The company's U.S. investments could be the company's saving grace particularly when considering population growth trends in those locations, but they'll need some help in Mexico too.

Cemex's debt load is a continued concern for long-term shareholders, and their immediate obligations could prove to be a big problem.

Q1 results for Cemex didn't reveal much in the way of both currency and demand impact from COVID-19, but the upcoming Q2 results could make or break investors.

With all due respect to the latest article about Cemex (NYSE:CX) by Latin American expert Ian Bezek, I wanted to fill in a couple of holes on the perceived weaknesses on the impact of Mexico's weaker Peso and the tough debt load the company faces moving forward.

As a reference, I will be pulling data from the company's latest 20-F filed 4-29-20, which presents data from the 2019 FY (ending Dec. 31, 2019), and the company's latest 2020 Q1 results presentation, which includes financials from January - March 2020.

The latest Q1 didn't show much in the way of exciting developments for the segment in Mexico:

The Q1 results fell in line with the continued weakness in demand for the company in Mexico, much of which has to do with politics more so than anything else, as shared in comments by management in the latest 20-F (bolded emphasis mine):

"Our domestic cement sales volumes from our operations in Mexico decreased 15% in 2019 compared to 2018, and ready-mix concrete sales volumes decreased 14% over the same period. Our revenues from our operations in Mexico represented 21% of our total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019, in Dollar terms, before eliminations resulting from consolidation. The decrease in domestic cement and ready-mix concrete sales volumes was primarily attributable to muted public and private investment in a government-transition year and by delays and suspensions of building permits in Mexico City. The commercial sector was the main driver of demand during the year, with favorable dynamics in tourism-related investments and commercial projects."

For the United States segment, there was a huge increase in EBITDA and a nice increase in net sales:

This was more of a volume uptick rather than a currency/pricing uptick (more on this later), as shared by management:

"The strong results of the United States business in the quarter reflect the continuation of the demand momentum experienced in fourth quarter coupled with better weather conditions. Cement and aggregates volumes increased 10% on a like-to-like basis while ready-mix volumes rose 9%. The drivers of demand in the quarter were residential and infrastructure activity. Pricing for cement, ready-mix and aggregates in the quarter was stable sequentially."

Like last year's Q1, the company didn't report positive free cash flows, which is very concerning with the company's debt picture (short and long term, as discussed later).

Latest Mexican Peso Updates

Trading Economics notes that the rise in oil prices is bullish for the Peso, which has recovered somewhat from its low around 0.04 to the USD (around 0.446, a roughly 10% increase). I highlighted the sharp decline in the chart to be on March 22, 2020, which means that most of the 2020 Q1 results for Cemex don't have this currency move (a steep decline from 0.0539 to 0.0395, or -26.7%) baked in.

For context, here's what the Peso did throughout fiscal year 2019, from a start of 0.0511:

To an ending value for fiscal year 2019 of 0.0528:

Of course, it's not starting and ending values that tell the whole picture, but the fluctuations between those, and so there was a crash to 0.0508 at the end of May 2019 and also a low of 0.0498 at the end of August 2019, representing declines of -0.5% and -2.5%, respectively, from the initial January 2019 point of 0.0511. This does not seem like much of a factor in the FY2019 20-F results but is likely to make an impact for the upcoming Q2 presentation and could continue to be a headwind for the company moving forward.

Noting that a decrease in the Mexican Peso could cause exports to the United States to absorb a counterbalancing increase, the picture as told from the Reportable Segments in the 20-F shows a grim reality:

Even if the company is able to increase Operating Earnings from the stronger US dollar (relative to MXN), the fact that only $237 million was earned in the United States in 2019 compared to $810 million in Mexico makes the recent move in the Peso from COVID-19 very troubling for the already struggling company. The struggles are especially pronounced when considering the debt.

The Debt Picture for Cemex

Here's a snapshot of the company's upcoming obligations, taken from the company's latest 20-F:

Obviously, their debt and interest payments make up a large portion of their commitments. Figures I'd like to note are the $2.17B that is due this year, and the 1-3Y and 3-5Y averages. Note also that Less than 1 year indicates FY 2020, 1-3Y = 2021 and 2022, 3-5Y = 2023 and 2024, and More than 5 years = 2025 and on (starting from 2019). So, the company owes about $2.12B per year for 2021-2022, and about $2.48B per year for 2023-2024.

The question remains: is it likely that cash flows sufficient to cover these charges, or will the company be subject to the whims of lenders to meet these moving forward?

Taking a look at the cash flows over the last 3 years:

I've highlighted the most prevalent factors that should tell us what's been going on so far. At first glance, the $2.0B in debt repayment in 2017 looks very bullish for the company, and the relatively low "Proceeds from (repayments of) debt, net" makes it seem like the company is having little problem from a debt standpoint. However, consider that much of the proceeds that paid the debt came from the disposal of a subsidiary (highlighted above, $1,202 million). Obviously, current investors also know that "Net cash flows provided by operating activities" has been in a steady decline since 2017, and it's clear that, even in a great year (2019), CFFO wouldn't cover the $2.1B+ that's required, on average, per year until at least 2024 and perhaps longer.

As an additional side note, I don't believe that cutting capex would stand as a solution either, as (1) it doesn't make up a huge percentage of CFFO spent, and (2) it's been steady for the last 3 years - around $500-$600 million, which suggests that these are more of the "maintenance" capital expenditures than the preferred "growth" expenditures that are more easily cut.

One more screenshot proves the above thesis, explicitly revealing what just a cursory glance at cash flows would've missed:

It's clear that the company has been supporting its operations with debt for the last 2 years, and that it will need additional debt to simply meet its contractual obligations absent a windfall of revenues moving forward.

A Potential Bullish Case for the Company?

The U.S. may be the company's only saving grace, particularly if things continue to stall in Mexico and increasingly provide pressure to free cash flows. As you can see from their location footprint, they are strategically positioned in some of the highest growing states:

Using data from my SA blog post about the most recent population growth trends by state in the U.S., these states which are being targeted by Cemex report some of the strongest growth in the country (within the top 10 on a percentage basis): Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina. From a nominal basis, Georgia also ranks in the 10 top for that list, and you can see the specific percentages and numbers in the blog post.

Also, a bullish case for Cemex, most of their biggest competitors in the U.S. are focused on aggregates mining rather than directly competing in Cement and Concrete, as shared in the latest 10-K by Vulcan Materials (VMC):

If the company can overcome their obstacles, the stock is priced so low (P/B of 0.48, P/S of 0.52, EV-to-EBITDA of 13.71) that value investors looking to sweep into this trade can see seriously outsized returns. If that's coupled with a continuation of the previously suspended and delayed projects from the Mexican government during their "government transition year", there could be a possibility that the rewards of investing with this amplified risk extend not just in the short term from a mean reversion in valuation but over the long term from company growth as well.

What to Watch Next

The company reports Q2 earnings results on July 27, at 10:00am EST. A better picture of the impact from COVID-19 will be painted for current and prospective investors, which could magnify some of the effects of the factors impacting this analysis here today. I don't see this call going well. Investors in major competitors like VMC and Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) should pay attention to Cemex's report on their U.S. volume numbers, too.

Personally, I hate being bearish on a company and feel strongly bullish about the aggregates/concrete industry in general (see my SA article about competitor Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) and their tailwinds from recent housing starts data), but the headwinds are very precipitous right now, and Cemex will need continued strong demand in the U.S. and a sharp rebound in Mexican demand and/or major debt issuance - which, luckily for them, hasn't been a problem for big U.S. corporations lately, but we'll see if it applies for Cemex.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.