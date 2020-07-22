Additionally, I provide three reasons as to why Tesla has soared and why its parabolic move could be ephemeral.

I use this comparison to extrapolate what could be around the corner for Tesla.

In today's article, I compare Tesla of 2020 to Cisco of 1999-2000. I highlight the similarities and differences between the two companies in their respective time periods.

Forward-Looking Investment Thesis Based On Lessons From The Past

Today, I will highlight the similarities and differences between Tesla (TSLA) and Cisco (CSCO) so as to ascertain what might be on the horizon for Tesla's share price. This article is not an indictment of Tesla's business. I have never written such a piece, as I have always believed in the company's ability to grow its production and continue to create the best EV on earth.

Instead, this article will highlight the extent to which rampant speculation and exuberance can potentially create catastrophic outcomes for investors.

I will create this projection of the future by analyzing Cisco's performance around 1999-2000, its margins, and its projections for growth from that period. Furthermore, I will contextualize both company's operations within their respective macroeconomic backdrops.

Following the comparison, I will highlight a few reasons the stock has soared and why those reasons might portend a decline in the future.

Hello? 1999 Is Calling

In 1999-2000, Cisco was the darling of Wall Street. Providing the hardware that made the internet and telecommunications work for individuals and businesses, the company seemingly had no ceiling.

And Wall Street priced the company commensurately. As can be seen below, Cisco made its parabolic move in 1999 and thereafter crashed in spectacular fashion.

Of course, a share price comparison is not sufficient in determining underlying value projections, so I will share some relevant metrics to further bear out what you just reviewed in the charts above.

Ticker Sales (NYSE: TTM Gross Margins Normalized FCF Per Share Price/Sales Price/Free Cash Flow TSLA (2020) $26.02B 20.62% $13.07 (10% FCF Margin) 11.22x 130.77 CSCO (1999) $12.07B 65% $.68 (40% FCF Margin) 39x 118x

This comparison is incredibly interesting to me, because, although their sales profiles are different, when it comes down to what the market's pricing of their true owners' earnings power (i.e. free cash flow to equity less net debt issuance), they are nearly identical.

That is, if one were to just analyze the price to sales ratio, then one might conclude that Tesla has more room to run. But one must consider that Tesla's gross margins are a mere ~30% of those of Cisco's (in the past and today).

Lastly, and really this only serves are further damning evidence against investment in Tesla at these prices, Tesla's growth is projected to be lower than that which was projected, and hence priced into Cisco's share price in 1999.

Of course, my most recent article on the stock might explain the extreme valuation levels for Tesla. In that, the company does now have an incredible platform on which it can build out high margin software as a service products. With the original, visionary leadership at the helm, I'm extremely optimistic that such high margin products will materialize for the company, and I doubt I am the only one out there who feels this way... hence the astronomic valuation based on Tesla operating solely as a vehicle manufacturer.

All of this should certainly give investors pause in their unbridled enthusiasm for Tesla, but with that being said, we must also consider the economic environment in which these two companies operate.

As much as we all know "this time is different" is a contrarian indicator, we genuinely must consider these companies' respective environments.

Hello? Hello? 1999, Are You There?

1999 and the early 2000s were a much different time, and for one reason primarily: A relatively hawkish Fed. Alan Greenspan is notably quoted as saying,

Clearly, sustained low inflation implies less uncertainty about the future, and lower risk premiums imply higher prices of stocks and other earning assets. We can see that in the inverse relationship exhibited by price/earnings ratios and the rate of inflation in the past. But how do we know when irrational exuberance has unduly escalated asset values, which then become subject to unexpected and prolonged contractions as they have in Japan over the past decade? And how do we factor that assessment into monetary policy? We as central bankers need not be concerned if a collapsing financial asset bubble does not threaten to impair the real economy, its production, jobs, and price stability. Indeed, the sharp stock market break of 1987 had few negative consequences for the economy. But we should not underestimate or become complacent about the complexity of the interactions of asset markets and the economy. Thus, evaluating shifts in balance sheets generally, and in asset prices particularly, must be an integral part of the development of monetary policy.

Now here's a quote from Jerome Powell in 2020,

"(In relation to the economy) Whatever we can and for as long as it takes."

Of course, these are just words.

So let's consider what they mean in terms of tangible policy prescription, borne out by a chart of the Fed's balance sheet from 1951 to 2007.

Notably, in the chart above, we see that the Fed's balance sheet in 2008 wasn't really that bad historically speaking, and even today, as I will highlight, the Fed's balance sheet remains not unprecedented. Please note that I didn't say "not that bad" because I do view the rampant degradation of our currency and the faith therein as negative, should such a trend become the norm for U.S. monetary policy.

The Fed's balance sheet has reached an unprecedented size, as it currently equals about 34% of U.S. GDP and is expected to grow to 48% of U.S. GDP by the end of 2020.

Tying It All Together

So here's the section where I tell you the "So What?" In 1999-2000, while rates did rise and fall, just as they have done recently, the Fed did not intervene by expanding its balance sheet to such a massive degree. It did not "de-risk" the economy through the purchase of potentially toxic assets.

It allowed the low productivity companies, fueled by VC capital gone wild, to fade into the ether, i.e., go bankrupt.

And in the case of Cisco, this caused the following.

As can be seen above, the dot com bust resulted in many companies ceasing to exist, and with the extinction of these companies, so too went away their demand for Cisco's products.

This created the following result:

Cisco's revenues did not grow as expected, and as a result, its valuation rerated dramatically downward.

Will Hindsight For Tesla Be 2020?

