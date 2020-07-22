Biohaven completes enrollment in Phase 3 clinical trial for Multiple System Atrophy

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) reported that it successfully met its enrollment targets for the M-STAR study. The trial investigates Verdiperstat as a treatment for multiple system atrophy. The drug candidate has been given Orphan Drug designation by the FDA. It is also in Fast Track pathway of the regulatory body. Additionally, European Medicines Agency has also given Orphan Drug designation to Verdiperstat.

M-STAR is a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial. It aims to assess the safety and efficacy of Verdiperstat in patients who are clinically diagnosed to have MSA. The trial involves nearly 300 patients across 50 sites in the United States and Europe. These patients are between the age of 40 years and 80 years. The trial will randomize the participants and would be administered 48 weeks of treatment with verdiperstat 600 mg oral tablet taken twice daily or placebo.

The primary endpoint of the trial is to evaluate disease progression in comparison to baseline and data at week 48. The change will be measured using a modified version of the Unified MSA Rating Scale. Irfan Qureshi, MD, Vice President of Neurology at Biohaven said, "Verdiperstat has the potential to be the first disease-modifying treatment for people suffering from MSA, and we are deeply indebted to the international community of MSA investigators, our trial sites across the globe, and patients who helped complete trial enrollment in less than a year." The company expects the topline data to be available by the end of next year.

Verdiperstat or BHV-3241 is an investigational first-in-class, potent, selective, brain-penetrant, and irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor. It is currently being developed for treating neurodegenerative diseases. The drug candidate works by controlling MPO induced pathological oxidative stress and helping protect neurons. It also works towards controlling further inflammation which may cause injury in neurodegenerative diseases such as MSA and ALS.

The drug candidate was earlier with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) which licensed it to Biohaven in September 2018. The drug may also hold potential for treating other diseases associated with neurodegeneration, inflammation and oxidative stress. The company is currently collaborating to carry out a clinical trial to evaluate Verdiperstat's potential for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Earlier this year, Verdiperstat received the FDA nod for testing the drug for treating ALS. The company is collaborating with Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Biohaven is a biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly involved in developing and commercializing therapies for neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases. The company's flagship products include NURTEC™ ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine. Biohaven also has robust product pipeline with several late stage drug candidates.

The company has three different mechanistic platforms including CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine. Additionally, its main platforms are myeloperoxidase (MPO) inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia.

Lexicon Pharma reports positive late stage studies data

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) reported positive data from its four Phase 3 clinical trials. All the studies met their primary objectives which pertained to lowering A1C in patients suffering from type 2 diabetes. These studies are SOTA-MONO Study, SOTA-SU Study, SOTA-GLIM Study and SOTA-INS Study.

SOTA-MONO study aimed to evaluate the drug candidate at 400 mg and 200 mg dosage as monotherapy whereas SOTA-SU Study aimed to attest the safety and efficacy of sotagliflozin 400 mg added to a sulfonylurea, alone or in combination with metformin for treating certain types of patients with type 2 diabetes.

SOTA-MONO study achieved its primary endpoint as it showed the relevant dosages to be successful in significantly reducing A1C in patients with type 2 diabetes and inadequate glycemic control on diet and exercise alone. SOTA-SU study met its primary endpoint by demonstrating that combinations under study were able to significantly reduce A1C in patient with type 2 diabetes. Such reduction was found to be persisting through 79 weeks.

SOTA-GLIM studied the efficacy and safety of sotagliflozin 400 mg in comparison to glimepiride or placebo added to metformin in patients with type 2 diabetes who had inadequate glycemic control with metformin therapy. The study met its primary endpoint as it showed the same change in A1C from baseline at week 52 as was shown by glimepiride.

SOTA-INS study aimed to assess the safety and efficacy of sotagliflozin 400 mg and 200 mg or placebo in patients with type 2 diabetes who had inadequate glycemic control on basal insulin alone or in addition to oral antidiabetic agents. Both the dosages showed significant reduction of A1C in patients suffering from type 2 diabetes. Further, the effect was sustained through week 52.

Sotagliflozin is an oral dual inhibitor of two proteins SGLT1 and SGLT2. SGLT1 aids glucose absorption in the gastrointestinal tract while SGLT2 regulates glucose reabsorption by the kidney. The drug candidate is currently approved in the European Union as an adjunct to insulin therapy for certain type 1 diabetes patients.

Larimar Therapeutics advances CTI-1601 trial ahead

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) announced that it has initiated the dosing of its third cohort patients in its CTI-1601 clinical trial. The trial had been delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

CTI-1601 is a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial and aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single ascending doses of subcutaneously administered CTI-1601 in patients over age 18 with Friedreich's ataxia. Carole Ben-Maimon of Larimar Therapeutics said, "We're pleased that our Phase 1 clinical trial has resumed and we can continue to move forward with our lead product candidate, CTI-1601, which has the potential to become the first frataxin replacement therapy for patients with FA." The company expects the topline results to be out in the first half of 2021.

CTI-1601 is a recombinant fusion protein and is designed to deliver human frataxin into the mitochondria of FA patients who are not able to produce adequate quantity of this essential protein. The drug candidate has been given Rare Pediatric Disease designation as well as Fast Track designation. Additionally, it has also been conferred Orphan Drug designation by the FDA. The company had already completed two cohorts for the single ascending dose Phase 1 clinical trial.

Larimar Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company. Its lead drug candidate CTI-1601 is currently part of a Phase 1 clinical program for treating Friedreich's ataxia. This conditional currently has no approved medical treatment options. The company intends to employ its intracellular delivery platform to develop various other fusion proteins for treating rare diseases caused by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds.

