Our net analysis concludes MNLO shareholder value is maximized via sale to large dermatology company. MNLO shareholders should get $5.00 to $6.50 per share in such a sale.

After raising $50MM+ in June 2020 (roughly equal to 2 quarters of operating expenses), our analysis concludes the risk of material MNLO dilution over the next 12 months is low.

Our analysis concludes Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) is materially undervalued primarily because, at $1.70 per share, MNLO's enterprise valuation is slightly less than $200MM which is less than 80% of its estimated peak annual sales. In early March 2020 (just before most of the country went into at least a partial quarantine), MNLO's CEO said a dermatology company (MNLO is a dermatology company) with MNLO's current product profile is "sub-scale." Assuming MNLO's CEO was genuine, our analysis concludes shareholder value is maximized by a sale of MNLO to a larger, "scaled" dermatology company as soon as possible (especially during COVID-19). There could not be a worse time than during the COVID-19 pandemic to launch a product primarily targeting kids who may or may not go back to school for some time.

Our analysis also concludes, after a $50MM+ equity raise in June 2020, MNLO should have enough liquidity to last at least 1 year. Should MNLO be acquired in the next 6-12 months, which our analysis concludes optimally maximizes shareholder value, MNLO should be acquired for at least $750MM, which is equal to 3X the low end of estimated peak annual sales of its 2 FDA approved products, but likely much more. Our estimate of a minimum $750MM MNLO valuation in a willing buyer/willing seller sale (again we think much higher) completely excludes any contribution from a third acne product in development that just reported positive Phase 2 top-line data.

With roughly 165MM shares outstanding, and ~180MM fully diluted shares outstanding, a $1 increase in MNLO's share price is roughly $175MM in market cap and enterprise valuation gain. Hence, although our analysis concludes shares are worth much more than $1.70/share, investors should not count on "double digit" share price gains. Should MNLO be sold for $750MM to $1 Billion, investors would receive roughly $5.00 to $6.50 per share, respectively.

Our analysis concludes MNLO shareholder value is maximized via a sale of MNLO to a large dermatology company versus MNLO continuing with the launch of 2 recently FDA approved acne therapies where the targets are kids who may or may not go back to school this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our analysis concludes it would take much longer for MNLO to get their business to break even versus originally planned, and hence maximize shareholder value (management's ultimate obligation), under the best of circumstances with only 2 FDA approved products. Obviously the COVID-19 pandemic is not the fault of MNLO management.

By way of background Menlo Therapeutics, Inc. merged with Foamix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (FOMX) in March 2020. Both companies compete in the dermatology industry. The surviving legal entity is technically Foamix that took the Menlo Therapeutics name. At the time, Foamix brought 3 products to the merger and the original Menlo entity brought 1 product (to treat Prurigo Nodularis) expected to more or less deliver consistent eventual peak revenues as follows:

As noted above Foamix brought 3 products to the merger with, very roughly, estimated total collective peak estimated revenues of $400MM to Menlo's 1 product expected to deliver peak annual revenues of $300MM. The basic idea of the merger was scale (to leverage one SG&A infrastructure over all 4 products) since they all targeted the same channel. Using a metaphor alluded to by MNLO's CEO (discussed below), the merger was supposed to bring together two "sub-scale" entities into one "scaled" company.

Roughly 1 month after the merger was consummated, MNLO disclosed that the Phase 3 clinical trial for the Prurigo Nodularis ("PN") failed to meet its endpoints and MNLO's PN efforts were scrapped. This was very unfortunate for all shareholders because the PN contribution was essentially Menlo's only product contribution and hence the basis for the merger in the first place. Foamix essentially ended up gaining nothing (except perhaps access to Menlo's HR labor/talent pool). The merger agreement included a provision that, if the PN product failed, Foamix shareholders would get additional stock in the merged company essentially ending up in a 90/10 split (Foamix 90/Menlo 10). Again and only for the sake of clarity, from a product leverage perspective the merger was essentially a waste of time & resources because Foamix (now called Menlo) ended up in the exact same place it was before the merger.

Though MNLO has given no direct hint it is seeking a sale of the company, on MNLO's March 12, 2020 conference call to introduce the merged company (starting at 4 minutes and 42 seconds), MNLO's CEO said verbatim "Very importantly, this merger now positions us to take a leadership position in the dermatology sector. As we consider the derm landscape, sub-scale companies with limited product offerings and pipeline have struggled and the sector will likely face increased consolidation." Our analysis concluded MNLO's CEO meant one could not thrive without the other. During this call, MNLO's CEO often noted MNLO's Serlopitant was expected to generate "meaningful" revenue. Now without Serlopitant, our analysis concludes MNLO may be a "sub-scale" company again because it will be "limited" to 2 product offerings (versus the anticipated 3 by the end of the year with a later PN approval). MNLO's (originally Foamix's) FMX103 product was approved by the FDA in late May 2020. FCD105, while showing compelling Phase 2 top line data, won't be commercialized until 2023 at best.