To be sure, I'm not saying that Tesla will necessarily replicate Cisco's (2000-2020) under-performance, but I can't stress enough the importance of buying quality businesses at fair prices. At Tesla's present valuation, it has pulled forward at least a half-decade worth of growth in its core vehicle manufacturing business.

Without the Fed's extraordinary, wartime like support in the economy, Tesla's revenue projections would likely not materialize, and in such a circumstance, we would witness the ever lamented and ever feared "15 years of underperformance" Cisco experienced (as well as Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and others).

I certainly don't see the two as 1 to 1. Tesla's vehicle demand won't evaporate in the same way that demand evaporated for Cisco's products with less money-losing technology companies purchasing them following the dot com bust.

With that being said, there is absolutely no margin of safety in Tesla's shares at the moment.

I'm a huge proponent of implementing a margin of safety in all my analyses, and if you asked one of my subscribers, they would tell you that we never invest without it.

It allows us to be very, very wrong and still be right. That is, we invest based on a worst-case scenario, which allows us to win on an extremely consistent basis. We don't invest based on "Cisco 1999-2000/Cisco Take Over The Interenet projections. We always invest based on conservative assumptions.

And why is this important?

Because with no materialization of Tesla's higher-margin software businesses, it's all rampant speculation. If Tesla is unable to execute on this vision in the coming years, we could see the stock trade well below $1,000 yet again, leaving shareholders holding the bag all the while.

Now That We've Sobered Up Just A Bit, Let's Take A Look At Three Potential Drivers Of Tesla's Share Price

By now, we all understand that the fundamental underpinnings of Tesla's stock are suspect at best and the underpinnings of a bubble at worst.

With that being said, Tesla's recent rally may have nothing to do with fundamentals, i.e., it's purely speculative trading. Here's my case for such a scenario.

Tesla Is Winning The Robinhood Popularity Contest

Over the last 30 days, Tesla was the most popular stock among retail investors (added to ~177,492 Robinhood accounts).

The following graph depicts an uncanny resemblance between Tesla's stock price and the number of Robinhood accounts holding the stock.

In short, the new-age retail traders (Robinhooders) are adding Tesla at sky-high valuations to make quick profits by riding the momentum train. Such situations can lead to asset bubbles, and when these bubbles burst or the retail crowd gets spooked, like the ocean's tide, retail investors will flee, shorts will smell blood and attack, and ultimately, retail investors could end up holding the bag. Notwithstanding, Tesla's buying frenzy shows no signs of slowing down at present.

Shorts Are Getting Squeezed Like Lemons

The rapid rise in Tesla's stock price due to excessive demand is triggering perennial Tesla shorts to close their positions, else they lose their shirts. In 2019, Tesla's short interest was as high as 43.63 million shares. However, that figure is down to just 13.96 million shares (9.47% of float).

As the stock continues to rally, the remaining shorts could get wiped out (i.e., forced to close positions at inflated prices). In light of this dynamic, I'd not recommend long-term investors to sell just yet as the momentum could carry the stock further.

On the flip side, short-squeeze rallies do not end well for speculative traders buying in for a quick buck. Hence, I recommend long-term investors not to touch Tesla with a 10-foot pole right now, as, despite the company's sales growing rapidly, one is buying the company on a half decade worth of speculation about software services that Tesla might construct on its existing vehicle infrastructure.

Investors May Be Buying In Anticipation Of S&P 500 Inclusion

If Tesla posts a GAAP profit for Q2 on 22nd July, it will be included in the S&P 500 Index. The inclusion will trigger massive demand for Tesla's stock from index funds and money managers required to track the S&P 500. Tesla has a market cap of ~$300-plus billion, with about 200 million outstanding shares. However, ~87% of these shares are held by insiders and institutions, i.e. they are "closely held" and therefore not free floating. With so much new demand as a result of this inclusion, Tesla's shares could further be bid into the stratosphere. This, of course, could be and likely will be deflated by an opportunistic capital raise via a secondary offering.

This influx of equity investment will leave Tesla flush with cash (billions of dollars). This capital could help Tesla reach the production scale of traditional automakers like Toyota (TM), Ford (F), General Motors (GM), etc. Hence, Tesla's inclusion in the S&P 500 will be massive for the company's future, and from that perspective, the increase in share price is justified.

Concluding Thoughts

With all of this being said, we all must consider that Tesla is currently producing vehicles at about a 5%-10% free cash flow margin at best. Its present value is not justified by such a free cash flow margin and the growth thereof, even in a very optimistic scenario, and therefore, aside from rampant speculation, market participants must be doing one of two things,

Pulling forward at least a half-decade of growth and baking that into the share price today, which as we saw resulted in disaster in 2000 (though I don't think we are on the precipice of such at cataclysmic decline this time). Or anticipating the release of high margin software products, such as Tesla's autonomous vehicle network.

In any case, the parabolic move is one which investors should approach with immense caution.

To that end, my view on Tesla remains neutral. If you are interested in my more detailed investment thesis, please read my previous article on the company (linked in an earlier paragraph in this article). I recommend long-term investors to hold the stock (potentially cash in some chips while you're at it) as momentum could carry the stock further (and it's certainly a long-term winner, as I've always maintained). However, Tesla's valuation is too expensive for any new long positions. If Tesla's stock returns to earth over the next year and finds itself sub ~$800, I might start considering adding to my position.

After all, no one needs to chase this long-term winner at today's price. There's hundreds of market-beating stocks all around us and just around the corner!

As always, thanks for reading. Remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

