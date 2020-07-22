In the last few days after AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) crossed the $100 level, selling pressure mounted on no new news. At a forward P/E barely over 10 times and a dividend that yields around 5%, this stock suits value and dividend-income seekers. ABBV stock is on our passive dividend-income champion list for those two reasons alone.

Continued progress in its atopic dermatitis drug is the third reason and another positive catalyst that will send the stock higher. What makes Rinvoq (upadacitinib) a compelling challenger to our long-time favorite stock, Regeneron (REGN)? Regeneron's Dupixent, which is used to treat to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, is a biologic. Patients must inject the drug every two weeks. By comparison, Rinvoq is a pill and is easier to take, albeit more frequently.

Upadacitinib a Positive Catalyst

AbbVie's positive results from the Phase 3 trial, Measure Up 2, is a positive catalyst for the stock. The MACD (moving average convergence divergence) trended lower after AbbVie shares broke out from $90 to $95:

MACD diverged from the rising share price, predicting the recent drop. Charts aside, fundamentals drive the future value of this company. Upadacitinib Phase 3 results are the data that AbbVie shareholders need to justify higher valuations. Regeneron's Dupixent made $3.4 billion in annualized sales. Matthew Luchini, an analyst at BMO, said,

"Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) made a good amount of headlines when they put forward their goal of the greater than €10 billion peak sale for DUPIXENT. And how should we -- there's a lot of label expansion going on here."

Justin Holko, Investor Relations at Regeneron, was more modest about peak sales. He said,

"we certainly share the enthusiasm of maximizing this product. And again, that $3.4 billion really on the back of just some of the initial indications, you can see that we're very well on our way to that."

After AbbVie's drug met all primary and secondary endpoints, it could easily start with at least $150-300 million in initial sales. The JAK inhibitor, which the FDA approved for treating rheumatoid arthritis last year, has a large addressable market.

Addressable Market

Rinvoq is a possible treatment option for Dupixent patients who did not respond to treatment. If 10-25% of subjects could not use Dupixent, then AbbVie would make $340 million at a minimum around two years after it launches this drug to market. Second, Dupixent treatment costs do not come cheap. But Rinvoq's value-based price benchmark is between $44,000 and $45,000 for treating RA.

AbbVie would need to scale up production and lower costs to compete effectively against Regeneron.

Favorable Valuation

AbbVie has an overall value score of A- and a few unfavorable scores in the B range:

The B- scores do not justify ABBV stock falling in recent days. After it acquired Allergan, the company added a therapeutic business to its portfolio that complements its own existing business. CEO Rick Gonzalez said in the last quarter,

"It's important to highlight that Allergan has both a therapeutic business which is similar to the AbbVie business and represents approximately two-thirds of their revenues and profits; and an aesthetics business which represents roughly one-third of their revenues and profits."

In the near term, AbbVie's growth will lag, and its revenue growth score will reflect that.

As Allergan's drugs in the clinical phases come to market, revenue will grow. For the second quarter, AbbVie forecast:

2020 Guidance: EPS: $7.60 - 7.70 from $7.66 - 7.76; non-GAAP EPS: $9.61 - 9.71 (unch). Q2 Guidance: non-GAAP EPS: $2.10 - 2.16 As dermatology clinics and plastic surgery operating rooms re-open, revenue from Allergan should bounce back.

Fair Value and Your Takeaway

According to TipRanks, analysts have an average price of $110.25. I would take a more aggressive forecast of 5% annual revenue growth in a 10-year discounted cash flow revenue exit model. Assume:

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 8.0% - 7.0% 7.50% Terminal Revenue Multiple 5.0x - 6.0x 5.5x Fair Value $117.95 - $142.05 $129.57 Upside 20.9% - 45.6% 32.80%

Supported by the strong value scores and conservative revenue growth forecast, AbbVie shares have over 30% more upside ahead over the next few years. That return excludes the nearly 5% in annual dividends.

