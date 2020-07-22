Tech May Decline Near Term, But I Won't Be Changing My Strategy

Demand drivers for digital first businesses are a lot stronger and more enduring than they are given credit for.

While technology may decline near term on a shift to value, current valuations in the space are likely reasonable.

Concerns about elevated valuations and optimism around the availability of a vaccine have led to arguments that value will start to outperform.

Technology and growth have massively outperformed value over the last few years. This has been a trend that's been particularly exacerbated during the pandemic and its aftermath, with growth businesses continuing to outperform value.

Poor investment returns have come from businesses that have been forced to shut down or those that have experienced a temporary decline in demand due to consumer fears associated with in person service consumption. This has impacted in store commerce as well as more traditional industries such as automotive, industrial manufacturing and commercial property.

In comparison the more rapidly growing businesses in the technology space and the indexes that proxy them such as the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) have been consistently growing as a result of tailwinds propelling their business, with the Nasdaq 100 returning almost 24% year to date.

Even though the so-called value parts of the market have lagged by a considerable amount in the last few months, that gap has been closing over the last few weeks amid greater optimism for a coronavirus vaccine.

I expect that gap to narrow even further and that value will possibly even outperform near term as optimism continues to build that vaccine candidates from companies such as Moderna (MRNA) could result in limited vaccine stock becoming available as early as the fall to vaccinate particularly at risk populations. This will result in the so called 'survival premium' for certain technology stocks diminishing, with a shift to beaten down value names.

Vaccination optimism notwithstanding, and even with the likelihood of near term shift from growth to value taking place, I have no intentions of changing my strategy or selling out technology and making a shift towards traditional value.

Tech declines will not lead to tech collapse

The strong share price increases in certain areas of technology space prompted cries from parts of the market that we are somehow now in a 'technology bubble', most reminiscent of the dotcom era where investors suddenly woke up and marked down share prices in certain companies by 70 to 80% overnight. That won't happen here.

In fact, it's a gross generalization that technology is somehow all in a bubble. When valuation multiples on businesses like Facebook (FB) or Google (GOOGL) or Amazon (AMZN) are considered, these businesses currently are largely trading in range of valuation multiples that they have been in over long periods of time. Facebook's P/S is close to the lowest levels that it has been at for the last 5 years. In fact, with their large cash balance, one could almost make a case that they are the new value stocks.

Putting 'big tech' aside, there are a cohort of businesses that are not profitable and which are currently trading on surging price to sales multiples, most of which are found in the SaaS or software as a service space. A quick look at a chart does show that the Price to Sales ratios of select high growth technology businesses have noticeably spiked in the last couple of months. However, this is not an 'emperor has no clothes scenario' like what was seen with many technology businesses during the dot.com era, which soared on the hopes of product many years into the future.

While not profitable, or only marginally so, companies such as Atlassian (TEAM), Alteryx (AYX), ServiceNow (NOW) and MercadoLibre (MELI) are not flying on a wing and a prayer, and have solid revenue growth and are unprofitable merely because they are investing for the longer-term through increased marketing and research and development expense which accentuates the size of their losses today.

Yet, the services are all hugely valuable to enterprises, as indicated by the fact that existing enterprise spend on all of these services is increasing year-over-year. Twilio (TWLO), Alteryx or ServiceNow could dramatically pare back marketing expense or development expenses and generate strong profitability overnight. There's no reason for them to do so, because they would just miss the land grab and the longer-term value creation that comes from acquiring a customer today. A correction in share prices would merely be part and parcel of routine market volatility and not lead to a tech collapse.

As I explained in a recent article How Investors Cheat Themselves Out of Long-term Wealth Creators, share prices wax and wane and pullbacks are a regular part of the journey to create long-term wealth. Any pullback should just be viewed as an opportunity to acquire excellent businesses at better prices.

Surging business momentum and lower interest rates can explain valuation spikes

It's a little surprise that many of the SaaS businesses that are blamed for high valuations experienced a noticeable spike in their valuations shortly after the March lows. This can be principally explained as a result by the collapse in long-term interest rates as well as the large spikes in demand that these businesses have seen.

Long-term interest rates which have more than halved since the beginning of the year have a particularly dramatic effect on the valuation of long dated cash flows of growth stocks and certainly help to explain some of the valuation increases that have been seen in these businesses.

