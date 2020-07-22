I recently published a blog post detailing why I believed BlackBerry (BB) management needed to make a major move. With shares of the company struggling despite a massive tech sector rally, investors need a reason to believe moving forward. On Wednesday, we did get a move that could fit into one of my ideas, but it remains to be seen if management will follow through.

For those that need a refresher, BlackBerry has $605 million in convertible debt coming due this November. The conversion price is $10 per share, so with the stock trading at less than half that, the debt either has to be repaid or refinanced. Wednesday's news was that the company will repay these notes a little early, but there is also another piece to this overall transaction. Here are the key parts that were announced:

$605M debt outstanding, which BlackBerry intends to redeem about Sept. 1, at 101.6854% of outstanding principal.

Fairfax and another institutional investor will subscribe for 1.75% unsecured convertible debentures in a private placement for $535M; those debentures will be convertible at $6/share, due Nov. 13, 2023. If all of those were converted, the shares issued would make up about 13.82% of outstanding shares.

"The restructuring of our convertible debt will reduce our interest expense by over 58% and will provide us with enhanced liquidity beyond the near term," says CEO John Chen.

Had BlackBerry not issued the new debt, it would have reduced interest expenses by 100%. However, that would have left the company with just over $300 million in non-restricted cash on the balance sheet. This new move will allow the company to have about $850 million in cash, before considering any cash flow changes since the end of the latest quarter.

Perhaps the biggest key here is that Fairfax and this other investor got a conversion price that was 40% below the previous debt deal. That shows you how bad management has done in recent years, with another bad earnings report coming just a few weeks ago. This would be nearly 90 million shares of dilution if fully converted, whereas the previous debt deal was just 60.5 million shares and that deal was $70 million larger in principal.

BlackBerry management now needs to do something with this cash. It cannot just sit there and let the funds earn paltry interest, just to say it has added liquidity since you are paying 1.75% interest. I mentioned in my blog post the idea of a buyback program, and at less than $5 a share, the company could buyback well over 100 million shares of stock. Essentially, BlackBerry could eliminate any possible dilution at a price that's well lower than the $6 debt conversion price.

On the other hand, BlackBerry could try another acquisition to try to improve its revenue picture. The company is expected to see roughly a 13% decline in the top line for the current fiscal year, while competitors in the space are growing by leaps and bounds. BlackBerry has made 3 major acquisitions under John Chen, but revenue growth is still a mystery. The Cylance deal, the largest of those purchases, looks very bad now after a major write-down in the latest quarter and the company not even disclosing that segment's numbers.

In the end, the BlackBerry debt deal is quite curious. The company could have easily just waited until November to pay back the convertible notes, and it would have wiped out all of its interest expenses. Now, management will have more liquidity to work with but what will it do with those funds? The last time a buyback program was announced, barely and shares were bought back, and acquisitions under this management team have been less than impressive. This new debt deal also has a much lower conversion price, meaning investors could be facing a lot more dilution moving forward. As the chart below shows, BlackBerry shares have been a terrible performer under John Chen despite a massive market rally, so investors are hoping that Wednesday's news could be the start of a turnaround. For now, I remain skeptical.

