It's time to discuss a stock I recently added to my 'never sell' portfolio. Deere & Company (DE) is currently the lowest yielding stock in my portfolio with an LTM dividend yield of 1.7%. That's why it took me so long to finally make this decision. However, as there were simply too many good reasons that warrant Deere stock purchases despite its low yield, I decided to pull the trigger. The company has a phenomenal track record of outperforming the market, a solid business model, healthy financials, and a long history of satisfying shareholder value generation. On top of that, I expect a commodity bottom in 2021, which will finally get this stock some much-needed momentum.

Source: Deere & Company

A Diversified Machinery Play

The hardest choice I had to make was to pick either Caterpillar (CAT) or Deere. While both are tremendous dividend plays (I recommend both), I wanted to buy just one of the two to limit my industrial exposure as my dividend portfolio currently consists of only nine stocks, all of which can be seen below.

Deere is classified as an industrial company operating in the farm & heavy construction machinery industry. While I am writing this, the company has a market cap of $53.4 billion, which makes it the second-largest company in this industry behind Caterpillar with a market cap of $73.8 billion. In 2019, roughly 60% of the company's sales were generated in the agriculture and turf segment, which generated almost $24 billion in sales. This segment is aimed to enhance existing equipment by making them bigger, faster, and stronger as well as enhancing automated processes. A good example of a product that combines both of these goals is the just-released X-Series Harvester which is 20% more fuel-efficient, has on average 45% more harvesting capacity and is usable in tough weather conditions.

Source: Deere & Company (X-Series Harvester)

The next segment, construction and forestry generated 29% of sales in 2019 and is significantly more cyclical as construction activities are more dependent on economic sentiment than agricultural capital expenditures. The remaining 11% is generated by Deere financial services and 'other'.

Cyclical, But Trending Up

Almost needless to say, but the company's product portfolio means that it's prone to economic cycles. While construction and forestry are obviously correlated to capital expenditures in housing and other construction markets, even agricultural sales depend on economic growth. For example, 40% of domestic corn production is used as feedstock for ethanol production. Ethanol, being used as a fuel, is often pressured when energy demand falls. Nonetheless, as agricultural demand remains high, this segment is often outperforming during downcycles. In the second quarter of 2020, agriculture and turf equipment sales fell by 20%. Worldwide construction and forestry sales declined by 25%. While a clear cyclical pattern makes future predictions a bit easier when using the right economic indicators, it is essential to mention that Deere's long-term trend is up. There are countless smaller machinery manufacturers on the market that only provide traders the opportunity to trade business cycles, but are useless on a long-term basis due to steep declines during business downturns.

The graph below is a good example. As you can see, both sales and operating income are highly cyclical as the Great Financial Crisis and the 2014-2016 manufacturing downturn did serious harm to the company's income statement. While it always took at least two years to recover from the declines, both sales and operating income are much higher compared to the starting point I am using, which is 2004. Interestingly enough, both indicators have a 16-year CAGR of 4.3% - which isn't bad for a machinery company founded in 1837.

Source: TIKR.com

However, that's not the growth rate investors care most about. (Basic) EPS has done much, much better than operating income because of a number of reasons. First of all, while basic EPS is just as cyclical as sales and operating income, the CAGR since 2004 is 8.4% - that's roughly twice as high as the sales growth rate.

The main reason why this is the case has to do everything with the company's shareholder value creation.

Buybacks And Dividends

Let's start with the number one source of company-generated shareholder value: buybacks. In 2019, Deere spent $1.25 billion on common stock repurchases. Dividend payments totaled $940 million. As you can see below, it's not always the case that buybacks exceed dividend payments. For example, during the Great Financial Crisis and the 2014-2016 manufacturing recession, the company almost entirely cut buybacks. Stronger years saw accelerating buybacks. The same goes for the first two quarters of 2020 as the company saw headwinds from a rapidly slowing global economy, subdued agricultural commodity prices, and uncertainty regarding the spread of the Coronavirus. On a side note, these numbers are all negative because they represent cash outflows.