MNLO (again legally the original Foamix) is moving forward and launching their 2 FDA approved products during the COVID-19 pandemic. An enormous share of MNLO's target market is essentially teenagers & college students that may or may not be going back to school this fall. Common sense suggests kids (like the author's own children) are not as concerned with facial appearance if they do not attend school. For example, while attending school before March 2020, the author's 15 year old son used expensive prescription acne treatment. Since the author's son began attending school online from home in March 2020, he has yet to use his acne therapy. Our analysis concludes MNLO's 2 FDA approved products offer new & novel treatment options for acne/appearance where a commercial launch should otherwise have as likely a chance of success as any other. There are many on social media who swear by MNLO's products. Unfortunately, our analysis concludes that the COVID-19 pandemic creates too many uncertainties and this is why MNLO's share price has declined since MNLO's FMX103 for Papulopustular Rosacea ("PR") was approved by the FDA in Q2 2020.

Investors are encouraged to review our first MNLO analysis here on Seeking Alpha from mid-May 2020 that identified the opportunity should MNLO's FMX103 be approved by the FDA. While our original thesis proved right, the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened nationally (except for the northeast). Long story short the clinical uncertainties for MNLO could not have worked out better but then the markets then cooled to the MNLO story now that the COVID-19 pandemic is getting worse again. Our analysis concludes the resurgence of COVID-19 is why MNLO's share price has fallen from roughly $2.50/share at the time of FDA approval in late May 2020 to about $1.70/share today.

The following is a summary of MNLO's valuation related data points between MNLO's share price at the time of FDA approval in late May 2020 versus today (also reflecting the June 2020 equity raise summarized in MNLO's 8K dated June 2, 2020):

As you can see MNLO's enterprise valuation at $1.70 per share is off roughly 40% from the end of May 2020 when MNLO's FMX103 received FDA approval to treat papulopustular rosacea and MNLO closed at $2.51/share. NOTE: In June 2020 MNLO issued 31.1MM shares of common stock at $1.85/share.

It is also worth noting dilution from convertible securities like traditional employee stock option plans and warrants appear immaterial using the Treasury Stock Method that assumes proceeds from the exercise of dilutive securities are used to buy MNLO shares in the open market. This is primarily because the merger agreement called for the combined company to retain the Foamix stock option agreements. The weighted average exercise price of Foamix stock options was originally $5.60 before additional MNLO shares were issued when PN failed. The following is taken from MNLO's FY2019 Form 10K and Q1 2020 Form 10Q:

SOURCE: .5924 shares February 8, 2020 Press Release

SOURCE: MNLO Q12020 Form 10Q

SOURCE: Foamix FY2019 Form 10K

As noted there were 8.1MM convertible shares outstanding. While we have not reviewed the applicable 8K announcement in detail, we assume Foamix stock option holders were adjusted proportionally by a factor of 1.8 consistent with traditional shareholders as follows:

Hence, our net analysis concludes that, using conservative assumptions around the exercise price of certain warrants (not disclosed in MNLO's financial statements) and using the Treasury Stock Method, the risk of material dilution from original Foamix dilutive securities appears limited to roughly 5% should MNLO be sold for $1 Billion netting shareholders $6.50/share. Simply put, investors should take a 5% haircut on valuation for dilution.

AMZEEQ Launch Update

As noted MNLO launched AMZEEQ in the beginning of January 2020. The following is a simple graph of new and total prescriptions by week per MNLO's most recent investor presentation:

While MNLO has not yet disclosed MNLO's anticipated net price per prescription, MNLO's CEO alluded to a target net revenue between $200 & $400 per prescription. MNLO's CEO anticipates, in spite of COVID-19, AMZEEQ should have roughly 90% insurance coverage by the start of Q4 2020.

To put the AMZEEQ revenue opportunity in perspective, at 2,500 prescriptions/week (actuals just before the onset of COVID-19), that translates to a $26MM to $52MM/revenue/year "run rate." To reiterate, MNLO provides complete co-pay coverage for those who are not covered by insurance so actuals will be much lower until Q42020. However, it certainly is a good start.

