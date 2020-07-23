SRE still trades at ~10% below its 200-day SMA which implies that the share price trajectory should gradually build up, given the company's strong fundamentals.

Towering debt and the role of California regulators are the major challenges for the long outlook, while the recent surge in COVID-19 cases acts as a near-term headwind.

SRE is one of the best energy infrastructure companies in North America that pursues regional business growth opportunities and is capable of increasing its dividends, together with share price appreciation.

Thesis

Sempra Energy's (SRE) share price nose-dived following the 'mid-March' steep decline in the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Dow Jones Utilities Average Index (DJU). These indices are also SRE's benchmark indices. However, things looked fine when SRE subsequently reported its Q1 results in May. Q1 EPS outperformed the estimate despite a slow economic cycle that supposedly hit demand during the quarter (Q2 results aren't out yet). SRE has been assigned a suitable Quant Rating on multiple Factor Grades that promote its fundamental strength. However, as COVID-19 cases increase during Q2 and Q3 of FY 2020, the situation is presenting certain red flags for the share price, at least for the near term.

I believe SRE's recent divestiture of its South American businesses is a strategic milestone that'd help it better focus on its North American businesses. The company's balance sheet is high on debt that does not pose a real threat and is manageable. Similarly, the regulatory risk in California is another concern. Long term, the odds are in favor of the company, and SRE is set to continue its dividend growth story together with suitable share price appreciation.

Figure-1 (Source: Fortune)

Technical Picture

Being an S&P 500 constituent, SRE's past 6 months' price returns have largely underperformed the returns of its benchmark indices (Figure-2). Nevertheless, SRE's technical picture does indicate suitable upside since the current prices are still ~10% lower (Figure-3) compared with its 200-day SMA (read: Simple Moving Average).

Figure-2 (Source: SA Premium)

Figure-3 (Source: SA Premium)

In fact, the actual technical price chart (Figure-4) is quite interesting. It shows a mix of two major trends; a diverging pattern for a shorter horizon that began since mid-April and a converging pattern for a relatively longer horizon that began since mid-February. The merger of these two trends indicates that SRE's share price could vary between the current consolidation range (~$115-130). However, any breakout above the $130 mark would up the near-term target price to ~$140. Then again, any technical analysis won't make much sense without considering SRE's fundamentals. So, let's take a detailed look at its fundamental picture.

Figure-4 (Source: Finviz)

A bird's eye view on SRE's financials

To start with, take a look at the key numbers from SRE's balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements for the past three quarters (Figure-5). It helps us analyze the company's recent performance and financial standing.

Figure-5 (Source: Bloomberg)

Quick comments on the data

Balance Sheet: Total liabilities are increasing, and so are assets. SRE's asset growth is largely fueled by debt as depicted by the increasing debt-to-assets ratio, QoQ (40% to 41%).

Cash Flow Statement: Negative investing cash flows represent the company's continuing infrastructural investments, which eventually translate into growing QoQ operating cash flows. However, SRE is increasing its financing cash inflows simultaneously, which results in high debt.

Income Statement: Revenue growth is evident QoQ, deriving higher net income and margins.

Quant Ranking

SRE, currently, ranks no. 4 (out of 97 companies in the 'Utilities' Sector) based on the Quant Ranking and has a rating of 4.76. All the top-5 companies on the list have an excellent earnings record (grade=A+) denoting their ability to frequently outperform EPS expectations. In my view, this metric represents a "peers' edge"; something which is only achieved by the sector's top 5 companies.

Other 'Quant' factors for which SRE has an impressive grading include Profitability and Growth. SRE is not an undervalued stock for sure; however, it's hard to find a screaming value buy (rating=A+) in the sector's top 5. I believe SRE's Profitability (A+) and Growth (B+) grades do justify a premium pricing. SRE ranks low on 'Momentum' as explained by the stock's dismal performance against its benchmark indices. However, I believe SRE's price trajectory is not sentimental, rather gradual and sustainable based on its robust growth outlook (discussed later). Have a look at Figure-6.