Looking at the graph below, one can see what happened to the number of shares outstanding after a long history of both larger and smaller buybacks. Since 2004, the number of shares outstanding has declined from 506 million to 320 million, which translates to a decline of no less than 36%. This decline in shares outstanding also explains why dividend payments as seen in a prior graph are sometimes down while dividends per share have not declined. If the number of shares outstanding is down, a company can reduce dividend payments while keeping the payout per share unchanged.

As the graph below shows, in recent history, the company had two years of unchanged dividend payments (per share). Both 2016 and 2017 were challenging years as global growth was subdued. This changed in 2018 and resulted in a dividend hike of 7.5% followed by a hike of almost 18% in 2019. 8 of the past 15 years saw dividend hikes of more than 10% with strong agricultural years even seeing dividend hikes close to 30%.

In other words, the low yield is actually good news because the only way a yield can stay this low with a dividend payment record like this is when investors keep pushing the stock higher. Since the 2009 lows, Deere has returned more than 610% versus the S&P 500 return of roughly 390%. Since the 2016 lows, Deere has returned almost 150%. That's double the return of the S&P 500.

In terms of payout, dividends are roughly 35% of net income as economic downturns and the effect this has on net income often pushes the payout rate to 55% while strong economic years keep the payout rate close to 25%, which leaves a lot of room for buybacks.

Data by YCharts

With that said, let's take a look at the company's financial stability.

Financial Stability

The first thing investors mention when discussing Deere's balance sheet is the fact that total liabilities are valued at 85% of total assets. That's a number that can be considered to be somewhat elevated. Another indicator that is elevated as of the end of Q2/2020 is net debt/equity, which is currently at 7.0x. Adjusted for Capex, this number jumps to 11.8x. However, the company's assets have outperformed liabilities as the graph below shows. If the trend were sideways or even down, I would be worried as a higher debt load would have clearly no positive impact on assets. Moreover, current assets cover 230% of current liabilities. Even adjusted for the company's inventories, this number is 200%. But wait, there is more. Even in the latest quarter, EBIT is covering interest expenses 12.3x. Funds from operations cover interest expenses 16.9x.

Data by YCharts

The company's bonds have an 'A' rating with a stable outlook. This translates to an 'upper-medium grade' rating. While I do not know how exactly this rating was calculated, the figures do not lie as the company has solid liquidity, interest coverage, and outperforming assets. On top of that, most of its sales are generated in agriculture which will always have a need to produce regardless of the state of the economy.

Gameplan

While I am writing this, Deere's stock is once again trying to break the resistance at $180 after being stuck in a very wide trading range since the start of 2018. That is no coincidence as global economic growth peaked in Q1 of 2019. The trading range would have been a lot narrower if it wasn't for the COVID-19 crash in the first quarter of this year, which pushed the stock to almost $100. While this trading range is 2.5 years old, it's still much shorter than the one between 2011 and 2017, which lasted for 6 years and started immediately after the commodity peak of 2011.

I bought the stock this week at $175.42. That's not the price I had hoped to get but I won't complain as I will hold this stock for a very long time. With regard to the short- and mid-term, I expect that August and September are going to be volatile. The economy is not out of the woods yet and fears of new lockdown are pressuring stocks. On top of that, global agricultural commodities remain subdued (graph below) as ethanol production is low and global inflation remains low.

Data by YCharts

I expect the November general election to be a turning point as uncertainty, right now, includes a lot of election fears. Moreover, I also expect the dollar to further weaken going into 2021, lifting global inflation pressure and commodity prices. Hence, while I do not expect Deere to break out anytime soon, I think Q4 of this year and 2021 will be very good for Deere investors. $200 is my target for the first half of 2021. I also expect a dividend hike of at least 10% in that year and further momentum beyond 2021.

Takeaway

Deere & Company is a tremendous dividend stock despite its 1.7% yield. The company has a long-term history of boosting dividend payments and buying back shares as long as earnings are up. The company has a somewhat elevated debt load but no trouble to satisfy its debts. While I expect some volatility in the months ahead, I believe in a big surge in 2021 and likely beyond as the company will likely benefit from higher commodity prices and a stronger economy.

I know 'never sell' is not a thing, but I think Deere is a stock one can hold for a very, very long time without regretting it. And that's what I just started doing this week.