A comparable for execution purposes is Seysara launched by Almirall in January 2019. The following is a cut & paste from a recent press release summarizing FY2019 Seysara performance:

"In January 2019 in the US, Almirall launched Seysara®, an innovative oral antibiotic derived from tetracycline, and specifically designed for the treatment of acne in patients 9 years of age and older. Seysara® finished the 4 year with €23 MM of Net Sales and 6% volume market share in December 2019. Up to 6,200 dermatologists prescribed the drug and a total of 204,090 prescriptions were written in 2019. A revised co-pay card program has been implemented to optimize profitability from January 2020."

By May 8, 2020, AMZEEQ had a total of 3,458 unique prescribers compared to Seysara's 6,200 for all of FY2019. Simply put our analysis concludes AMZEEQ was more or less on track to match, if not exceed, Seysara's performance.

Our simple point is MNLO appears to be executing its commercial strategy well.

MNLO Valuation & Conclusion

Our analysis concludes MNLO is operating at an enormous competitive disadvantage by having to launch 2 new products to young people during the COVID-19 pandemic. If MNLO's CEO agrees "sub-scale" companies like MNLO's profile today should be consolidated, our analysis concludes MNLO shareholder value is maximized via an outright sale of the company.

Starting with such a hypothesis, to determine valuation it is first necessary to estimate peak annual sales of AMZEEQ & FMX103. It then becomes a matter of determining whether the COVID-19 phenomenon adversely affects MNLO's terminal value and/or eventual peak estimated revenues. Our analysis concludes one either has to discount peak revenues for the longer ramp with a launch during a pandemic or the multiple should be revised slightly lower.

First our analysis continues to conclude that peak AMZEEQ revenues are roughly $200MM. MNLO's CEO said he'd seen forecasts taking AMZEEQ "north" of $200MM in peak revenues. In May 2020 HC Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat predicted $200MM in AMZEEQ sales in spite of COVID-19. In April 2020, Cowen analysts Ken Cacciatore predicted both AMZEEQ & FMX103 will each have peak annual sales of $250MM. The Internet Bull Report (a household name) forecasts $200MM+ & $100MM+ in peak AMZEEQ & FMX103 annual sales respectively.

To test these estimates, using the lowest end of targeted net sales of $200 per AMZEEQ prescription, AMZEEQ would have to be prescribed 1MM times per year (or 500,000 times if the net price to MNLO was $400). Because prescription acne products like Solodyn and Epiduo Forte were prescribed just under 1MM times in their third year on the market, we believe it is reasonable to assume AMZEEQ could be prescribed up to 1MM times/year (certainly with a competent scaled dermatology firm with a large sales force and commercial reach).

It is more difficult to source FMX103 related data. For our analysis we will assume $50MM in peak annual revenues is reasonable. Actually, it appears the market for FMX103 is roughly 1/4 to 1/5th the size of the acne market. Hence, $50MM may be a tad aggressive but close enough for valuation purposes.

Hence, we will assume a collective $250MM in peak annual revenues for AMZEEQ & FMX103 (aka "Zilxi" is the trade name). It is now a matter of determining the appropriate revenue multiple for valuation purposes. As we have noted in a number of articles, in Ernst & Young's FY2019 Firepower report (on page 23), new drugs are valued at between 3 & 5 times estimated peak annual revenues. We will continue to use a revenue multiple of 3 times MNLO's $250MM in collective peak product revenues for valuation purposes.

Incidentally, one year ago Joseph Edelman from Perceptive Advisors suggested Foamix should be valued at 3X its peak estimated revenues (oddly enough coming to $900MM in valuation at the time).

We should also note our previous analysis concluded the average net price for a prescription acne therapy was $650/prescription. This suggests there may be some room for a dermatology company with other acne therapies to more aggressively price AMZEEQ.

On a final note our analysis has completely excluded any valuation associated with MNLO's FCD105 that recently reported positive Phase 2 top-line data. It appears reasonable to exclude any contribution to valuation as any acquirer will have to fund a Phase 3 trial.

Our net analysis concludes it appears reasonable to assume MNLO should be able to be acquired for 3 times peak annual revenues of $250MM or for $750MM in consideration. This is roughly $5/share. We believe a peak valuation to be $900MM either assuming higher peak revenues or via adding FCD105 consideration. However, should MNLO continue to burn cash by commercializing AMZEEQ & Zilxi (FMC103) by themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic, net proceeds to shareholders could be lower.

Again, at ~$1.70 per share our analysis concludes MNLO is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.