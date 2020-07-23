Perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than in the months immediately leading up to and following the annual Russell Recon - where companies are added and removed from key benchmarks.

With 97% of U.S. ETF assets in funds that track an index, and overall assets continuing to grow rapidly, indexing has never been more central to the overall investing landscape.

By Jonathan Liss

For all the recent news around active ETF launches - and the news has been significant - ETFs are still an indexer's game. Currently, more than 97% of ETF assets are in funds that track an index. Of the roughly $121B currently in actively managed ETFs (out of more than $4T in total AUM), nearly all of that is in fixed income funds.

Perhaps the main reason index funds have continued to capture the lion's share of ETF assets is the ability of the indexers to continually evolve and improve their offerings. Initially indexing was mainly about creating benchmarks for active managers to hold themselves up against - the S&P 500 and Russell 2,000 are the best known large and small cap examples of index benchmarks. Over time, with its lower costs and removal of human bias from the investing process, indexing came into favor with both institutional and retail investors. The rollout of suites of factor and ESG indexes has ensured that for investors looking for something more than just plain vanilla cap weighted products, there is an increasing menu of options to choose from.

Today's episode features a conversation with Catherine Yoshimoto, Director of Product Management at FTSE Russell. Fresh on the heels of the 2020 Russell Reconstitution - or "Russell Recon" for short - Catherine was chock full of insights into just what the latest Recon says about current trends in equities. This is a process that affects $9T in managed assets that track Russell indexes globally - and that has more than $16B in actively managed assets benchmarked to it. The annual Recon literally moves markets. So when Catherine speaks about what it all means, serious investors perk up. The "winners" this year were Mega Caps and Tech stocks - but beneath those headlines, a lot of additional nuances lurk.

We go behind the latest Russell Recon in today's episode of Let's Talk ETFs. I hope you find this conversation as illuminating as I did.

Show notes

3:00 - How has the pandemic affected Catherine's day to day work flow?

6:00 - Why indexing?

7:30 - What does being director of product management at a major indexer entail?

9:00 - On the centrality of indexes to the ETF investing ecosystem

10:30 - What's the process of creating a new index look like?

15:00 - A bird's eye view of the FTSE Russell indexing universe

16:30 - A walk through Russell's annual recon

20:30 - 2020 Recon lessons: Divergence between large and small cap US stocks

23:45 - What changes were most notable in terms of sector compositions?

26:15 - Has the "flight to quality" Catherine first noted back in April continued, or have other factors taken the lead in recent months?

32:00 - ESG investing: Why the focus on sustainable investing specifically?

