This has also direct effects on the predictability of UDR's dividend. UDR provides a 4% yield which has grown at a CAGR of 5.3% over the past 5 years and is backed with a healthy 61% FFO payout.

In fact, the Q1 2020 AFFO figure has increased as opposed to what other peers have been forced to report. The divergence between fundamentals and share price coupled with the investment grade balance sheet make the case attractive.

The sharp fall in UDR's share price has created an attractive entry point. Even before the virus, UDR traded at lower multiples than the peers.

However, UDR has performed relatively better than peers - declining by ca. 20%, while the sector average stands at negative 30% on a YTD basis.

UDR just as any other apartment REIT has experienced major declines since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Back in September 2019, I wrote an article on UDR Inc. (UDR) predicting 18% upside via multiple convergence to its peer group. Since then, UDR is down ca. 20%, while the S&P 500 is up 2%.

Source: Ycharts

Before the COVID-19, UDR was actually outperforming the S&P 500, but when the virus started to emerge in the U.S., the stock got completely slaughtered. In fact, UDR has also underperformed both the broader U.S. equity REIT market as well as the Russell 2000.

The biggest driver for the subpar performance are the overall fears and increased uncertainty about the tenants being able to continue to service the rents. If you look at the whole "apartments" sector of publicly traded REITs, according to NAREIT, the average drawdowns experienced among these REITs on a YTD basis have been around 30%. UDR is no exception, but the magnitude of a registered decline is at least lower than that of peers.

In my opinion, the factors supporting the intra-sector outperformance of UDR are the same which I laid out in my previous article: UDR: One Of The Safest Balance Sheets Among Residential REITs With 18% Upside

Favourable tailwinds in the industry - attractive supply/demand situation.

Accretive capital allocation strategy with the weighted average yields on the most recent purchases at ca. 10%.

Lastly but most importantly, one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry with low indebtedness and ample liquidity reserves.

Now, while all of the aforementioned characteristic remain intact and will inevitably warrant strong performance going forward, I think that there are a couple of additional aspects that will stimulate a juicy bounce in the UDR's stock price.

Resilient rents

Opposite to what has been happening in the industry, UDR has managed to collect a remarkable chunk of its rents in April and May - 97.6% and 95.5%, respectively. These are truly remarkable figures considering that during this period the uncertainty about the future was the highest with steeply climbing job losses and no fiscal support. The overall occupancy rate did not change a lot either, remaining at very healthy level of 96%. In addition, UDR managed to capture a positive lease rate growth (0.7%) in May. As a result of this, UDR delivered positive q-o-q growth in AFFO from $0.48 in Q1 2019 to $0.51 in Q1 2020.

Personally, I think that these facts speak volumes of just how healthy the tenant profile is and how attractive the properties are. According to the Investor Presentation in June 2020, the Management largely attributes the excellent rent collections to the digitalization strategy introduced a couple of years back. The digital platform of UDR has allowed the company to stay nimble and adapt quickly to the challenges imposed by the social distancing measures. For instance, the already existing option of virtual touring helped maintain the applicant traffic, which initially dropped from ca. 6 thousand per month to 3.9 thousand, but then in May quickly bounced back to 7,040 visits per month.

Rock-solid balance sheet

UDR's balance sheet deserves a separate section, although I have elaborated on it in my previous article.

According to NAREIT, the average debt/EBITDA ratio of apartment REITs is 8.1x, while for UDR, it is only 5.1x. Also, taking into account the consolidated debt to EV of 29%, UDR is safely an investment grade company.

Source: Investor presentation June 2020

It is also worth mentioning the well-laddered forward debt maturity schedule. In the coming 3 years, UDR has successfully structured the debt maturities to avoid any major refinancing risks and potential liquidity squeeze. This comes in handy given the uncertain future outlook in the economy.

Finally, as of April 30, 2020, UDR had around $750 million available liquidity in the form of both cash and unused credit facility. In essence, UDR can easily cover the short- and mid-term debt maturities without going through large refinancing processes.

Safely covered dividend

During these economic conditions, it has become increasingly important to have an exposure towards predictable and secure current income streams. One of the key characteristics provided by REITs is the above average dividend that is more stable than for majority of the other equities. Unfortunately, since the outbreak of COVID-19, many REIT investors have burned themselves by suddenly experiencing steep dividend cuts from investments that were made to provide stable income.

In my opinion, a dividend that is safely covered, growing and backed with robust fundamentals should deserve a premium. Undoubtedly, the risk in the economy is high and the likelihood of suffering additional drawdowns or stagnant growth in the future is rather high.

Currently, UDR has paid 190 consecutive quarterly dividends in a row, and in the last 5 years delivered a dividend CAGR of 5.3%. The FFO payout is also robust, amounting to just ca. 61% on a TTM basis. Compared to the industry average of 72%, the FFO payout for looks impressive. For a dividend investor who is seeking a reliable income source (UDR currently offers 4%) coupled with underlying growth, UDR is a perfect fit.

If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.