Figure-6 (Source: SA Premium)

Exit from South America - SRE is committed to its 'Mission'

SRE's mission statement is:

To be North America's premier energy infrastructure company.

The company's recently concluded divestiture of its Chilean businesses marks its exit from South America. The transaction was sealed at ~$2.23 BB by virtue of which SRE's 100% owned Chilquinta Energía S.A (together with a couple of related businesses) which has been sold to State Grid International Development Limited. To quote the CEO of SRE on the occasion,

Today's announcement completes the divestiture of all of Sempra Energy's South American assets - an important step in narrowing our strategic focus to the most attractive markets in North America.

Was it a good decision to limit SRE's geographical footprint to North America?

In my view, yes. Before discussing the reasons, let's check SRE's financial performance during Q1 2020. Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $3.08 beat earnings estimate by $0.86. Quarterly revenue of $3.03 missed estimate by ~$210 MM. Overall, it was a good quarter despite the setback on revenue estimates since the company managed to outperform the earnings expectations at a time when COVID-19 outbreak began tampering with economic activities.

SRE has been reporting the results of its South American businesses, as DO (read: discontinued operations). These operations include the previously held assets in Peru and Chile (Peruvian assets were disposed of in April 2020). Q1 2020 income statement shows that DO yielded total net income of $80 MM (2019: loss of $42 MM) against revenues of $400 MM (2019: $421 MM). This creates a Q1 net margin of 20% for its non-core business. SRE admits that YoY increase in net income from DO was attributable to income tax items (Figure-7) and not due to improvement in cost performance.

Figure-7 (Source: Q1 10-Q)

In contrast, SRE's core North American business generated net income of $867 MM (Q1 2019: $560 MM) against revenues of $2,629 MM [$3,029 MM - $400 MM] compared with revenues of $2,477 MM [$2,898 MM - $421 MM] in FY 2019. This creates a Q1 net margin of ~33% for its core business, which rose sharply from ~22.6%, YoY.

The numbers reveal that SRE's decision to divest its South American business portfolio to improve focus on North American business was surely a move in taken in the right direction since its North American business delivered stronger operating margins, have witnessed core margin growth YoY, and is well-positioned to enhance income margins, going forward. Plus, it will create another ~$2.3 BB in investing cash flows for SRE to pursue its strategic 'Capital Recycling Program'. However, to live up to its mission statement, SRE would need more than a YoY improvement in profitability.

On that note, although it's encouraging to know that SRE raised its FY 2020 EPS guidance from $6.7-7.50 previously (mid-point EPS=$7.10) to the range of $7.20-7.80 (mid-point EPS=$7.50), the company's real growth potential lies in the planned $32 BB investment in infrastructure-building CAPEX over the five-year horizon from FY 2020-2024. So far, SRE has generated ~$8.3 BB from the divestiture of non-core business assets. I expect it to fund a major portion of the remaining investment capital through debt issues.

At this point, two concerns arise about the effectiveness of SRE's execution of its multi-year business strategy. First, how will the piling debt impact SRE's financial standing and, eventually, investor returns? Second, what's the progress of these growth projects? Let's consider these concerns in some detail.

Debt

SRE's total debt at Q1 end amounted to $25.94 BB; marginally increasing from $24.29 BB at the end of Q4 2019. Although short-term debt at Q1 end amounting to ~$5.47 BB surpassed the available cash balance of ~$2.25 BB, I believe the debt is manageable especially when considered in tandem with the Q1 operating cash flows of $1.31 BB, and the ~$2.3 BB sale proceeds from Chilean assets. It's true that debt is a significant portion of SRE's balance sheet (~40%, check Figure-5) and concerns about SRE's debt serviceability make sense. However, I believe it's important to consider how the company is putting that money to generate returns for the shareholders. To put it into context, consider the company's trajectory in revenue growth, operating income growth, and net income growth during the past 5 quarters (Figure-8).