Source: YCharts

The second element is a real fundamental increase in the demand for digital transformation services that technology businesses are seeing.

According to Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson:

Digital transformation projects were slated for quarters or years… Many of these gotten in weeks. And so this is going to be seen as a great digital acceleration".

Shopify's (SHOP) CTO remarked during April:

From Alibaba (BABA)

The pandemic has fundamentally altered consumer behavior enterprise operations making digital adoption and transformation a necessity".

The strong momentum of these digital first businesses was not just evident from business commentary, but also from the surging revenue growth with businesses like Twilio reporting revenue growth of 56% in the quarter, and businesses like ServiceNow and MercadoLibre also seeing revenue growth in excess of 30% year on year in a pandemic affected quarter.

Current digital trends may even get stronger from here

Some investors appear to view the sudden surge in demand from businesses involved in digitization of the economy as a temporary, one time event which will fizzle out, returning to pre-crisis levels upon successful resolution of the pandemic. In fact data suggests that the opposite is actually far more likely.

Not only will elevated levels of demand for digital first services continue, but demand may in fact accelerate from current levels. This is due to a combination of several different events including consumer convenience from new modes of shopping as well as enhanced digital strategies that enterprises are implementing.

A recent Accenture study highlighted an increased purchase intent from consumers who previously engaged in relatively few online transactions prior to the pandemic. Surprisingly, this wasn't just isolated to food delivery or take out, but rather was quite far reaching across categories including consumer electronics, luxury goods and personal care items. The implications for online marketplaces are significant in that accelerated demand has not only been pulled forward, but a new higher baseline has now been created.

Source: Accenture.com

This is similarly true in the enterprise area. Specifically, there is data to suggest that CEOs have brought forward their business transformation projects, in many instances by several years compared to what implementation time frames would otherwise have been. What is important to note about the nature of business transformation projects is that they require long-term committed spend and resources. This activity won't be dropped overnight just because there is some resolution to the pandemic.

Source: Twilio.com

There are major implications in terms of global CIO spending intent in areas such as cloud computing, collaboration, enterprise mobility and security which were already seeing heavy investment but are now likely to see even more spending than what was otherwise the case.

Source: CIO.com

Thus, the spikes in valuation for businesses involved in digital transformation can be rationalized on the basis that the events of the pandemic don't mean a temporary one time surge in demand which will then fall, but rather a deepening acceleration of secular trend already in place and bringing forward demand that would've taken multiple years to materialize.

Too much uncertainty in other areas of the market

While so called 'legacy areas' of the market are trading at valuations that are amongst the lowest that have been seen for a number of years, there is just too much uncertainty regarding what the demand may look like for many of these businesses.

The eventual sustained reopening of the economy as a result of an available vaccine will certainly bring improvements in the anemic level of sales for brick and mortar retailers, improve rent collection for mall and commercial property owners as well as improve service utilization of cruise liners and aircraft. The bigger question is whether this will just be a short-term uptick in an otherwise long-term secular decline.

By default, if consumers are showing evidence of increased purchase intent through online channels, that will be volumes that are permanently lost to brick and mortar retail. While offline brands are rushing to digitize, one has to question the effectiveness of that strategy and whether the battle for eyeballs online has currently already been won by the current online market leaders.

Commercial property seems to be in a state of despair, with a number of large enterprises indicating their intention to consolidate long-term property utilization and maintain a more permanent posture of remote staff utilization. The longer it takes to see a full recovery from the virus, the more these trends will be embedded.

The impacts of the pandemic will have other consequences across legacy industries that aren't even apparent. Large multi line banking franchises were already under the strain from low interest rates. Emergency measures which have further flattened long-term interest rates, will only serve to additionally crimp profitability as these businesses continue to lose the most profitable areas of money transfer and loan origination to new disruptors entering their space, such as Square (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL).

Concluding thoughts

Though the promise of a vaccine is very much a welcome development from a human health perspective, investors should be cautious about extrapolating too much on what such a development will mean as far as the reversal of current trends being witnessed through the pandemic.

While there seems to be a prevailing consensus that accelerated demand for digitization is a temporary pop and that things will return to normal and 'mean revert' upon resolution of the pandemic, evidence suggests that this is unlikely to be the case and that the pandemic will serve to permanently create real winners and losers, indicating that technology stocks may still have some way to run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, FB, AYX, TWLO, BABA, MELI, NOW, TEAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.