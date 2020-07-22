The 2 Big Risk-On Trades Are Nearing A Breaking Point

The risk-on rally has been strong and unrelenting, but it may be close to being over. The soaring Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) and copper prices have been the biggest beneficiaries of this rally, and both are at significant inflection points that would suggest a reversal of a trend, from risk-on to risk-off.

The Nasdaq 100 is trading at 32.4 times 2020 earnings estimates and 27.7 times 2021 earnings estimates. That is the index's highest earnings multiple since 2004 and 2005. The difference is that in 2004 and 2005, the earnings multiple was falling from its bubble levels; now, the PE multiple is rising to bubble levels.

The Nasdaq 100 and copper prices have been following one another very closely over the past few months. And while copper and the Nasdaq have very little to do with another directly, indirectly, they represent growth and risk-on sentiment. Therefore, should there be a breakdown in one of these two assets, it seems highly likely for there to be a breakdown in the other. It would also be symbolic of a risk-on trade that is breaking.

Copper

The price of copper has risen sharply off the March lows but is showing bearish trends at the moment. There has been a bearish bump and run pattern that has formed in the chart. This is a reversal pattern and suggests the recent move higher is about to break. Additionally, the metal has hit a firm level of resistance at $3.

Finally, the relative strength index in copper is showing bearish trends. The RSI hit an overbought level above 70 and would indicate that the metal is overextended. The direction has also shifted lower, creating a bearish divergence pattern, a sign that the metal is likely to fall.

Should the metal fall below $2.90, it is likely to drop to around $2.60.

Nasdaq 100

Meanwhile, with most of the gains in the Nasdaq 100 coming due to multiple expansion, we are finding that this ETF is also very overextended as well. The QQQ had been rising in a nicely defined trading channel since the beginning of April.

But recently, we can see that the ETF has taken a new path, higher. Like copper, the QQQ has also formed a bearish reversal pattern, a bump and run. A break of the $260 level on the QQQ ETF could result in it falling back to support around $250.

Additionally, like copper, the relative strength index is now trending lower, suggesting a bearish divergence as well, and a change in trend. Also, we have seen that volume levels are thinning out, a sign that the number of buyers in the market may be waning.

There is no doubt that a breakdown of this risk-on trade in the market would be a massive shift in sentiment. While it is too early to say if it will happen, the markets seem very close to something cracking. Whether it leads to a meaningful correction or just a short-term pullback is yet to be seen.

But not watching to see if this trade develops would be foolish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