Figure-8 (Source: TIKR.com)

This goes in line with the QoQ expansion in SRE's 'returns' and 'margins' profiles and establishes that those funds are being put to good use by the company (Figure-9).

Figure-9 (Source: TIKR.com)

Another aspect to this discussion is that the growth in revenues, income, and margins have not only enabled SRE to sustain its dividends (Figure-10), rather the company has also managed to up its quarterly payout without compromising on share price growth; implying that the company has, in fact, created strong shareholder value.

[Author's Note: I have selected the dividend history for the past 1 year to contrast with the analysis of 'returns' and 'margins' presented above. SRE's dividend growth trajectory for longer time frames can be viewed at SA Premium's 'Dividend History' tab.]

Figure-10 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Growth projects

The focus of SRE's 'Multi-Year Capital Recycling Program' is to grow its 'Transmission & Distribution' energy infrastructure in the primary North American markets, particularly California, Texas, Mexico, and the North American LNG export businesses. Some would criticize SRE's disposal of its US renewables and non-utility natural gas storage assets (in 2019) and might argue that other smaller firms are shifting to renewables as the future of energy. I don't disagree with such opinion in principle. However, I'd leave the environmental impact assessment for the regulatory authorities to decide. I believe that the decisions of a business should be seen in the context of its performance. If SRE disposed of its renewables business to focus on its core infrastructure assets, the decision is sensible if it contributes to long-term value creation for its shareholders.

[Author's note: It's not that SRE is an anti-green energy infrastructure company. SRE's subsidiary, IENova, builds and operates energy infrastructure in Mexico and has a key segment for power generation through sources including wind and solar facilities. The company's progression on green energy initiatives is outside the scope of this article, but more details can be found in SRE's 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report, here.]

SRE's North American business portfolio primarily comprises of five companies namely SDG&E (read: San Diego Gas and Electric Company), SoCalGas (read: Southern California Gas Company), Sempra LNG, IENova, and Oncor (read: Oncor Electric Delivery Company). Let's have a quick look at the business profiles of these companies and SRE's growth initiatives therein.

SDG&E and SoCalGas: These companies have historically proved to be SRE's lifeblood in terms of revenue and earnings. The revenues of these companies are impacted by the rate-base approved by the Californian regulator, namely CPUC (read: California Public Utilities Commission). In essence, rate base is defined by CPUC as, "The value of property on which the utility is allowed to earn a specified rate of return, in accordance with rules set by the Commission." It's worth noting that the CAPEX attributable to these two companies under SRE's 5-year capital plan would entail rate base CAGR of ~12%. That said, some of the major growth initiatives commenced by these two companies are highlighted below:

In the case of SDG&E, the growth stems from incurring CAPEX to improve the system's strength, safety, and reliability. On that score, SDG&E has completed a couple of recent projects including Point Loma Substation Rebuild project and the 230 kV transmission line from Sycamore to Peñasquitos. Moreover, a couple of additional pipeline projects are already sequenced for nearby completion.

In the case of SoCalGas, the company is on track to offer renewable natural gas as the next step towards providing green energy to the residents of California.

The funding of these projects is currently not an issue since SRE had $1.3 BB and $750 MM in available unused credit (at the end of Q1) against pipeline projects of SDG&E and SoCalGas, respectively. Besides, SRE expects to fund project development through OCF (read: operating cash flows), and further debt issues, should the need arise.

Oncor: Oncor (~80% owned by SRE) is the largest utility company in Texas and provides electricity transmission/distribution services. SRE acquired its Oncor stake in 2018 for ~$10 BB but its interest in Oncor is structurally and operationally 'ring-fenced' such as to prevent SRE from making business decisions. Nevertheless, SRE's investment in Oncor is a rewarding strategic decision since it diversifies SRE's geographical footprint from the strict Californian regulatory environment, while simultaneously providing horizontal growth opportunities (Figure-11).

