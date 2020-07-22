Oil Prices Turned Higher Despite Bearish Oil Storage Report

The positives from the report are lower gasoline storage, forward-looking crude storage draws, and low levels of jet fuel in storage. Lower gasoline storage and recovering air travel demand could imply higher throughput down the road.

Implied US oil production has also recovered back to ~11.5 mb/d. Peak US oil production is expected to be in August with volume around ~11.8 mb/d.

Oil demand recovery is seen plateauing. Higher COVID-19 cases could be tempering demand, and refinery throughput has turned lower.

Oil prices took today's bearish EIA oil storage report in strides. With prices staying above the breakout level of $41.20 and moving higher despite the initial downward move following the report.

Our takeaway from the report was that it was net bearish. The demand recovery has stalled as gasoline demand is plateauing, while higher COVID-19 cases in the US are tempering demand.

In recent weeks, we have started to publish a weekly storage report card for subscribers. Below is what we published today.

This week's report was net bearish.

The Bad:

Refinery throughput has stalled despite rebounding margins. Implied US oil product demand was down this week. Recovery is seen as slowing down, and this is possibly related to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the US. This is a headwind and will prevent larger crude draws going forward even as imports drop. Most of the weakness in refining throughput is centered in PADD 1, PADD 3, and PADD 5. PADD 1 (East Coast) was hit the hardest by COVID-19 initially, so this makes sense, but the drop over the last two weeks is troubling. PADD 3 is slowly recovering, and PADD 5 is unlikely to recover this month as California went back into Phase 1 lockdown.

Implied product demand dropped this week with distillate leading the way lower, while gasoline demand was largely flat. Jet fuel demand has been a bit of a surprise recently, but it moved lower w-o-w.

Implied US oil production shot up to ~11.5 mb/d. Leading indicator suggests peak recovery is around ~11.8 mb/d at the moment. July is so far seeing a rather strong recovery from US shale producers.

The Good:

Despite this being a bearish report, price action in oil has so far held firmly with little to no change today. Following a successful breakout above $41.20, prices have held the breakout indicating underlying strength. Forward estimates for crude are draws, so the market could be looking forward on this.

Gasoline inventories moving lower likely signals better refinery throughput ahead. Despite coming into this summer with very high gasoline storage and mobility index remains challenged in the US, gasoline storage has done its part in the rebalancing effort. This is encouraging as it could prompt higher refinery throughput ahead. We are only ~10 million bbls above the average for this time of the year.

Limited jet fuel in storage could also prompt higher refinery throughput. Despite air travel being the most impacted, refineries have dialed back jet fuel output immensely to prevent storage from building. This means that, if jet fuel demand continues to improve, then refinery throughput would have to move higher to support the higher demand.

Conclusion

On balance, this report was bearish. Higher crude storage build largely came from disappointing refinery throughput and a return of US shut-in production. Implied product demand moved lower w-o-w signaling near term to stall out.

However, on the contrary, price action remains very constructive despite the bearish storage report. Forward-looking indicators like normalizing gasoline storage and improving air travel could prompt higher refinery throughput, which would offer a tailwind on crude.

So, we would take this week's report in stride, but if demand continues to stall and US oil production returns, crude draws will be limited.

