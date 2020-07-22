However, the future performance of FIFA 21 remains uncertain and this could place pressure on the company in the subsequent quarter.

Electronic Arts (EA) is expected to see positive earnings this quarter as a result of heightened demand in the gaming industry.

With Electronic Arts (EA) set to report earnings on July 30, there is mounting speculation as to how the COVID-19 pandemic will have ultimately affected earnings - with the full effects of "lockdown" on consumer behavior becoming more clear.

Over the past three months, the stock has continued to climb strongly:

As someone who is long the stock, I previously made the argument that I intended on remaining so given that growth in EBITDA has been outpacing that of EV/EBITDA.

That said, I did make the caveat that given the cancellation of major sporting events, potentially disappointing sales of the FIFA 21 game title cannot necessarily be ruled out.

Some readers of my last article expressed a similar sentiment:

With the game title not due for release until October 9 of this year, it is still too early to say for definite how the title will be received - and will not be particularly material for the upcoming earnings report. However, FIFA remains one of the company's biggest titles, and its performance will play a significant part in weighing up the company's performance as a whole for the year.

It was recently announced that Pro Evolution Soccer - a competing game title to FIFA - will now feature PES 2021 as an update at a discounted cost in September, as opposed to a brand new instalment outright.

This has reportedly caused upset among some gaming fans - with the risk that some FIFA enthusiasts may choose to switch to PES as a result. It is unclear as to whether EA may choose to follow suit and similarly offer FIFA 21 as an update in the same manner.

However, FIFA is still perceived to be superior by some players due to its content, in particular the FIFA Ultimate Team offering. As one commenter states in a recent Reddit thread on the subject:

That said, I will be keeping a close eye on how the upcoming release of FIFA 21 is perceived by fans going forward - PES could pose a competitive threat going forward which would lure players away from FIFA, or the company would need to compete directly on price which would cut into profit margins for the game.

As regards the gaming industry more generally, it is no secret that demand for online games is up significantly as a result of lockdown. It is reported that last month saw a 26% percent growth in gaming spend from the prior year, up to $1.2 billion.

From this standpoint, I expect that the upcoming earnings growth will be positive - although the uncertainty surrounding FIFA 21 could place pressure on earnings in the subsequent quarter.

With that being said, given that lockdown has resulted in a significant boost in demand for gaming, there is always the risk that as restrictions become eased over time - gaming sales will have essentially "peaked" at that point and come under pressure going forward.

I mentioned previously that Electronic Arts had seen faster growth in EBITDA per share relative to EV/EBITDA indicating undervaluation.

This is true over a 5-year period:

However, over the past year we see that EV/EBITDA has actually been growing faster than EBITDA:

From this standpoint, it is quite plausible that the gaming market might be reaching a certain degree of maturity at this point whereby we will see sales moderate from here.

That said, Electronic Arts is fundamentally a financially healthy company. It has the lowest debt to equity ratio among its peers:

Additionally, cash from operations has seen the most growth over a five-year period:

My overall take on the stock - I anticipate that we will continue to see positive earnings going forward given the current industry environment. However, the gaming industry as a whole seems to be showing signs of maturing and the company could see some short-term pressure going forward depending on FIFA 21 performance. I remain long, but expect growth to moderate somewhat from here.

