020 10-Q filings they are in compliance with all of these covenants. However, they do not provide the supporting calculations, so it's not possible to assess how wide a margin of safety they have before they might not be in compliance.

SJW Group: Summary and Conclusions

Based on analysts' estimates of future earnings, the stock appears overpriced at present. Historical earnings are not a good guide to future earnings due to the large acquisition, still being bedded in. The company could be of interest at a lower share price, subject to waiting to see how the company has performed in Q2 2020.