Figure-11 (Source: Q1 10-Q for Oncor Electric, pg.30)

Regarding diversification, I'd say that the Californian regulators have adopted a stringent stance while regulating the IOUs (read: Investor Owned Utilities), and those decisions aren't very popular among investors. For reference, the 'inverse condemnation' rule in California held public utilities accountable for wildfire damage. Earlier last year, we saw the bankruptcy filing by Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG). Consequently, other Californian utilities including SRE and Edison International (EIX) had to set up a WildFire Fund in July last year, to protect against the risk of potential lawsuits, claims, etc. in the wake of wildfires. In essence, SRE's investment in Oncor to diversify its geographical presence also helps reduce the impact of the above risk, on its overall business profile.

Sempra LNG: The company is engaged in development and construction of NatGas liquefaction facilities and is currently pursuing five strategically located LNG projects (in Louisiana, Texas, and Mexico) across North America. The major breakthrough in SRE's LNG business came when the company began final commissioning of and later started commercial production from Train-3 of its Cameron JV 3-train liquefaction project. With Trains-1 & 2 already operating, SRE has successfully concluded Phase-1 of its Cameron JV 5-train liquefaction facility. The company is negotiating permitting for Trains-4 & 5, which, (together with an additional LNG storage tank) would mark the completion of Phase-2.

COVID-19 challenges

Since SRE's consumer base is bifurcated into residential, commercial, and industrial customers, I believe the perceived impact of COVID-19-triggered lockdowns (particularly in California) will be hard-felt on the demand from commercial and industrial segments. This could act as a near-term headwind for SRE's share price since a large proportion of its revenues is still attributable to the Californian utilities (SDG&E and SoCalGas). The impact could stretch to the next quarter if number of cases continue to spike. On that note, COVID-19 cases largely declined in the US during Q2 2020, but sharply spiked towards the end of Q2. Q3 commenced with COVID-19 cases peaking across the country (Figure-12).

Figure-12 (Source: CDC)

A similar trajectory (Figure-13) was observed for California and implies that demand for both electricity and gas would continue to be affected during the current quarter. This pretty much explains the sideways movement in SRE's share price.

Figure-13 (Source: Los Angeles Times)

It's uncertain when this spike in daily COVID-19 cases across the US (and California) will begin to decline (or at least flatten). The whole COVID-19 situation presents multiple risks to SRE's operational and financing profile, some of which are discussed below.

Risks

1) Disturbed Revenue Collection: Based on the request of CPUC, all energy companies in California are determined to provide relief to residential and small commercial customers through initiatives such as suspending service disconnections on non-payments, granting waiver of late payment fee, providing flexible payment options to customers facing difficulty in bill payment, etc. These emergency measures are likely to impact SRE's cash flows, revenue collection, etc. and might result in piling up receivables. A similar situation is visible for SRE's Oncor Electric business where the 'Public Utilities Commission of Texas' has encouraged utilities to consider payment flexibility during bill collections.

2) Impact of economic slowdown on LNG business: Rising production from natural gas liquefaction facilities together with low exports has impacted recent NatGas prices, as well as demand. Plus, this macroeconomic scenario results in increased competition between project developers (including SRE) who are developing natural gas liquefaction and export facilities (as mentioned earlier). COVID-19-related travel restrictions/stay-at-home orders would eventually result in delays in completion of such projects. Bottom line? This situation could impact future revenues of Sempra's LNG export business.

3) SRE's access to capital may be affected: As seen earlier, a significant portion of SRE's assets is based on debt (~40%). The company primarily relies on debt to fuel its growth initiatives. The prevailing uncertainty in the capital markets (including the debt markets) may impair SRE's ability to raise adequate funding to support its growth initiatives.

Investor Takeaway

In summary, SRE's fundamental picture is solidified by massive infrastructure investments in its North American segment, with added focus after the company's exit from South America. SRE funds a major portion of its growth CAPEX from debt but is capable of generating adequate returns and margins therefrom. The second wave of COVID-19 in SRE's principal operating jurisdictions creates near-term challenges but the 'long' outlook remains robust. That said, the technical picture indicates a suitable ~10% potential gain from current price levels without any significant threat to its dividend growth profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.