I think it is clearly overpriced and is an immediate sell.

Its asset base is mostly intangible and borrowings continue to grow.

But its yield is 1% and cash flow looks much less promising than the dividend history suggests.

It has increased its dividend consistently for years and revenues show decent growth.

Dechra (OTC:DPHAY, OTC:DCHPF) is a U.K.-based animal medicines group. Manufacturing across seven sites including the U.K., Belgium and the U.S., they have a wide international sales reach with sales and marketing teams in 25 countries and 68 countries in which their products are sold via distributors.

The company has a record of growing its headline profits and is in a largely recession proof industry, but at its current share price I see limited upside and think it has room to fall.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra makes and sells pharmaceuticals for animals.

Most of the company’s business is for cats and dogs.

Source: company 2019 annual report

Source: company 2019 annual report

This is a growing industry and the company has achieved notable revenue growth.

Source: company 2019 annual report

That said, the current market cap of around £3.25 billion means that the company is priced at between six and seven times sales, which I think is steep.

The Dividend Marches Upwards – But Net Cash Flow Bounces Around

Dechra has been a consistent dividend payer and increased its dividend handily.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

However, the share price being as high as it is means that the current annual dividend of 31.6p equates to a yield of only 1.0%.

The low yield, however, isn’t my biggest concern about the dividend. Rather, it’s sustainability. Here is a chart for the past ten years of reported earnings showing the same dividend data as above, but alongside data on the company’s net cash flow per share.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

While the dividend continues to go up every year in this time period, the net cash flow per share (which includes the cost of the dividend) is all over the place. It is negative in five of the ten years and there are only two years in which the dividend is covered by the net cash flow. There does seem to be an upward improvement in the second half of the data series, but only in three of the five years.

I arrived at the net cash flow numbers doing my own calculations based on numbers in the company’s annual reports, as follows.

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net cash inflow from operating activities (£m) 17.324 16.754 19.242 36.865 11.472 41 43.6 77.4 64 81.8 Net cash inflow from investing activities (£m) -1.715 -36.178 -120.344 -19.368 76.575 -4.7 -174 -57.2 -241.7 -61.9 Net cash inflow from financing activities (£m) -10.821 18.867 103.708 -18.266 -92.148 -14.8 125.3 1.6 193.8 -20.1 Net cash flow (£m) 4.788 -0.557 2.606 -0.769 -4.101 21.5 -5.1 21.8 16.1 -0.2 Weighted average number of ordinary shares (M) 65.9 72.0 75.1 87.0 87.4 87.9 90.0 93.5 97.5 102.8 net cash flow per share (P) 7.3 -0.8 3.5 -0.9 -4.7 24.5 -5.7 23.3 16.5 -0.2

Table compiled and calculated by author using data from company annual reports

There are a few things I find noteworthy about these numbers. First, cash inflow from operating activities is definitely on the up, up double between 2015 and 2019, for example.

Secondly, the number of shares in issue is also marching up every year, diluting to some extent the benefit of increasing income. Between 2010 and 2019, the number of ordinary shares in issue increased by a little over half, with the number going up every single year.

Thirdly, the key point is that the operating cash inflow is eaten up in many years by investing and/or financing outflow. The company is borrowing to expand through acquisitions, amongst other things. That’s a perfectly legitimate growth strategy, in my view, but it’s worth understanding when assessing the sustainability of a smooth upward march in dividend amounts.

Debt is Manageable but the Asset Mix is Not Great

The company’s total liabilities of £539.4 million sound reasonable, for a company with a market cap of £3.25 billion.

Source: 2019 company annual report

That said, the borrowings have mostly increased.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

Meanwhile, the asset base feels less impressive. The majority of the assets are intangible. Given that Dechra operates in a specialist field of animal health, it makes sense that intellectual property, brand assets and reputation would have value. However, I’m surprised that for its market valuation the company doesn’t have more substantial tangible assets.

Shares Have Price Resistance at 3,000p - They are Overpriced

The current share price of around 3,000p has been tested on three distinct occasions this year.

Source: Google Finance

On the previous two occasions, the shares have fallen back after breaching or getting close to 3,000p and I expect the same to happen on this occasion.

But I don’t think the shares are worth anything like 3,000p. The yield is around 1%, the p/e is 33 using underlying earnings, but 99 using reported earnings. Sure the company has grown revenues and dividends markedly, but it’s not exactly high growth: in its most recent unaudited trading update, it reported revenue growth for the year to 30 June of 7%. That’s respectable but it’s not particularly outstanding. Meanwhile, net cash flows have moved about markedly, share dilution is the long-term trend, borrowings have increased and the company’s asset base is mostly intangible.

Conclusion: Dechra is Overpriced and a Sell

Dechra has the makings of a good company thanks to operating in the healthy market of animal nutrition. But its growth strategy, while apparently attractive to shareholders, means they are holding shares in a low-yield company with modest growth prospects and an ever growing number of shares. It isn’t worth 3,000p a share and is a clear sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.